Performance Bugs, 'the Dark Matter of Programming Bugs', Are Out There Lurking and Unseen (forwardscattering.org) 68
Several Slashdot readers have shared an article by programmer Nicholas Chapman, who talks about a class of bugs that he calls "performance bugs". From the article: A performance bug is when the code computes the correct result, but runs slower than it should due to a programming mistake. The nefarious thing about performance bugs is that the user may never know they are there -- the program appears to work correctly, carrying out the correct operations, showing the right thing on the screen or printing the right text. It just does it a bit more slowly than it should have. It takes an experienced programmer, with a reasonably accurate mental model of the problem and the correct solution, to know how fast the operation should have been performed, and hence if the program is running slower than it should be. I started documenting a few of the performance bugs I came across a few months ago, for example (on some platforms) the insert method of std::map is roughly 7 times slower than it should be, std::map::count() is about twice as slow as it should be, std::map::find() is 15% slower than it should be, aligned malloc is a lot slower than it should be in VS2015.
Re: (Score:2)
And for nearly all applications, they don't give a shit. Computers are today faster than they need to be for nearly all applications the average office runs into.
Re: (Score:3)
I came here to say this, mostly.
I *know* that there are plenty of places in our software that I could spend an hour or two, and rewrite an algorithm to run in 1/5th the time. And I don't care at all, because the cost is too low to measure, and usually, performance bottlenecks are elsewhere.
Who really cares if I can get a loop to run in 800ns instead of 1500ns, when the real bottleneck is a complex SQL query 11 lines up that joins 11 tables together and takes 3 full seconds to run?
Scale it... (Score:2)
Indeed. A human being can not even perceive a difference between 1 millisecond and 1 microsecond.
But, repeated a million times, the former turns into 15 minutes, whereas the latter is still merely a second. Food for thought...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not even clear if some of the stuff he says is a bug. For example, his aligned memory allocation example takes 100ns longer than it "should" when calling an Intel specific function. It's not at all clear what the Intel function does differently, if anything... Seems to be part of one of their frameworks that makes cross-platform aligned memory allocation easier.
It may not be comparing like-for-like. I have a feeling Microsoft will respond to his bug report with little enthusiasm.
Re: (Score:2)
Same here
The users are getting a correct result. Good.
The developers moved on to something else that's also important. Good.
The machine is doing 15% more work than strictly necessary... Is it slowing down the users? No. Are we getting hammered by the electricity bill? No. Is the machine getting tired? No. So what exactly is the problem?
Like the real Donald (Knuth) said: "premature optimization is the root of all evil (or at least most of it) in programming".
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe in your world, but when weighted down with sloggy operating systems and minimal memory (typical of many Windows 10 installations TODAY), code can get pretty slow.
For a very long time now, there have been libs that add breakpoints to examine how long processes are taking, think: debug mode, that can pinpoint problem areas pretty easily. Not enough coders use them.
It gets worse when a user has 94 Chrome tabs open, something in Office, and an AV app running.... all on a laptop whose processor speed is me
Re: (Score:2)
Not only that, but more slowly than it should have all too often ignores sanity checks and edge case processing which slow down what would run fast 95% of the time, but breaks the other 5% of the time.
Re: (Score:2)
There are usually a handful of "best" solutions, depending on your demands. There is a best solution when it comes to computing time. Another one for memory footprint. And so on.
So you cannot find a solution that is the best in all situations. But you can determine whether a solution is not the best in any situation.
Stupid analogy (Score:2)
It's stupid to call them "the dark matter of programming bugs". We were just accustomed to this being the way Microsoft did things, not a bug, a feature.
That stems from Microsoft, originally writing for IBM, being paid per thousand lines of code. As such it made sense that software was not written efficiently because the programmer was not rewarded for efficiency, it merely had to fit within available memory. Unfortunately it seems that this practice has not stopped given the sheer size of Microsoft oper
There's only one solution... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
In many simple situations, yes.
