Oracle Hires Global Specialists To Explore Feasibility of Buying Accenture

Paul Kunert writes in an exclusive report via The Register: Oracle has hired global specialists to explore the feasibility of buying multi-billion dollar consultancy Accenture, sources have told us. The database giant has engaged a team of consultants to conduct due diligence to "explore the synergies that could be created if they [Oracle] bought Accenture lock stock and barrel," one source claimed. On top of the financial considerations, the consultants are evaluating the pros and cons including the potential impact on Oracle's wider channel. "While these things have a habit of fizzling out there are some fairly serious players around the table," a contact added. Another claimed the process was at an early stage. "If buying Accenture was a 100 meter race, Oracle is at the 10 to 15 meter stage now." [T]his buy would be an immensely bold, complicated and pricey move: NYSE-listed Accenture has a market cap of $77.5 billion, and shareholders will expect a premium offer. A deal would dwarf Oracle's $10 billion buy of PeopleSoft, its $7.4 billion deal for Sun Microsystems, and more recently, the $9.3 billion splashed on Netsuite. In buying Accenture, Oracle would be taking a leaf out of the mid-noughties handbook - when HP fatefully bought EDS and IBM acquired PWC to carve out a brighter future.

  • for all parties.

  • huh (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    just imagine the synergy of two companies peddling the same bullsh*t.

  • Dumb idea (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    H1b reform will put Accenture out of business.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Spot on.

      Not even Larry Ellison can stump the Trump.

  • How do I get this job? (Score:3)

    by bigdady92 ( 635263 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @09:31AM (#54134123) Homepage
    Oracle: We want to hire you to tell us if buying this company is a good deal
    Me: Sounds like you want me to be a consultant...

    O: No no no Consultant is such a 90's term "Global Acquisition Specialist" is better.
    Me: ...and you want me to tell you if spending money on something is a good idea...

    O: Oh no, this has to be a SMART expenditure of capital! We can't be wasting Larry's cash that's reserved for a small Bohemian island on a Dud!
    Me:...even though purchasing something that is well known to be a horrible investment is a bad idea...

    O: You have to look at it TODAY not how it was THEN! Things change you know this!
    Me: ...and this purchase price will still be in the billions...

    O: That's only a few Oracle Database Enterprise licenses. Pocket change
    Me:..and you want to wrap this up in the next Quarter.

    O: Sooner the better, due diligence and all that.
    Me: I'll submit my invoices straight away starting with this conversation.

    O: CAPITAL! I knew we hired the right team!
    Me: <looks around at the empty chairs only person in the room>
  • ...well known consulting firm Accenture announced that they signed an important agreement with an unspecified Silicon Valley company specialized in databases. Accenture will provide consultancy services for market research, and advices in the field of acquisition & merging. The amount of the agreement has not been disclosed.
  • EDS was building the Navy-Marine Corps Internet, and woefully underestimated the scale of the project. They low bid thinking they would do so well they would earn all the contract incentive awards later to make up for it. Well, they didn't. It almost killed the company. Made them ripe picking for HP. Only thing was, now HP had to deal with EDS's problem. It didn't turn out as well as they thought. As long as Oracle understands Accenture's issues and problems right now, they should end up with a better deal

  • Accenture is a big SAP implementer, and other rival software (Microsoft, salesforce.com).

  • ... the 50,000 Accenture employees that are actually paying attention just shat their pants...

  • Popcorn futures up 5% on the news.

  • This merger should make for a really fascinating corporation.

    While at it, why not merge with Monsanto, Halliburton, and Blackwater --- not as if their reputation/image can get any worse...

    (Oracle's reputation is well-known in these here parts. Accenture grew out of Andersen Consulting, a sister company to Arthur Andersen, accountants that didn't detect anything wrong w/Enron back in 00s).

