Commentary On How To Make Novice Programmers More Professional (slashdot.org) 62
Over the weekend, my colleague David ran a story that sought people's suggestion on how to make (force, encourage, advice) a novice programmer to be more professional. Several people have shared their insightful comment on the topic. One such comment, which has received an unusual support on not just Slashdot but elsewhere, is from William Woody, owner of Glenview Software (and who has previously worked as CTO at Cartifact, architect at AT&T Interactive). He writes: The problem is that our industry, unlike every other single industry except acting and modeling (and note neither are known for "intelligence") worship at the altar of youth. I don't know the number of people I've encountered who tell me that by being older, my experience is worthless since all the stuff I've learned has become obsolete. This, despite the fact that the dominant operating systems used in most systems is based on an operating system that is nearly 50 years old, the "new" features being added to many "modern" languages are really concepts from languages that are between 50 and 60 years old or older, and most of the concepts we bandy about as cutting edge were developed from 20 to 50 years ago. It also doesn't help that the youth whose accomplishments we worship usually get concepts wrong. I don't know the number of times I've seen someone claim code was refactored along some new-fangled "improvement" over an "outdated" design pattern who wrote objects that bare no resemblance to the pattern they claim to be following. And when I indicate that the "massive view controller" problem often represents a misunderstanding as to what constitutes a model and what constitutes a view, I'm told that I have no idea what I'm talking aboutâ"despite having more experience than the critic has been alive, and despite graduating from Caltechâ"meaning I'm probably not a complete idiot.) Our industry is rife with arrogance, and often the arrogance of the young and inexperienced. Our industry seems to value "cowboys" despite doing everything it can (with the management technique "flavor of the month") to stop "cowboys." Our industry is agist, sexist, one where the blind leads the blind, and seminal works attempting to understand the problem of development go ignored. You can read the full comment here or here.
How come we don't ask this question? Can we get rid of the layers of useless HR bureaucracy?
The first part is that "power" doesn't have to be political to be corruptive. Money is power, for example. Knowledge is power, for another (can include knowing "all" about computers).
The second part of the insight is that the first symptom of corruption is arrogance....
I got the same impression. It was his proper use of capital letters, commas, paragraphs, grammar in an essay that was logically constructed that shows his loss of faculties. Any one can do that with some effort. A younger person would have been able to forcefully make the same point with a concise tweet:
HAXXORS Sux!!! sjw ftw!
The commentary has a major flaw (Score:5, Insightful)
Yup.
I'm always fascinated by the enormous scale of the disasters that young 'uns manage to create.
They tend to want to create giant structures from toothpicks made of green wood.
However, if you put them on small projects, with minimal impact, it can make it worth it.
They may be cheap, but you get what you pay for.
That said, lots and lots of folks feel they don't want to pay for quality and robustness. They would prefer to pay, for example, $1000 every two years for complete site redesigns by crappy Indian M
Experience is really not that rare, it is actually pretty much impossible to prevent getting more experienced
Old and experienced correlate, but they're not the same. Some people manage to spend decades repeating the same mistakes without learning from them. It's hard to gain experience without age, but it's surprisingly common to gain age without experience. This is also part of the reason some older folk find it hard to get hired: when you're young, ignorance and stupidity manifest similar symptoms and you can always hope that the person is simply ignorant and can be cured. When you're old, if you're still ig
A well-engineered system can indeed be significantly cheaper and easier to manage and maintain than a "cowboy created" system. It's just that it's difficult for the customer and/or managers to know the difference, and thus don't reward such sufficiently.
They judge books by covers partly because they don't know enough about systems design, which is generally expected, and partly because they don't take the time to probe and ask questions, which is largely their own fault.
In programming, experience is worth drastically more than the pay differential for the same. A seasoned coder can crank out in a few hours what a recent college grad would literally spend a few weeks on; and it will be far more stable and maintainable.
Yes, I am conservatively some 50x more productive than my junior peers. A big part of that comes fr
I never see ageism when project is important (Score:2)
The commentary has a major flaw. It does not comment the obvious, that industry love the young because they are cheaper, and have yet not learned to say no to crap.
Not only does it ignore the primary reason why companies often favor young workers, that omission causes the commentary to not touch on the the times when our industry values experience as much as any other.
While I have seen a great deal of ageism in this industry, I have never seen it on projects when a project is really important to the company. When I work on a project where the C-level really cares about its success, they don't want young people in important roles on the project. I grew out a beard in m
Copy and pasted from earlier article... (Score:2)
How do you become a more professional programmer when your full time job isn't programming?
