Prominent Drupal, PHP Developer Kicked From the Drupal Project Over Unconventional Sex Life (techcrunch.com) 123
An anonymous Slashdot reader writes: Last week the Drupal community erupted in anger after its leader, Dries Buytaert, asked Larry Garfield, a prominent Drupal contributor and long-time member of the Drupal and PHP communities, "to leave the Drupal project." Buytaert claims he did this "because it came to my attention that he holds views that are in opposition with the values of the Drupal project." A huge furor has erupted in response -- not least because the reason clearly has much to do with Garfield's unconventional sex life. [Garfield is into BDSM, and is a member of the Gorean community, "a community who are interested in, and/or participate in, elaborate sexual subjugation fantasies, in which men are inherently superior to women."] Buytaert made his post (which is now offline) in response after Larry went public, outing himself to public opinion. Buytaert retorted (excerpt available via TechCrunch): "when a highly-visible community member's private views become public, controversial, and disruptive for the project, I must consider the impact [...] all people are created equally. [sic] I cannot in good faith support someone who actively promotes a philosophy that is contrary to this [...] any association with Larry's belief system is inconsistent with our project's goals [...] I recused myself from the Drupal Association's decision [to dismiss Garfield from his conference role] [...] Many have rightfully stated that I haven't made a clear case for the decision [...] I did not make the decision based on the information or beliefs conveyed in Larry's blog post." TechCrunch columnist Jon Evans goes on to "unpack" the questions that naturally arise from these "Code of Conduct conflicts."
It seems like they don't practice what they preach. Sounds like SJW idiocracy. Their security guy must be a real closet case. As in preachy/crazy
It looks like everyone not fully embracing the SJW agenda is being purged in tech and entertainment industries in the wake of the Trump hysteria. People thought Tim Allen was crazy for joking to Jimmy Kimmel that being even a moderate conservative in Hollywood was starting to feel like being a Jew in 1930's Germany. But he wasn't just shooting his mouth off. One of the first things the Nazis did with Jews was ban them from most employment.
Let's hope sanity ultimately prevails before we cross into truly dang
Yeah, I thought it was funny at first too. But when people start having their livelihoods destroyed for even conventional political or social deviations from the orthodoxy, I tend to stop laughing.
Politics has been becoming increasingly polarized for quite some time now. Trump's nomination and election is part of that trend, but it was certainly not the start of it. Unfortunately, people in the middle get attacked from both sides.
A person who has lost his or her job and been blackballed from an entire industry over their personal political or social beliefs isn't just a "pseudo-victim." They're a very real one.
I mean, I was guessing bondage something sadomasochism, but I had to look it up. Am I getting my Cool Card pulled? Again?
Re:While its not my cup of tea (Score:4, Insightful)
Today I learned . . . (Score:4, Funny)
Today I learned that Drupal had rules about sex. It must be for a plug-in.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Okay, I actually laughed at that one.
Re:So to sum up (Score:5, Insightful)
It's wrong for (white) men to subjugate women, demean them, or harass them in the office.
Yes, period.
Except if you are into BDSM involving fantasies of sexual slavery of women. Or you're a muslim. Or non-white.
What you do on your own time with willing participants is your deal. Don't assume all, most or many people you interact with are willing participants. Acting out your sex fantasies on strangers usually gets you in trouble, not sure why this would be any different except less trouble.
There was a gorean fellow a few years ago who had a tendency to leave bodies in sealed drums in storage lockers... apparently un-willing participants
Sometimes it is best to leave things in the closet and not chat it up in the workplace
Uh, I'm not quite sure how to parse your post.
On the one hand it sounds like you think that it's a good idea for people's sex-lives to remain private. On the other hand it almost seems like you're implying that the bodies sealed in drums thing just should remain undisclosed.
Well, he does have a point. When leaving bodies in sealed drums, you really shouldn't chat about it in the workplace.
You owe it to yourself to resist the temptation at the water cooler to share what you did with the bodies last night.
I've always had the attitude that if one is to break the law, break only one law at a time.
