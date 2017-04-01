Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Programming

Someone on Medium Just Said C++ Was Better Than C (medium.com) 16

Posted by EditorDavid from the unhappy-Medium dept.
Developer David Timothy Strauss is publishing a call to code "straightforward, easy-to-reason-about approaches" -- in an essay titled "Choosing 'Some C++' Over C". (Alternate title: "C++ for Lovers of C." The problem with just picking C++ is that most criticism of it is legitimate. Whether it's the '90s-era obsession with object orientation and exceptions or the template errors that take up an entire terminal window, there have been -- and remain -- rough edges to C++. But, these rough edges are avoidable, unlike the problems in C that get worse with modern event and library programming. The opinionated essay calls for "adopting a subset of C++ to smooth out C's rough edges," arguing that C++ offer a better, type-safe approach for event-driven design (as well as destructors to avoid memory allocation leaks). Are there any readers who'd like to weigh in on the advantages of C versus C++?

Someone on Medium Just Said C++ Was Better Than C More | Reply

Someone on Medium Just Said C++ Was Better Than C

Comments Filter:
  • "C++" > "C" (as long as > has not been overloaded..)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by allo ( 1728082 )
      In fact, it is not. Try it yourself:

      #include <stdio.h>
      int main(int argc, char **argv) {
          int C=0x11;
          if(C++ > C) {
              printf("C++ is greater than C\n");
          } else {
              printf("C++ is not greater than C\n");
          }
      }

      $ ./a.out
      C++ is not greater than C

      • And this highlights the difference between C and C++, and better specified/more tightly defined languages.

        Two C programmers will ask, "What will this program do?"
        Two Ada programmers will ask, "Will this program compile?" Because if it does compile, they both know (and agree on) exactly what the legal program will do.

  • Code in assembly, then you can come back to my lawn..

  • Actually what the guy wrote was (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    C++11 and C++14 added some nifty utility features which make the language worth considering as a replacement for C, even if you have no use for writing your own classes or complex templates (the latter being the usual reason why people would use C++).

  • Well C++ IS better than C. Of course C is also better than C++. As always, use the right tool for the right job.
    • Maybe. This article doesn't make a very good case for it, though. He's claiming the C++ syntax for doing a callback is easier than the C syntax. His example syntax doesn't look much better, though.

  • At some point, the developer community will wake up to just how evil C -syntax- is, and how much it has contributed to bugs and security holes.

    • On the other hand, monkeys prefer C, because the programs they generate by jumping on the keyboard have the best chance to compile.

    • What particularly don't you like about C syntax? I've always thought that the main security problem with C are caused by the lack of a decent buffer processing library, and a lousy string processing library. Fix those two things (and any person can do it in their own code!) and you've fixed the vast majority of C security bugs.

  • enough sed. don't bash me.

Slashdot Top Deals

The trouble with doing something right the first time is that nobody appreciates how difficult it was.

Close