I was a video game tester for six years, went back to school to get an A.S. degree in computer programming, and got into IT support because I enjoy the work. I program at home (Python and web development) and occasionally write PowerShell scripts at work, but the only time I deal with other programmers is when I'm cleaning up their messes over the network at work.
BTW, Microsoft SharePoint IS NOT a proper bug tracking
Arrogance (Score:1)
I like how much of the comment was focused on arrogance, and then he broke out the Caltech means I'm smarter bullshit.
Dunning Kruger with employer approval (Score:4, Insightful)
In short its because idiots are too stupid to realize their own stupidity that experience is derided as outdatedness.
Of course a certain addiction to the "new and shiny" is probably what got many interested into CS in the first place, so it will be hard to get rid of that completely
This is then bolstered by employers knowing exactly that some 23 year old will work insane hours and is much more easily exploitable than a veteran.
Here comes the Dunning-Kruger effect on the employers side: They too are unable to realize that the code produced by a newbie can be orders of magnitude worse than that produced by a veteran. Sure the LoC per day look impressive but it is not at all a measure for productivity.
What's "new and shiny" in CS? When I went back to community college to learn computer programming on a $3K tax credit that George W. signed into law after 9/11, I was trying to leverage six years as a black box tester to become a white box tester. That never happened since I got into IT support, enjoyed the work and never looked back. The only "new and shiny" thing I've gotten back then was Microsoft Visual Studio at academic pricing.
Some of it is obsolete. (Score:4, Insightful)
all the stuff I've learned has become obsolete
And as a mechanical engineer in my 30s I wish that some older engineers would accept that some of it is.
We trail behind software by some years, despite building software constantly. Every engineer I work with insists on building their own Simulink models. "Continuous Integration" is just some "new fad". Yet every so often we'll have builds break because they didn't run the build scripts in the right order.
I could replace 4-5 full time engineers with Jenkins and some continuous integration scripts building software, doing the dSpace hardware in the loop testing and e-mailing us the results.
Our process was literally:
I had the whole process packed up into a Jenkinsfile and automated but most people thought it was some "new fad".
Accept that sometimes we come up with a way to do better.
unit test before releasing
We do. I just described our unit testing procedure.
Because of the nature of automotive engineering "unit testing" is called "Hardware in the Loop" testing. We do have 'software only' tests however a majority of it is done on a dSpace [dspace.com] bench after it is flashed onto the ECM [wikipedia.org].
After it passes all of our HIL tests it's stamped for release.
Jenkins is a piece of crap.
Constructive criticism is more than welcome. If you have a better CI tool I'm all about learning how to use it and seeing if it works about our process. I went with it because i
So what do you have that's better?
I'm not the grandparent, and I use Jenkins, but I don't disagree with him. It is a piece of crap, it's just that everything else seems to be worse (especially hand-rolled scripts). Travis-CI is better for a limited set of use cases, but impossible to extend to more complex things (e.g. we have to run some of our tests on specialised hardware and you can't do that with their cloudy thing and even though it's open source they explicitly state that they don't believe anyone else will be able to get it workin
I did the same thing with an ASIC design group a while ago.
In the end we agreed to let the processes (manual and automated) just run in parallel and after a couple of months it became obvious that the automated process was doing a good job catching the stupid little errors a lot faster. In fact after about 3 weeks the test team started only testing stuff that cleared hudson (hey I said a while ago)
So true (Score:4, Insightful)
Too often I've heard that the way I develop my web applications is outdated. My 'old' but proven stable an secure approach is labeled 'obsolete', while the modern and 'cool' new techniques often cause stability and security issues. There seems to be an unspoken contest for many young developers to be the first to adopt new fancy technology. It's more about being cool than about delivering quality.
Also, many young developers use third-party libraries too easily. They don't look at the quality of that library, they only look at 'does it do what I want'. Too often, that results in a big mess of spaghetti code. Young developers are lazy, too lazy to determine the 'general approach' (don't know the right English term for it) for their software and they're not mature enough to stick to that. I a big fan of the Keep It Short & Simple (KISS) approach. The third-party libraries I use must also follow that approach. If I can't find the right library, I write it myself. Yes, that takes more time. But it will safe time in the end, because it will give me good control over my application. I won't allow a crappy third-party library to mess up my application. Ever.
