IT

More Than a Hoodie: How We Talk About Developers (medium.com) 61

Posted by msmash from the changing-perception dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: For generations, movies, video games, and tv shows have portrayed the developer as either an awkward hoodie-wearing nerd, or an insane and menacing basement dweller (or both). From Ace Ventura to Silicon Valley, everyone has had their chance to portray the developer. Few actors do this with the same grace they'd reserve for a role portraying a doctor. [...] I think it's time for all of us to try and elevate our understanding of what a developer is. If you are a tech company who markets to developers, or is hoping to hire developers this is doubly true. So, how should we talk about developers? First, we should talk about how important their work is. Programming is one of the fastest growing industries in the world as it serves a role in every part of society. Developers maintain and build critical parts of our infrastructure. Second, we need to talk about the craft of what they do... we need to show more code. Every developer may use a different set of tools, but across the board their craft is evolving at increasing rates. [...] I think we can drop developer stereotypes all together at this point. It's a job people know -- it's time to add some vitamins to that kool-aid. After all, we're just like lawyers, librarians, electricians and cab drivers... we're just people, totally unique and different people. But if there is one thing that unites us, it's a unifying desire to build new things, improve old things, learn when we can and avoid being stereotyped. It's as simple as that.

More Than a Hoodie: How We Talk About Developers

  • I've never known a single developer who could get away with wearing a hoodie in an office, and I've worked at quite a number of offices over the years during my contractor days.

    What I find more amusing that the Basement dwelling Cheetovore programmer is the Hacker extrordinaire character in movies.

    The guy who can log into any web site- and after only observing it for a few seconds can hack into it by pecking at 5 characters on his keyboard. From there it opens up the backend. So many movie have a similar

    • Re:More Amusing than that... (Score:5, Informative)

      by Jack9 ( 11421 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @03:40PM (#54172697)

      I know lots of places where a developer can and has worn a hoodie to work. This includes my current office. A good rule of thumb is, the stricter the dress code - the less competent the management is. The hiring process is probably worse.

      • I don't know about that. The least strict place I've worked (could wear any pants or jeans, just not shorts. Tshirts were acceptable if they were plain didn't have any graphics or words on them) was also the most incompetent. The place I work now is comparable to the last 5 or 6 places I've been, slacks and a shirt with a collar and is probably the most competent place I've been.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dr. Evil ( 3501 )

        These days, a business casual dress code probably means cubicles. Hoodies and headphones probably means "flex space" open-concept.

        Both managers are likely equally incompetent, but I'll wear a shirt with a collar if it means I get a cubicle and some quiet.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by khr ( 708262 )

      I've never known a single developer who could get away with wearing a hoodie in an office

      I'm a developer wearing a hoodie in my office right now, while I work on some accounting reporting software. In fact, I think there's only been one job in my 24 year career where I couldn't dress this casual.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ZiakII ( 829432 )
      I'm also a Developer at my company of 2000+ people who is wearing a hoodie (Superbowl 51 Patriots) right now....

    • I work in a hedge fund, most developers, managers, traders and directors occasionally wear hoodies.
      Regardless of what job you do, if you spend 10 hours of your day at a desk, what matters is being comfortable.

    • I've never known a single developer who could get away with wearing a hoodie in an office

      I have never worked in any office where anyone cares what the developers wear.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Archfeld ( 6757 )

      I am more a hardware and network support tech than a programmer or developer, but I wear a hoodie ALL the time at work because my lab is Fsck'n freezing. The temp is set for the equipment not me which is fine, and as a bonus it keeps most everyone else out. I keep a couple extra micro fiber pull overs for the CE's and other hardware folks that come and visit occasionally. I feel sorry for the female techs that have to endure the arctic support lab as folks commonly refer to it. Despite the stereotype I deal

    • I used to wear a hoodie all the time even though I was in khakis and a dress shirt... The office was always cold.

