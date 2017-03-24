Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Blinking Cursor Devours CPU Cycles in Visual Studio Code Editor

Posted by msmash from the behind-the-scene dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report on The Register: Microsoft describes Visual Studio Code as a source code editor that's "optimized for building and debugging modern web and cloud applications." In fact, VSC turns out to be rather inefficient when it comes to CPU resources. Developer Jo Liss has found that the software, when in focus and idle, uses 13 percent of CPU capacity just to render its blinking cursor. Liss explains that the issue can be reproduced by closing all VSC windows, opening a new window, opening a new tab with an empty untitled file, then checking CPU activity. For other macOS applications that present a blinking cursor, like Chrome or TextEdit, Liss said, the CPU usage isn't nearly as excessive. The issue is a consequence of rendering the cursor every 16.67ms (60 fps) rather than every 500ms.

  • Holy Blinking Cursor, Batman! (Score:5, Funny)

    by BeerCat ( 685972 ) on Friday March 24, 2017 @02:07PM (#54103975) Homepage

    13 per cent CPU. For a blinking cursor. That's... impressive.

    But not in a good way

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by drnb ( 2434720 )

      13 per cent CPU. For a blinking cursor. That's... impressive. But not in a good way

      This is why coding tests are given during job interviews.

      • Reminds me of the map of system calls in Apache vs MS IIS [ttias.be]. An exercise in design analysis.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by e r ( 2847683 )
      Said the actress to the bishop...

    • 13 per cent CPU. For a blinking cursor. That's... impressive.

      But not in a good way

      Yeah, my old Commodore 64 had a blinking cursor, and it somehow managed that remarkable feat with an 8-bit 6510 CPU running at 1MHz!!!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lgw ( 121541 )

        Yeah, my old Commodore 64 had a blinking cursor, and it somehow managed that remarkable feat with an 8-bit 6510 CPU running at 1MHz!!!

        Behold the power of Javascript! It gives a modern PC with 8-16 GHz of total CPU ... less actualy processing power than a Commodore 64.

        Well done JS engine guys. Well done.

  • ...when you hand the task over to the HALO crew. Absolutely NO flicker, man. Oh, wait...

  • Maybe they shouldn't use Javascript ... (Score:4, Funny)

    by drnb ( 2434720 ) on Friday March 24, 2017 @02:11PM (#54104011)
    13% of CPU at 60 fps. Maybe they shouldn't use Javascript and a cross platform framework for drawing the cursor. ;-)
    • Um, excuse me? There is nothing wrong with using Javascript and a cross platform framework for drawing the cursor.

      Just be sure that each time the cursor is redrawn (even if it hasn't changed appearance from the last refresh) that you launch that Javascript environment in a fresh sandboxed VM. For safety. Think of the children.

  • Probably a minor oversight. Will likely be fixed. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Seems like a minor oversight. It will probably be fixed soon, if it hasn't already been.

    Microsoft has actually done a good job with Visual Studio Code. It's a lot better to use than, say, Atom or EMACS. It has some great plugins, they're easy to install, and overall it provides a good compromise between a plain text editor and a full-featured IDE.

    I'm not going to hold this minor bug against them.

    • It looks like its actually an underlying issue with Chromium, which is what powers Electron, the UI framework which VS Code is based on.

      https://bugs.chromium.org/p/ch... [chromium.org]

      Simple CSS Keyframe Animation Causes Too High CPU Usage

      Steps to reproduce the problem:
      It happens on my Mac.

      Demo page here: http://output.jsbin.com/vogaxa [jsbin.com]

      Add a simplest keyframe animation to an element and Chrome will use 5-6x more CPU than it should.

      e.g: .blinking { animation: 1s blink step-end infinite; }

      @keyframes "blink" {
          from, to { visibility:hidden; }
          50% { visibility:visible; } }

      What is the expected behavior?
      CSS animation should consume equal (or close to equal) CPU load than its Javascript animation alternative.

      Javascript setInterval consumes around 1.2% CPU on my Mac (Chrome's task manager)

      1.2% for Javascript animation of a blinking cursor btw is the same usage that I get with no animation and the default cursor inside an input element.

      CSS animation should produce the same results.

      What went wrong?
      CSS keyframe based animation consumes 7-8% CPU which is unjustified for such a simple case.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by drnb ( 2434720 )

        It looks like its actually an underlying issue with Chromium, which is what powers Electron, the UI framework which VS Code is based on.
        Simple CSS Keyframe Animation Causes Too High CPU Usage

        Well if this is the development approach for modern tools and applications I'm glad I splurged and upgraded to the i7 during build to order. It does seem true that software development practices "grow" to fit whatever amount of CPU resources are available.

      • No, it sounds like the problem is the insane idea of running local code through a web browser. The web itself is probably the most Rube Goldberg-esque way of displaying interactive data and controls to a user (HTML, a backend language like PHP/Java, a client-based language (JavaScript), and then a crappy markup language for style attributes (CSS)). It's understandable how it evolved, but it makes no sense at all to use this for local applications.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tailhook ( 98486 )

      Microsoft has actually done a good job with Visual Studio Code.

      If you're willing to completely dismiss performance concerns then yes, great work. On the other hand, if you care about performance, and memory usage, it's pretty hard to do worse than VSCode without including including something like Eclipse or Intellij in the survey [github.com].

    • Please do not knock Emacs.