But there are plenty of cases where you are operating on such a large scale that using programming resources to optimize performance is a a good tradeoff. As example: in one customer case a 1% total increase in efficiency maps to 5000+ euro/month in the costs they pay to host the solution, on a yearly bases that buys quite many programmer days of optimization.
Re: Evil bugs (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Depends. It's a bug if the code is doing something different than what it's supposed to be doing.
If your sort algorithm is supposed to run in O(N log N) but it actually runs in O(N^2) then I'd call that a bug. Algorithmic complexity can be a requirement just as important as the output. After all, the output hardly matters if your users die of old age before the algorithm finishes.
If your code is performing unnecessary work then that might be a bug, depending on the aut
Shhh...don't tell him about scripting languages... (Score:4, Insightful)
They will if they try to run a lot of them on a machine with finite resources, like a phone. Or it's a process that's iterated frequently, like a "big data" operation. But if the end user STILL doesn't notice it...then it's hard to call it a bug.
On the other hand, the performance/just-get-er-done trade-off is well known to programmers of all stripes. (At least I hope it is - are people really finding new value in the article?) There's the quick and dirty way (e.g., a script), and then there's the "I can at least debug it" way (e.g., a program developed in an IDE), and then there's the optimized way, where you're actually seeing if key sections of code (again, especially the iterated loops), are going as fast as possible. Generally your time/cost goes up as your optimization increases, which becomes part of the overall business decision: should I invest for maximum speed, maximum functionality, maximum quality, etc.
Is It A Problem? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
when you are maimed in your self-driving car because its computer was too slow to pick the crazy driver out of the crowd
You can't blame the self-driving car for an accident if the crazy driver drives out of a crowd into traffic. Cars in other lanes are predictable events. Cars driving on the sidewalk and running over pedestrians are not predictable events.
"A little bit" (Score:1)
Like windows update doing something in N*N instead of N?
Yeah it's a little bit slower... At the beginning.
Programmers need to always keep in mind that their software is always going to be used, by some people, for a longer duration than intended, and with larger datasets than expected.
std::insert is double awful (Score:2)
This violates the important principle that when using a library, the obvious way to do things should be the fasted. So hacks are required to make your code fast, and that shouldn't happen.
I assume the explanation is probably that std::find is small enough to be inlined, while std::insert
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, the explanation in the article is that there is a memory allocation for a node done *before* checking whether the object is present. So if the object is present, there is a pointless memory allocation and deallocation done. Nothing to do with inlining, and an easy fix for the library: just swap the order of the check for presence and the memory allocation.
Re: (Score:2)
Assuming that there aren't other disadvantages, if there's a faster algorithm or faster implementation that achieves the same goal, the slower approach is slower than it should be. For instance, using bubble sort when you could use quicksort.
Just barely meeting your requirements leaves you vulnerable to a competitor who can do a better job.
Losing Battle (Score:2)
It is a losing battle to try and solve performance in the programmer space. The Compiler does a much better job of optimization due to a multitude of compiler trics including both Static and dynamic analysis, cache analysis and so on. The programmer trying to write the most efficient code should rather spend his/her time trying to use out of the box algos as far as possible as the compiler knows how to fine tune those. next they should run a profiling tool like jprofiler and see where the job is actually sp
Re: (Score:2)
The article is talking about Visual Studio, possibly the worst compiler in the world. There isn't much optimization going on there.
Re: (Score:2)
Studio is an IDE. You can swap out the Microsoft compiler if you dont like it.
Two Solutions (Score:4, Insightful)
Programmers love to use the cop-out
"Premature Optimization is the root of evil"
dogma which is complete bullshit. It tells me your mindset is:
Except later never comes.
/Oblg. Murphy's Computer Law: [imgur.com]
* There is never time to do it right, but there is always time to do it over.
As Fred Brooks said in Mythical Man-Month.
