Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Education Programming Republicans United States Politics

Ivanka Trump To Take Coding Class With 5-Year-Old Daughter (hollywoodlife.com)

Posted by BeauHD from the core-curriculum dept.
theodp writes: Speaking about women in STEM at a Women's History Month event at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, new [unpaid] federal employee Ivanka Trump revealed she'll be taking a computer coding class with her 5-year-old daughter. "On a very personal level, as a mom I'm trying to do my part as well," Ivanka told the crowd. "My daughter Arabella and I are enrolling in a coding class this summer." Parroting supermodel Karlie Kloss (the girlfriend of Ivanka's brother-in-law), the first daughter added, "We're excited to learn this incredibly important new language together. Coding truly is the language of the future."

Ivanka Trump To Take Coding Class With 5-Year-Old Daughter More | Reply

Ivanka Trump To Take Coding Class With 5-Year-Old Daughter

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

No amount of careful planning will ever replace dumb luck.

Close