Your drug runners example, with the money involved in the illegal drug trade there's no excuse to use a moron with a poorly-maintained car to transport the drugs, unless there's a specific reason to do so. Makes one wonder if there was an ulterior motive for a choice so stupid and blatant as someone that's going to get high while driving a car that has a legitimate excuse for being pulled over while carrying possibly
At one point homosexuality was against the law, still is in some places.
Prolly a few old state statutes left on the books here in the US, especially the south (bible belt).
Re:So to sum up (Score:5, Insightful)
What you do on your own time with willing participants is your deal. Don't assume all, most or many people you interact with are willing participants. Acting out your sex fantasies on strangers usually gets you in trouble, not sure why this would be any different except less trouble.
He wasn't fired for talking about his sex life. He was fired because he was participating in sexual roleplay that offended the SJW orthodoxy.
If this guy had been talking about transsexual/gay/bi-sexual BDSM , the same people who fired him would be cheering him on and calling him brave for being so open about it.
If this guy had been talking about transsexual/gay/bi-sexual BDSM
Apparently the BDSM rejects such labels as too narrow and arbitrary. LGBTBBQ stuuf doesn't even register on the BSDM weird-o-meter. This has actually caused some bad blood between the communities.
"Why can't you support the gay cause? Don't you know how much we suffer?"
"Oh? You think you know suffering?"
Dibs on the popcorn franchise.
Re: So to sum up (Score:2)
It's wrong for (white) men to subjugate women, demean them, or harass them in the office.
Except if you are into BDSM involving fantasies of sexual slavery of women.
Yes, that's what fantasies are. Feel free to fantasize about anything you like, just don't bring it into the office.
There are plenty of fantasies that people have that would give them a heart attack if they ever actually got the chance to go through it. Being able to fly like superman? Nice fantasy, but imagine how someone with a fear of heights (or even just a normal person) was standing at the end of a cliff and saying "I can fly - but NO F'ING WAY".
Or fantasizing about rushing into a burning building to save people, or confronting a bomb-toting, ak-47 shooting terrorist, but they know full well they would freeze up i
Crazy (Score:5, Insightful)
>Buytaert claims he did this "because it came to my attention that he holds views that are in opposition with the values of the Drupal project. [...]in which men are inherently superior to women."]
This is crazy. Who cares about his sex life? Aren't we above that type of thing??? Besides, such role-playing sex fantasy has nothing to do with men being "superior" to women, in fact, it is often the other way around and still has nothing to do with "real life".
This is not a social club or religion, it is a set of computer program tools. It would be difference if his CODING or PROJECT philosophy ran contrary to the the group, because that is actually related to the project. Even then there should be some amount of tolerance.
I abhor some of the political correctness going around, but generally I am intolerant of intolerance. Hopefully others in the Drupal project agree.
Re:Crazy (Score:5, Insightful)
Exactly. Who cares about his sex life? If getting wrapped in leather and hog tied with a butt plug up his ass is his thing, more power too him. I don't see how anything happening inside his bed room is any of any ones' business.
Just remember the safe word is "hurt me mama."
If males are the submissive partner, there's no problem. When it's women, there's a problem. That's the "issue" here.
Re: (Score:3)
The way I read Larry Garfield's statement is that he's into Dom/Sub relationships, and his club is as well, and the whole thing is mainly a roleplaying thing for him. I'm pretty sure you also have people in the club that take it way to serious, and probably a lot of sexist assholes too, but the same thing has been true for AD&D or gaming communities as well.
Given the pretty thoughtful nature of Larry's post, and how easy it is to claim a few snippets out of context and paint someone as a mass murderer (
Re: (Score:2)
I have no problem whatsoever sitting down with people who think transsexuality is totally unacceptable.That includes a big chunk of my immediate family. I just don't let their problems with it get into my head. So things are okay. They don't tell me to change my views, and I don't tell them to change theirs. That's what mutual respect is all about. If you can only tolerate views that agree with yours, your one intolerant sone-of-a-bitch.
