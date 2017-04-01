Someone on Medium Just Said C++ Was Better Than C (medium.com) 16
Developer David Timothy Strauss is publishing a call to code "straightforward, easy-to-reason-about approaches" -- in an essay titled "Choosing 'Some C++' Over C". (Alternate title: "C++ for Lovers of C." The problem with just picking C++ is that most criticism of it is legitimate. Whether it's the '90s-era obsession with object orientation and exceptions or the template errors that take up an entire terminal window, there have been -- and remain -- rough edges to C++. But, these rough edges are avoidable, unlike the problems in C that get worse with modern event and library programming. The opinionated essay calls for "adopting a subset of C++ to smooth out C's rough edges," arguing that C++ offer a better, type-safe approach for event-driven design (as well as destructors to avoid memory allocation leaks). Are there any readers who'd like to weigh in on the advantages of C versus C++?
#include <stdio.h>
int main(int argc, char **argv) {
int C=0x11;
if(C++ > C) {
printf("C++ is greater than C\n");
} else {
printf("C++ is not greater than C\n");
}
}
$
C++ is not greater than C
And this highlights the difference between C and C++, and better specified/more tightly defined languages.
Two C programmers will ask, "What will this program do?"
Two Ada programmers will ask, "Will this program compile?" Because if it does compile, they both know (and agree on) exactly what the legal program will do.
Kids these days... (Score:2)
Code in assembly, then you can come back to my lawn..
Actually what the guy wrote was (Score:1)
C++11 and C++14 added some nifty utility features which make the language worth considering as a replacement for C, even if you have no use for writing your own classes or complex templates (the latter being the usual reason why people would use C++).
Half right (Score:1)
They both suck! (Score:2)
At some point, the developer community will wake up to just how evil C -syntax- is, and how much it has contributed to bugs and security holes.
On the other hand, monkeys prefer C, because the programs they generate by jumping on the keyboard have the best chance to compile.
I use awk (Score:2)
enough sed. don't bash me.