      Emacs is very popular. Popularity seems to correlate highly with the set of users who once started up Emacs, were unable to figure out how to exit from Emacs, then had no choice but to write Emacs Lisp extensions to accomplish all other necessary tasks.

      I don't think VS Code can make that claim.
  • I think that VSC is doing more then just blinking the cursor. Perhaps it's monitoring the keyboard for input, monitoring the file structure for changes, etc...

    • According to TFA, adding "editor.cursorBlinking": "solid" to the app's settings.json fixes the high CPU consumption. That makes me think there isn't anything more to it.

    • Um, doesn't the operating system do that?

    • > Perhaps it's monitoring the keyboard for input, monitoring the file structure for changes

      Um, real operating systems, used by those who wear big boy pants, have APIs to give you a callback when there are changes to a folder you designate for watching.

  • they're *flashing* and they're *beeping*. I can't stand it anymore!

  • Is it rendering the cursor specifically at 60 FPS, or is it the entire active window?

    Because I can imagine a good reason for rendering the active window in an IDE every frame. Your brain is definitely capable of registering visual changes faster than once every 500ms.

    If you have smart syntax highlighting, you want the squiggly lines, tab-complete indicators, color coding, and highlights to appear ASAP. The sooner you notice a mistyped function name, the less characters you have to back over to fix it.

    A fast

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by drnb ( 2434720 )

      Is it rendering the cursor specifically at 60 FPS, or is it the entire active window? Because I can imagine a good reason for rendering the active window in an IDE every frame.

      Pro tip: when rendering an entire window, or an entire screen in a game, you might want to consider "dirty rectangles" and only redraw what has changed.

    • I smell a bug-fix at work here - something in the partial update rendering was not working on the first try, so they just render the entire window at 60fps and you never notice.

      Responsiveness is good, but nervousness is not. When I'm staring at a page of code, I expect it to be static - not wobbling around at 60fps.

    • You shouldn't be rendering a window every few milliseconds if it hasn't changed. This:

      function paint {
      if (window.changed) {
      window.render();
      }
      }

      function render {
      window.gdiPaint();
      # In Windows, most screen elements are "window"s
      for child window.children {
      child.paint()

  • I understand that there was a bug that caused them to render the cursor at 60fps, but why does it take 13% of the CPU? I used to play games that rendered full frames at 30 or 60 fps, if only a cursor takes 13% I would expect that to be impossible. Something is terribly inefficient somewhere, way beyond just rendering too many fps.

  • 60 FPS is the minimum these days (Score:3)

    by tobiasly ( 524456 ) on Friday March 24, 2017 @02:28PM (#54104165) Homepage

    Well I would hope that a modern IDE released in 2017 would have 60 FPS! I also have the 4K cursor, HDR cursor, 3D cursor, Retina cursor, and VR cursor plugins all enabled, but I realize that may be overkill for some people. As soon as I get my new water cooling rig set up it'll be buttery smooooth.

  • The blinking cursor render gets called every 16.67 ms because there is nothing else going on. So the cpu usage is 13% to render cursor and 87% idle. Unless there is a 13% additional cpu usage when I doing something meaningful, it does not matter.

  • Microsoft describes Visual Studio Code as a source code editor that's "optimized for building and debugging modern web and cloud applications".

    The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy describes Visual Studio Code as a bloated pile of almost but not quite working spaghetti code written by ape descendants.

  • How is it that today's average 3+GHz 8-core badass CPU can be hobbled like that?

    My jerry-rigged 486 DX/4-100MHz machine of 20 years ago didn't have that problem. What the hell am I missing?

    My Pentium MMX 166MHz machine a year later was even less-handicapped.

    GPUs, SSDs, there should be no excuses ... what crucial bit am I missing? I'm serious. I haven't written any code in a very long time and something critical got overlooked.

  • How is it that four decades into the personal computing era and ANYTHING in the UI is using any significant amount of CPU?

    A blinking cursor?? The Apple II had a blinking cursor in 1977, and it was implemented in hardware. It used zero percent of the CPU.

    My gods, programmers have gotten lazy. What's next, extra CPU consumption for bold text? The system slowing down every time it beeps?

  • don't use the 'web stack' for desktop applications (Score:3)

    by epyT-R ( 613989 ) on Friday March 24, 2017 @02:51PM (#54104339)

    It duplicates functionality and kills performance

  • Not a Microsoft Issue (Score:3)

    by nuckfuts ( 690967 ) on Friday March 24, 2017 @02:52PM (#54104345)
    Funny how the summary and the article both start by saying...

    Microsoft describes Visual Studio Code as a source code editor that's "optimized for building and debugging modern web and cloud applications.

    But then the article goes on to say...

    The underlying issue is with Chromium, which is a part of the Electron Shell (Visual Studio Code and others like Atom and Slack utilize this shell in their apps)"

    and then...

    Google Chrome product manager Paul Irish, posting to a thread on Hacker News, said, "Chrome is doing the full rendering lifecycle (style, paint, layers) every 16ms when it should be only doing that work at a 500ms interval. I'm confident that the engineers working on Chrome's style components can sort this out, but it'll take a little bit of work."

  • You know back in the day this used to be a solved problem, using hardware cursor functionality. But today everything has at multiple layers of abstraction that is JIT compiled into some universal binaries running on an emulated machine in your browser framework that is sandboxes from your OS with nine circles of separation from your hardware . You know, all in the name of progress..

