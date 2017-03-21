GitHub Now Lets Its Workers Keep the IP When They Use Company Resources For Personal Projects (qz.com) 42
If it's on company time, it's the company's dime. That's the usual rule in the tech industry -- that if employees use company resources to work on projects unrelated to their jobs, their employer can claim ownership of any intellectual property (IP) they create. But GitHub is throwing that out the window. From a report on Quartz: Today the code-sharing platform announced a new policy, the Balanced Employee IP Agreement (BEIPA). This allows its employees to use company equipment to work on personal projects in their free time, which can occur during work hours, without fear of being sued for the IP. As long as the work isn't related to GitHub's own "existing or prospective" products and services, the employee owns it. Like all things related to tech IP, employee agreements are a contentious issue. In some US states, it's not uncommon for contracts to give companies full ownership of all work employees produce during their tenure, and sometimes even before and after their tenure, regardless of when or how they produce it. These restrictions have led to several horror stories, like the case of Alcatel vs. Evan Brown.
[...] void the contract you signed stating that if you invent something that it belongs to them [...]
I worked at a company that wanted everyone to sign a revised NDA that included company ownership of not just existing ideas at work but also past and future copyrights and trademarks. The entire department nearly walked out because everyone had extensive copyrights and trademarks that has nothing to do with the company. HR intervened and told legal to back off on the revised NDA.
Never sign away anything you haven't been paid to do.
This is a crazy coincidence. I am expecting a job offer in 1.5 hours (the "next steps" call is scheduled at that time). I work in research, and I do not have a broad IP assignment agreement. However, extremely broad IP assignment agreements are the norm in my state. I have already decided that I will not take this job if it requires signing a broad IP assignment agreement. Does anyone have experience negotiating this? I would be returning to production software development on a core implementation team. Are
OK, that sets the baseline when you first start. But what happens if something new comes along after you have started work?
In my state I was required to submit a list of existing 'IP' I was working on,
I wonder how this would work for classified projects. "Go ask the DoD."
As with any contract, everything is negotiable. Just don't use company resources to do it, because then it can be either appropriated or considered theft.
In the past I just crossed out everything I didn't like from the contract and returned it. In most of my current contracts I have an agreement that everything I do for the company will be open sourced.
I struggle a bit to understand why this isn't a bigger issue. I mean, I understand why employers would want to own anything employees create -- free labor, ability to quash disruptive technology, and all that -- but when so many political noises are made about innovation, and you have company policies that clearly disincentivize it on the part of individuals, I wonder why some politician hasn't attempted to differentiate themselves by even mentioning the stifling effect on innovation such policies impose.
As an engineer, I'd think that more similarly inclined people would want to have at least an opportunity to pursue non-work related projects on their own time, but I guess I'm in the minority. Actually, I suppose that pretty much addresses my own question; after all, if essentially nobody is complaining, then there's no reason to call into question exploitative, innovation-quashing practices.
Anyway, good on GitHub for doing this.
It sounds crazy and barbaric, but look at it this way? Ethics wise how would you feel if you paid someone out of your own money and also paid for his equipment and time and he used your money to compete against you?
This is not about stealing ideas. It is about someone elses equipment for your own gain. To me that is unethical. I had a job once where I was paid by the hour for tech work. I went into the MDF to apply for jobs and do some interviews when time was free. Lo and behold got scoldered by a coworker
I solved this problem at my last two employers by releasing everything with open source licenses. That way it doesn't matter as much who the copyright holder is.
If your employment agreement says your employer owns everything, just because you slap an OSS license on something doesn't make it legally valid.
Clearly we're talking dynamic employees here.
Really? I guess it depends a lot on the country etc, but in NZ/Aus/UK I was under the impression that ownership of all employee generated IP, even outside work time and unrelated to company activities, was the default position. Having said that it is a while since I have signed an employment contract.
Yes, it stipulated inventions, patents, manufacturing processes - those sorts of things. But it most certainly made clear it was a blanket coverage, not limited to products or industries the company was involved in.
sometimes even before and after their tenure , regardless of when or how they produce it
Emphasis mine. Now provide cites and back it up.
how does that even work? I can at least understand that if you are at your cubicle being paid a salary and you're working on your "next big thing", I can see why a company would claim ownership over it. They paid for it after all.
But what you do outside of that cubicle on your own time is your own business, not theirs. And worse, how can they claim retroactive ownership over something you made before you even joined the company?
Are there seriously no programming jobs available in your country that you feel
It is the logical result of legal paranoia. In the companies mind they don't want to get sued for royalties from an employee who claims that the big thing he implemented belonged to him due to it being developed prior to joining the company, so you get prior ownership. Similarly companies don't want folks leaving when an idea they are having is just getting interesting and starting their own company by regurgitating the ideas and claiming they own it, hence the post ownership.
As an employee you are a cog.
Admittedly, I've been lucky with the job I've had the past several years. I've been developing an inventory management system and ecommerce platform for my day-job, but the underlaying libraries are shared with personal projects of mine. Company owner agreed the underlaying libraries are my property, not the company's, because I develop them on my free time for personal sites too. It basically has become a shared resource for both that I get to retain.
I know this isn't the norm in the industry. But I'm glad