Performance Bugs, 'the Dark Matter of Programming Bugs', Are Out There Lurking and Unseen

Several Slashdot readers have shared an article by programmer Nicholas Chapman, who talks about a class of bugs that he calls "performance bugs". From the article: A performance bug is when the code computes the correct result, but runs slower than it should due to a programming mistake. The nefarious thing about performance bugs is that the user may never know they are there -- the program appears to work correctly, carrying out the correct operations, showing the right thing on the screen or printing the right text. It just does it a bit more slowly than it should have. It takes an experienced programmer, with a reasonably accurate mental model of the problem and the correct solution, to know how fast the operation should have been performed, and hence if the program is running slower than it should be. I started documenting a few of the performance bugs I came across a few months ago, for example (on some platforms) the insert method of std::map is roughly 7 times slower than it should be, std::map::count() is about twice as slow as it should be, std::map::find() is 15% slower than it should be, aligned malloc is a lot slower than it should be in VS2015.

  • It's stupid to call them "the dark matter of programming bugs". We were just accustomed to this being the way Microsoft did things, not a bug, a feature.

    That stems from Microsoft, originally writing for IBM, being paid per thousand lines of code. As such it made sense that software was not written efficiently because the programmer was not rewarded for efficiency, it merely had to fit within available memory. Unfortunately it seems that this practice has not stopped given the sheer size of Microsoft oper

  • If performance sucks, buy a faster computer. Speed covers a multitude of sins.
  • >> that the user may never know they are there

    They will if they try to run a lot of them on a machine with finite resources, like a phone. Or it's a process that's iterated frequently, like a "big data" operation. But if the end user STILL doesn't notice it...then it's hard to call it a bug.

    On the other hand, the performance/just-get-er-done trade-off is well known to programmers of all stripes. (At least I hope it is - are people really finding new value in the article?) There's the quick and di