       

  • Keep Dev Socially Unappealing (Score:4, Insightful)

    by lgw ( 121541 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @03:31PM (#54172585) Journal

    I prefer we keep the stereotype of software development as a socially unappealing career, not a job welcome in high society like doctors and lawyers (more like the better-paid-after-insurance vets and dentists). Two reasons.

    The less appealing the field is presented as, the lower the supply of labor, and thus the more I'll be paid.

    Also, the less appealing the field is presented as, the more it will be populated by people actually interested in problem solving, instead of people pressured by parents to pick this career as the best option, as is the norm in India (and the norm for doctors and lawyers here).

    I'm quite content to be seen as socially awkward, but be well paid and work with the right crowd.

  • Has anyone seen the movie, "Snowden"? (Score:3)

    by evolutionary ( 933064 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @03:32PM (#54172593)
    I think it did a pretty good job of portraying a programmer as a hero. At worst, he's a little shy, but that makes him all the more human. Whether you agree with his means (and to be honest was there any other way given those who tried to do it through legal channels were quickly silenced) or not, you gotta admit it took brains and guts. For a real person he's also rather charismatic. Seems perfect movie hero material to me.

  • "Dark matter" programmers (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I ran across a blog many years ago that made a good point about programmers: while many of us are keeping up with the joneses on the who's who and what not, the vast majority of software developers are just ordinary people. They drive their ordinary Camry or Accord to work in an office with ordinary cubicles, go home to the suburbs and play with their kids and spouses, do soccer on saturdays, etc. They don't do meetups, conferences, seminars, or follow the latest blogs or programming fashions. They just do

  • Inaccurate portrayal in the movies (Score:5, Funny)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @03:35PM (#54172633)
    I am alarmed and distressed by a very inaccurate portrayal of developers in movies. First, fictional characters portrayed by actors have no neckbeards or notable lapses in personal hygene. Strike one against method acting. Second, actors portray these characters as able to maintain coherent conversation with female cast members. This is simply inaccurate. Third, there are no cats, piles of empty pizza boxes and mountain dew cans. All of these compound unfavorable stereotypes and mischaracterizations set expectations too high.
  • The movie "Grandma's Boy" set the stereotype of video game developers back by 10 years. No, i don't live with my grandma. No, I don't get to spend all day just 'playing video games' and No, one person cannot make a AAA video game all by themselves.

    Then again stoners have had the same stereotype played in hollywood for over two decades. Have you ever seen Tommy Chong in "Cheech and Chong" I don't know any stoners that are actually like that, Thats because the actor Tommy Chong wasn't portraying stoners in

  • From Ace Ventura to Silicon Valley, everyone has had their chance to portray the developer.

    I haven't seen it, admittedly, but I thought Ace Ventura had a different job. Something about pets?

  • Doesn't make sense. (Score:3)

    by captaindomon ( 870655 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @04:02PM (#54172911)
    This doesn't actually make much sense. It's the same as any other field already. Let's take the example above and change it to construction workers: So, how should we talk about construction workers? First, we should talk about how important their work is. Construction is one of the fastest growing industries in the world as it serves a role in every part of society. Construction workers maintain and build critical parts of our infrastructure. Second, we need to talk about the craft of what they do... we need to show more finished buildings. Every construction worker may use a different set of tools, but across the board their craft is evolving at increasing rates. [...] I think we can drop construction worker stereotypes all together at this point. It's a job people know -- it's time to add some vitamins to that kool-aid. After all, we're just like lawyers, librarians, electricians and cab drivers... we're just people, totally unique and different people. But if there is one thing that unites us, it's a unifying desire to build new things, improve old things, learn when we can and avoid being stereotyped. It's as simple as that.

  • ... is just an AI running on a server in the basement.

  • I had this job interview for an IT position at a bio tech firm in Redwood City (circa 2011). The recruiter at Robert Half sent me over in a suit and tie. No receptionist in the lobby. So I called the contact number on the desk phone, left a voicemail and took a seat. For the next 90 minutes I sat in the lobby, watching traffic go in and out. The recruiter kept calling to ask where the hell I was. A guy in a track suit who came through three times earlier asked who I was and introduced himself as the hiring