People have the right to disagree with you. And you have the right to
Well put. Tolerance is a lost art among those who speak most about it, it seems.
"Try working with somebody who has written that they believe they're inherently - genetically, evolutionarily - superior to you, and see how that sits."
I've worked with feminists before. As long as we stick to technical topics, everything is copacetic.
Corrected Dries' Link (Score:2)
Irony is that the 'living our values' blog post is anything but living our values in the Drupal community.
SJW only allow missionary position (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
SJW purges in full swing now (Score:4, Insightful)
They got Colin Moriarty a couple of weeks ago at Kinda Funny Games too. Trump's election has produced a SJW hysteria where even conventional conservative views are no longer tolerated anywhere in the tech/entertainment industry in particular (or Silicon Valley/Southern California in general). Everyone not fully embracing the SJW agenda is being purged from their jobs. This poor guy got fired just for participating in sex roleplay that the SJW's don't like.
Um, are you claiming that a gorean lifestyle is associated with being a conservative?
No. For all I know, this guy may consider himself a liberal. But the fact that his lifestyle deviated even *slightly* from the rigid SJW orthodoxy was enough to get him purged. He wasn't fired for participating in BDSM and talking about it. He was fired for participating in a specific type of BDSM that involves men subjugating women. If he had been blogging about gay or transsexual BDSM, the same guy who fired him would be likely be celebrating him for his "bravery."
This sort of thing doesn't even warrant b
Um, are you claiming that a gorean lifestyle is associated with being a conservative?
Well, that certainly explains the modern GOP now doesn't it?
Of course it is - "By their porn queues ye shall know them."
BDSM is a conventional conservative view now?
Did I just pull a Rip Van Winkle?
Right back at ya (Score:2, Insightful)
"when a highly-visible community member's private views become public, controversial, and disruptive for the project, I must consider the impact"
I guess you'll be resigning now then.
Would femdom be OK? (Score:5, Insightful)
What if a male employee/contributor were into being dominated by women? Would that be OK?
Re: Would femdom be OK? (Score:4, Informative)
It isn't about BDSM. It's about his beliefs in the hierarchy of men and women - i.e., that men are evolutionarily superior and predisposed to lead; women are happiest as slaves or at least subjugated to men. Nobody cares less about the whips and chains, we've all tried spanking.... things...
Is this going to be the D&D moral panic all over again? One can roleplay things one does not actually believe. Heck, whoever invented the AD&D take on Drow was doing both sorts of roleplaying simultaneously - how's that for efficiency.
Real Question: Consensual or Non-Consensual? (Score:2)
Binary Solution Set
If Consensual, it's nobody's business but the participants, and certainly not the business of the project.
If Non-Consensual, call the police.
[...] any that are not dominated are inherently flawed and need to be broken in.
it more revolve around the fact that it is much more fun to have a women who is not into that submit, kneel, and lick your feet. Kinda the same as fucking a "lesbian".
+1 Funny
Not suprising (Score:5, Funny)
Simply Wrong (Score:2)
People should be free to believe and fantasize as they want. No one should be excluded for have different views. It's too much of a slippery slope. People should only be accountable for their actions and to a limited extent their ability to reasonably interact with others by the established consensus of a common code of conduct.
Just because a belief isn't from an established religion doesn't mean it can be arbitrarily discounted by the majority. There is way too much of this Social Justice bullshit going o
Belief Systems? (Score:2)
Alternative: There i
Buytaert's post is not offline (Score:2)
The URL above is incorrect. Buytaert's response is here:
http://buytaert.net/living-our... [buytaert.net]
Gor in a nutshell (Score:1)
Hold on (Score:2)
Don't contribute to Open Source projects (Score:1)
No recourse, no labor boards, no money. Just Mob.
Nothing to hide? (Score:1)
WTF? (Score:2)
Why the fuck would I care about a developer's sex life? Who gives a shit how he fucks as long as he doesn't fuck up the code he delivers?
Oh how far we've come (Score:1)