I don’t trust Wordpress and their ilk. Many moons ago, a static website I was maintaining suddenly had some strange PHP code at the beginning of each file.
Turns out the server was compromised, and they changed every Wordpress site into a zombiebot. But since I did not use Wordpress, it was totally inert.
I eventually was forced out by some cougar honcho with her pet autistic kid/programmer who only swore though CMS, despite my warnings of vulnerabilities
It did not take 6 months to have their
Although I agree with you on the need to check out 3d party libraries before making your code dependent on it, it sounds like you might err on the side of rewriting. The biggest issue with code isn't writing it, it's maintaining it; and if a 3d party library is actively used and developed it means that in general someone else will be doing the maintenance, even if the codebase might not be the best ever. Writing and maintaining a new sockets/csv/oauth library is not what I want to spend my time on...
As one old enough to remember when "meme languages" meant C and SQL. Then Ada. Then Perl, Java and Javascript.
To be a pro you need to learn the new meme languages enough to make your own decision whether to use them rather than rejecting them because they're not the tried and true language you've been using for the past ten years.
However, in my experience the mistake most programmers make is learning a single IDE/framework and expecting everything to be done in it. Visual Studio, Eclipse/Spring, Node IDE d
Poster, you forgot the "controller" in MVC. (Score:1)
I agreed with the poster up until the last part, where he suggested that the "massive view controller" problem was a misunderstanding of what constitutes a "view" and a "model". I'd ask poster if he understands what constitutes a "controller" in the MVC model. And from that I surmise that who ever told him he didn't know what he was talking about was probably correct, at least in that particular instance.
But that the poster didn't realize this, throws into doubt earlier things he said, which I agreed with
While he might claim this problem was solved decades ago, it is just a fact that compile-time static analysis for dynamic memory allocation did not exist until recently, except in the form of "scope" as opposed to "lifetime", which, while similar, it is different from.
Actually, it did since the '70s (and some of the theoretical work dates back to the '60s), it's just that it was regarded as computationally infeasible for most software until recently. Even then, it doesn't really handle covariant and contravariant types very well. The same is true of a lot of 'modern' compiler techniques: a lot of things are possible on dev machines with 16GB of RAM that se
He's Right (Score:3)
Anyone who's been in the industry for more than a decide knows it.
We're Boned (Score:3)
Brute Force in AI (Score:2)
I've been watching the development of AI recently, reflecting on all of the work we did in the 70s on Machine Intelligence and Perception, or in the 80s on Expert Systems, and ruing the day that all of that expertise was kind of lost; we seem to now be benefiting from the march of technology to provide huge resources for computation that are built into Brute Force solutions
And they don't know about solved problems (;-)) (Score:2)
A surprising amount of the resistance is plain fear: if you describe a solved problem in computer science, some number of the PHBs and some of the engineers will be frightened, and push back. Others will cover their ears and say "naa, naa, naa, can't hear that". After all, if they knew it was a solved problems and did the wrong thing, they could get in trouble!
The frightened folks need to keep an eye on the news: I reccomend the morning paper [acolyer.org].
The person proposing a known fix should do so either very early i
Beverly Hills Cop (Score:2)
This sort of thing affects lots of different organizations not just the programming world. The arrogant newbie enters into an organization and immediately wants to change everything because in his/her eyes, until they came along the place was being run by a bunch of hick hayseeds. That's not to say that things can't be improved but one needs to spend some time observing, building relationships, and then making suggestions for improving things. One of the most appropriate lines from Beverly Hills Cop is w
On being the "hero" (Score:2)
Our industry seems to value "cowboys
Yes. I have lost count of the number of times people have been praised and rewarded for fixing some "disaster" or outage. But without anybody ever asking how the problem occurred - frequently at the hands of the very same hero who then "saved" the company.
There seems to be the view in upper management that problems just happen: like earthquakes and floods. There is usually so much relief when the lights come back on (metaphorically) that everything leading up to an outage gets forgotten or forgiven. I ev
Old = expensive. (Score:2)
It's not because your obsolete, it's because you're too expensive. When I was young I was lucky to get $40k, now I can command six figures. It's because I have experience. If you want more professional programmers then pony up the cash for experienced professionals... you get what you pay for and there is no free lunch.
If you are a senior professional, the important thing to remember is don't price yourself out of the market. For me, salary is usually the last thing I think about during the job hunt, I'm mo
