Prominent Drupal, PHP Developer Kicked From the Drupal Project Over Unconventional Sex Life (techcrunch.com) 123

Posted by BeauHD from the code-of-conduct dept.
An anonymous Slashdot reader writes: Last week the Drupal community erupted in anger after its leader, Dries Buytaert, asked Larry Garfield, a prominent Drupal contributor and long-time member of the Drupal and PHP communities, "to leave the Drupal project." Buytaert claims he did this "because it came to my attention that he holds views that are in opposition with the values of the Drupal project." A huge furor has erupted in response -- not least because the reason clearly has much to do with Garfield's unconventional sex life. [Garfield is into BDSM, and is a member of the Gorean community, "a community who are interested in, and/or participate in, elaborate sexual subjugation fantasies, in which men are inherently superior to women."] Buytaert made his post (which is now offline) in response after Larry went public, outing himself to public opinion. Buytaert retorted (excerpt available via TechCrunch): "when a highly-visible community member's private views become public, controversial, and disruptive for the project, I must consider the impact [...] all people are created equally. [sic] I cannot in good faith support someone who actively promotes a philosophy that is contrary to this [...] any association with Larry's belief system is inconsistent with our project's goals [...] I recused myself from the Drupal Association's decision [to dismiss Garfield from his conference role] [...] Many have rightfully stated that I haven't made a clear case for the decision [...] I did not make the decision based on the information or beliefs conveyed in Larry's blog post." TechCrunch columnist Jon Evans goes on to "unpack" the questions that naturally arise from these "Code of Conduct conflicts."

  • While its not my cup of tea (Score:3, Informative)

    by Revek ( 133289 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @06:52PM (#54122531) Homepage

    It seems like they don't practice what they preach. Sounds like SJW idiocracy. Their security guy must be a real closet case. As in preachy/crazy

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      It looks like everyone not fully embracing the SJW agenda is being purged in tech and entertainment industries in the wake of the Trump hysteria. People thought Tim Allen was crazy for joking to Jimmy Kimmel that being even a moderate conservative in Hollywood was starting to feel like being a Jew in 1930's Germany. But he wasn't just shooting his mouth off. One of the first things the Nazis did with Jews was ban them from most employment.

      Let's hope sanity ultimately prevails before we cross into truly dang

      • Politics has been becoming increasingly polarized for quite some time now. Trump's nomination and election is part of that trend, but it was certainly not the start of it. Unfortunately, people in the middle get attacked from both sides.

    • Thanks to Slashdot, I know what the SJW acronym's for... but BDSM?

      I mean, I was guessing bondage something sadomasochism, but I had to look it up. Am I getting my Cool Card pulled? Again?

  • Today I learned . . . (Score:4, Funny)

    by hduff ( 570443 ) <hoytduff@g[ ]l.com ['mai' in gap]> on Monday March 27, 2017 @06:53PM (#54122535) Homepage Journal

    Today I learned that Drupal had rules about sex. It must be for a plug-in.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      As my father once told me, "A wife is an attachment you screw on the bed to get the housework done."

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward
      On the positive side, I hear that the Gimp project is always looking for new developers.

  • Crazy (Score:5, Insightful)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @07:00PM (#54122585)

    >Buytaert claims he did this "because it came to my attention that he holds views that are in opposition with the values of the Drupal project. [...]in which men are inherently superior to women."]

    This is crazy. Who cares about his sex life? Aren't we above that type of thing??? Besides, such role-playing sex fantasy has nothing to do with men being "superior" to women, in fact, it is often the other way around and still has nothing to do with "real life".

    This is not a social club or religion, it is a set of computer program tools. It would be difference if his CODING or PROJECT philosophy ran contrary to the the group, because that is actually related to the project. Even then there should be some amount of tolerance.

    I abhor some of the political correctness going around, but generally I am intolerant of intolerance. Hopefully others in the Drupal project agree.

