Performance Bugs, 'the Dark Matter of Programming Bugs', Are Out There Lurking and Unseen
Several Slashdot readers have shared an article by programmer Nicholas Chapman, who talks about a class of bugs that he calls "performance bugs". From the article: A performance bug is when the code computes the correct result, but runs slower than it should due to a programming mistake. The nefarious thing about performance bugs is that the user may never know they are there -- the program appears to work correctly, carrying out the correct operations, showing the right thing on the screen or printing the right text. It just does it a bit more slowly than it should have. It takes an experienced programmer, with a reasonably accurate mental model of the problem and the correct solution, to know how fast the operation should have been performed, and hence if the program is running slower than it should be. I started documenting a few of the performance bugs I came across a few months ago, for example (on some platforms) the insert method of std::map is roughly 7 times slower than it should be, std::map::count() is about twice as slow as it should be, std::map::find() is 15% slower than it should be, aligned malloc is a lot slower than it should be in VS2015.
And for nearly all applications, they don't give a shit. Computers are today faster than they need to be for nearly all applications the average office runs into.
I came here to say this, mostly.
I *know* that there are plenty of places in our software that I could spend an hour or two, and rewrite an algorithm to run in 1/5th the time. And I don't care at all, because the cost is too low to measure, and usually, performance bottlenecks are elsewhere.
Who really cares if I can get a loop to run in 800ns instead of 1500ns, when the real bottleneck is a complex SQL query 11 lines up that joins 11 tables together and takes 3 full seconds to run?
Not only that, but more slowly than it should have all too often ignores sanity checks and edge case processing which slow down what would run fast 95% of the time, but breaks the other 5% of the time.
There are usually a handful of "best" solutions, depending on your demands. There is a best solution when it comes to computing time. Another one for memory footprint. And so on.
So you cannot find a solution that is the best in all situations. But you can determine whether a solution is not the best in any situation.
It's stupid to call them "the dark matter of programming bugs". We were just accustomed to this being the way Microsoft did things, not a bug, a feature.
That stems from Microsoft, originally writing for IBM, being paid per thousand lines of code. As such it made sense that software was not written efficiently because the programmer was not rewarded for efficiency, it merely had to fit within available memory. Unfortunately it seems that this practice has not stopped given the sheer size of Microsoft oper
They will if they try to run a lot of them on a machine with finite resources, like a phone. Or it's a process that's iterated frequently, like a "big data" operation. But if the end user STILL doesn't notice it...then it's hard to call it a bug.
On the other hand, the performance/just-get-er-done trade-off is well known to programmers of all stripes. (At least I hope it is - are people really finding new value in the article?) There's the quick and di