America's Most Affordable Cities For Tech Workers: Seattle, Austin, and Pittsburgh (prnewswire.com) 41
"Seattle tech workers who own their homes can expect to have about $2,000 more in disposable income each month than tech workers in the Bay Area," according to a new study from LinkedIn and Zillow. An anonymous reader writes: "For technology workers who rent, Seattle, Austin and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania came out on top among the housing markets analyzed, with the Bay Area at #4..." the two companies reported. "Salaries for other industries don't hold up as well in the San Francisco area, though. Even highly-paid finance workers keep only about 32 percent of their incomes after paying for housing and taxes. In Charlotte or Chicago, they can pocket a median of 61 percent."
The Bay Area's high housing prices are apparently offset by the high salaries paid there to tech workers, according to the study. Even so, both home owners and renters pay roughly half the median income for housing on the west coast, "while a rental in the middle of the country costs more like 25 percent of the median income."
The report also identified the best cities for health workers -- Phoenix, Indianapolis, and Boston -- as well as for finance workers, who do best in Charlotte, Chicago and Dallas. The top 15 cities for tech workers also included those same cities except Chicago and Phoenix, while also including known tech hotspots like Denver, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. But surprisingly the top 15 best cities for tech workers also included Detroit, Nashville, St. Paul (Minnesota) and Tampa, Florida.
Silicon Valley sucks
Silicon Valley is pretty much a wasteland now. A lot of the real innovation is taking place elsewhere in the country. Silicon Valley is full of companies built on advertising, which is a bubble that's bound to collapse. I can't see why anyone would want to move to Silicon Valley when there are far better options available now, including all of the cities listed in the summary and many others.
real innovation is taking place
Real innovation isn't taking place anywhere.
Wrong about Austin
Article is wrong about Austin. It's very expensive. And there are no jobs for tech workers. And it's dirty. With marauding gangs of looters. Many reports of paranormal activity. High risk of pandemic or terrorist attack. No housing supply.
And no Uber!
No, no. You don't want to move to Austin. Don't even bother checking it out.
It's not quite right about Seattle. That was true a few years ago, but the housing market has blown up. I blame the cost of home ownership on a combination of large hiring sprees with vestments and housing speculation.
I have a nice home not too close to the city, but the commute can be a terror without the motorcycle.
I was considering some other tech cities, but everyone seems to suffering the same issues. I miss the sun
;)
Also it's hard to find a place that will pay me gobs of cash. The up and downside to
Friend moved there. Has 4 kids, so 5 br house. He's looking at about $1.2M for a nice house. Yikes.
Haha, what did Austin do to you?
:D
My bet is - it gave him a good house, and a nice place to live, and he doesn't want it invaded by hipsters and techies.
Q: How many Austinites...
...does it take to change a light bulb?
A: Eight. One to change the bulb, and seven to talk about how much better the light bulbs were at the Armadillo World Headquarters...
I don't get it. Everyone here was born in Cali or the Midwest, and they couldn't pick an armadillo out of a lineup.
Armadillo is that city in the North Texas Panhandle, it's where they serve 48 oz steaks.
I saw it on Man vs. Common Sense.
That's Amarillo. I've been to that steakhouse. Quite a spectacle
Nice try, but you won't keep people away like that.
You should have said - Austin is in Texas, and you will be forced to watch football and go hunting.
Watch the techies scream and run away.
Article is wrong about Austin. It's very expensive. And there are no jobs for tech workers. And it's dirty. With marauding gangs of looters. Many reports of paranormal activity. High risk of pandemic or terrorist attack. No housing supply.
I thought South by Southwest was over already.
Why would I want to move to TX? Any state that slaughters its own citizens is a horrible place to live.
Thank you. I forgot to mention that one. Don't move here unless you want to be slaughtered by the state government.
I concur, traffic is worse then Chicago, also the summers can reach 120 and North Korea is targeting Austin...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/new... [dailymail.co.uk]
Don't move here, don't even come to visit... traffic is already a bitch.
Seattle?
Seattle is expensive as hell, the internet is garbage, and the weather is cloudy every day. Your two major companies, Amazon and Microsoft, are constantly looking for ways to outsource you or get you to work extra hours for free.
Fuck Seattle.
Yeah but a lot of companies are there or moving there as well like Occulus or even SpaceX who started their satellite division there.
It's one of the things that bother's me
Re:It's one of the things that bother's me (Score:4, Interesting)
Come to Canada, guess what happens when they can buy houses(or family who can do it for them)? The price of housing goes through the roof, and now you can't afford a house or rent. It gets compounded because of the outside real estate investment that goes on too. Vancouver is one of the worst places for this double-whammy, and then there's the whole "empty house" problem(8.8% in Vancouver). Watch Seattle(and Toronto, Ontario), since Vancouver put in a foreign buyers tax they've started buying up there as well.
Funny, that's not what I've heard about Seattle
depends, if you want to live in a modest older house without a bunch of updates, and live more than a bike ride from your work, its not that bad... if you want to live in a fresh HGTV mcmansion then yes its very expensive (but again not like the bay area CA expensive)
now I will tell you the traffic is horrible, I had to go to kirkland for a IPC training class last summer, which is the first time I set foot in the area in 10 years, so in 2006 that 20 min drive would have taken about 45min maybe an hour, it t
depends, if you want to live in a modest older house without a bunch of updates, and live more than a bike ride from your work, its not that bad... if you want to live in a fresh HGTV mcmansion then yes its very expensive (but again not like the bay area CA expensive)
Please define "not that bad".
I work at UW, but live an hour away (by train + light rail). A friend who lives in Seattle was recently telling me about her $1600/month rent for what is basically a studio, within walking distance of UW. Is that considered inexpensive nowadays?
We bought our house (where I am commuting from now) in the 1990s, so it's been that long since I rented in Seattle - so my question is actually intended to be serious. But my house payment is less than half that.
:-D
Personal opinion: Pittsburgh is the best
Pittsburgh is fine ...
Pittsburgh is a great place unless you want to see the horizon. With all those rolling hills the most you can really see in any direction is about a 1/2 mile. After growing up in a place where I could see the horizon I actually felt a bit claustrophobic in Pittsburgh.
And it ranks just behind Seattle for cloudy days, so don;t plan on seeing much in the way of sunlight.
https://www.currentresults.com... [currentresults.com]
At the opposite end of the spectrum I loved living and working in Salt Lake City for the vistas and the sun
Austin's rents keep rising...
...but yeah, even with that, $250,000 will still buy you a nice house in the Austin area. Good look finding anything like that anywhere near Silicon Valley...
Just one of the many, many advantages Texas has over California [battleswarmblog.com].
Just one of the many, many advantages Texas has over California [battleswarmblog.com].
That blog post is a load of bullshit. But, hey, what do you expect from a low reg, low tax state.
http://www.theblaze.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/RTSHf.Xl_.4.jpeg [theblaze.com]
But How Much is That in...
That's, like, almost 5 new MacBook Pros every year! If you don't count all the adaptors you'd need.
Seattle..
Seattle may be affordable for Amazon/MSFT employees, but that's only because Seattle is about 5 years behind SF. Housing prices, traffic are skyrocketing and if you have a job where you don't get options (teacher/fire fighter for example)... it's time to leave.
