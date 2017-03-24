Blinking Cursor Devours CPU Cycles in Visual Studio Code Editor (theregister.co.uk)
An anonymous reader shares a report on The Register: Microsoft describes Visual Studio Code as a source code editor that's "optimized for building and debugging modern web and cloud applications." In fact, VSC turns out to be rather inefficient when it comes to CPU resources. Developer Jo Liss has found that the software, when in focus and idle, uses 13 percent of CPU capacity just to render its blinking cursor. Liss explains that the issue can be reproduced by closing all VSC windows, opening a new window, opening a new tab with an empty untitled file, then checking CPU activity. For other macOS applications that present a blinking cursor, like Chrome or TextEdit, Liss said, the CPU usage isn't nearly as excessive. The issue is a consequence of rendering the cursor every 16.67ms (60 fps) rather than every 500ms.
Blinking Cursor Devours CPU Cycles in Visual Studio Code Editor More | Reply Login
Blinking Cursor Devours CPU Cycles in Visual Studio Code Editor
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals