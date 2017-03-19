RedMonk Identifies 2017's Most Popular Languages: JavaScript, Java, And Python

Twice a year the tech analysts at RedMonk attempt to gauge adoption trends for programing languages based on data from both GitHub and Stack Overflow. Here's their top 10 list for 2017: JavaScript, Java, Python, and PHP, followed by a two-way tie between C# and C++, a two-way tie between Ruby and CSS, and then C at #9, and Objective-C at #10. But their GitHub data now counts the number of pull requests rather than the number of repositories. An anonymous reader quotes their report:Swift and Scala and Shell all just missed out on the top 10, clustering in a three-way tie at the #11 spot.