Which can be translated into the modern vernacular as:
* Show me your code and I'll wonder what your data structures are,
* Show me your data and I'll already know what your code is
There are 2 solutions to this problem of crappy library code.
1. You are benchmarking your code, ALONG THE WAY, right?
Most projects "tack-on" optimization when the project is almost completed. This is completely BACKWARDS. How do you know which functions are the performance hogs when you have thousands to inspect?
It is FAR simpler to be constantly monitoring performance from day one. Every time new functionality is added, you measure. "Oh look, our startup time went from 5 second to 50 seconds -- what the hell was just added?"
NOT: "Oh, we're about to ship in a month, and our startup time is 50 seconds. Where do we even begin in tracking down thousands of calls and data structures?"
I come from a real-time graphics background -- aka games. Every new project our skeleton code runs at 120 frames per second. Then as you slowly add functionality you can tell _instantly_ when the framerate is going down. Oh look, Bob's latest commit is having some negative performance side effects. Let's make sure that code is well designed, and clean BEFORE it becomes a problem down the road and everyone forgets about it.
2. You have a _baseline_ to compare against? Let's pretend you come up with a hashing algorithm, and you want to know how fast it is. The *proper* way is to
* First benchmark how fast you can slurp data from a disk, say 10 GB of data. You will never be FASTER then this! 100% IO bound, 0% CPU bound.
* Then, add a single-threaded benchmark where you just sum bytes.
* Maybe, you add a multi-threaded version
* Then you measure _your_ spiffy new function.
Library Vendors, such as Dinkumware who provide the CRTL (C-Run Time Library), _should_ be catching these shitty performance bugs, but sadly they don't. The only solution is to be proactive.
The zeroth rule in programming is:
* Don't Assume, Profile!
Which is analogous to what carpenters say:
* Measure Twice, Cut Once.
But almost no one wants to MAKE the time to do it right the first time. You can either pay now, or pay later. Fix the potential problems NOW before they become HUGE problems later.
And we end up in situations like this story.
Check the links (Score:2)
Check the links, decent code and analysis. Short and simple. I recently found a very similar bug in both PHP and HHVM with their trim() function (and variants there of). In both PHP and HHVM, trim() unconditionally allocates more memory, even if there is no white-space on either end of the string to trim. It is faster to write PHP code to check for white-space on both ends and then conditionally call trim() on a string.
Sounds like a creative way to say that... (Score:2)
It's a myth... (Score:2)
Story Time! (Score:2)
The issue might not be noticeable on a small amount of data. However, I use this piece of code to move gigabytes of data every day.
As if to echo your point (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
CarbonBlack is a perfect example (Score:2)
We were required to install it on our Linux servers - we run CentOS (same as RH). Every few days, the stupid monitor is suddenly eating 99%-100% of the CPUs... for *hours*. Overnight.
I attached strace to it, and it's in some insanely tight loop, looking at its own threads.
Maybe if I prove that it's doing it on multiple servers (it is, but I have to catch it - nothing's reporting this, unless it runs the system so hard it throws heat-based machine checks), and put a ticket in, and *maybe* the team that forc
Lazy is the rule (Score:2)
Being an old fart, in my day, I remember the worst performance problems were caused by programmers with their own badly written library of functions and objects that they included everywhere, most of those were from their very first weeks of being a programmer and they sucked badly.
Re: (Score:2)
The opposite extreme is where everyone linked their project to a left-pad package and the developer pulls the package in a hissy fit, breaking the Internet at the same time. A left-pad function is something that every programmer should be able to pull out of their ass.
http://www.haneycodes.net/npm-left-pad-have-we-forgotten-how-to-program/ [haneycodes.net]
Darker than Dark (Score:1)
And if you think the performance N.F.R. is dark, wait 'til you find out about security.
NFR [wikipedia.org]
A Very Old Performance Problem, Mostly Forgotten (Score:1)