    • Re:Crazy (Score:5, Insightful)

      by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @07:15PM (#54122705) Homepage

      Exactly. Who cares about his sex life? If getting wrapped in leather and hog tied with a butt plug up his ass is his thing, more power too him. I don't see how anything happening inside his bed room is any of any ones' business.

      Just remember the safe word is "hurt me mama."

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by xtal ( 49134 )

        If males are the submissive partner, there's no problem. When it's women, there's a problem. That's the "issue" here.

  • Here is the correct link to Dries' blog post on the subject: http://buytaert.net/living-our-values [buytaert.net]

    Irony is that the 'living our values' blog post is anything but living our values in the Drupal community.

  • SJW only allow missionary position (Score:3, Interesting)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @07:05PM (#54122627)
    SJW only allow missionary position, anything else is sinful and displeases misogyny God.

  • SJW purges in full swing now (Score:4, Insightful)

    by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @07:07PM (#54122639)

    They got Colin Moriarty a couple of weeks ago at Kinda Funny Games too. Trump's election has produced a SJW hysteria where even conventional conservative views are no longer tolerated anywhere in the tech/entertainment industry in particular (or Silicon Valley/Southern California in general). Everyone not fully embracing the SJW agenda is being purged from their jobs. This poor guy got fired just for participating in sex roleplay that the SJW's don't like.

    • BDSM is a conventional conservative view now?

      Did I just pull a Rip Van Winkle?

  • Right back at ya (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "when a highly-visible community member's private views become public, controversial, and disruptive for the project, I must consider the impact"

    I guess you'll be resigning now then.

  • Would femdom be OK? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by FrankHaynes ( 467244 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @07:16PM (#54122713)

    What if a male employee/contributor were into being dominated by women? Would that be OK?

    • Re: Would femdom be OK? (Score:4, Informative)

      by Type44Q ( 1233630 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @07:21PM (#54122751)
      Of course, just not the reverse - it isn't compatible with the current unofficial official narrative.

  • Binary Solution Set

    If Consensual, it's nobody's business but the participants, and certainly not the business of the project.

    If Non-Consensual, call the police.

  • Not suprising (Score:5, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @07:22PM (#54122761) Homepage Journal
    Isn't anyone who develops using Drupal or PHP into BSDM?

  • People should be free to believe and fantasize as they want. No one should be excluded for have different views. It's too much of a slippery slope. People should only be accountable for their actions and to a limited extent their ability to reasonably interact with others by the established consensus of a common code of conduct.

    Just because a belief isn't from an established religion doesn't mean it can be arbitrarily discounted by the majority. There is way too much of this Social Justice bullshit going o

  • Open Source has plenty of infighting over belief systems. But this? Say what? We are talking about an excellent developer\contributor. So what if he is into that style of BDSM. So are the adult consenting women. What exactly is Dries trying to communicate here? Intolerance? Is he a Christian? If so, so what. This is the height of dumnfuckery and makes the whole project look bad. How does making the project look bad fit in with values of the project? Because that is what Dries is doing.

    Alternative: There i

  • The URL above is incorrect. Buytaert's response is here:

    http://buytaert.net/living-our... [buytaert.net]

  • Gor is both a lifestyle and a philosophy to some. To others it's just a way to enjoy BDSM or power exchange sex play. It's founded on a set of books written by John Norman that state repeatedly that pretty much all women secretly want to be enslaved and brutally raped by a Real Man. This is at direct odds with the "Safe, Sane Consensual" rule espoused by most power exchange communities. To truly and deeply participate in a Gorean lifestyle is to utterly disavow gender equality, at least in those circles.
  • I'm trying to keep track here. Do we have to remove Gorean from the Gender list now?

  • Don't contribute to Open Source projects (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    No recourse, no labor boards, no money. Just Mob.

  • Nothing to hide, nothing to fear.... nope, still doesn't work.

  • Why the fuck would I care about a developer's sex life? Who gives a shit how he fucks as long as he doesn't fuck up the code he delivers?

  • I remember the days when it was republicans and conservatives discriminating against people because of their sexual preferences.

