More Than a Hoodie: How We Talk About Developers (medium.com) 61
An anonymous reader shares an article: For generations, movies, video games, and tv shows have portrayed the developer as either an awkward hoodie-wearing nerd, or an insane and menacing basement dweller (or both). From Ace Ventura to Silicon Valley, everyone has had their chance to portray the developer. Few actors do this with the same grace they'd reserve for a role portraying a doctor. [...] I think it's time for all of us to try and elevate our understanding of what a developer is. If you are a tech company who markets to developers, or is hoping to hire developers this is doubly true. So, how should we talk about developers? First, we should talk about how important their work is. Programming is one of the fastest growing industries in the world as it serves a role in every part of society. Developers maintain and build critical parts of our infrastructure. Second, we need to talk about the craft of what they do... we need to show more code. Every developer may use a different set of tools, but across the board their craft is evolving at increasing rates. [...] I think we can drop developer stereotypes all together at this point. It's a job people know -- it's time to add some vitamins to that kool-aid. After all, we're just like lawyers, librarians, electricians and cab drivers... we're just people, totally unique and different people. But if there is one thing that unites us, it's a unifying desire to build new things, improve old things, learn when we can and avoid being stereotyped. It's as simple as that.
Well I don't know about you, but I think I need to write a GUI interface using VisualBasic to track the killers IP address!
I've never known a single developer who could get away with wearing a hoodie in an office, and I've worked at quite a number of offices over the years during my contractor days.
What I find more amusing that the Basement dwelling Cheetovore programmer is the Hacker extrordinaire character in movies.
The guy who can log into any web site- and after only observing it for a few seconds can hack into it by pecking at 5 characters on his keyboard. From there it opens up the backend.
I know lots of places where a developer can and has worn a hoodie to work. This includes my current office. A good rule of thumb is, the stricter the dress code - the less competent the management is. The hiring process is probably worse.
I don't know about that. The least strict place I've worked (could wear any pants or jeans, just not shorts. Tshirts were acceptable if they were plain didn't have any graphics or words on them) was also the most incompetent. The place I work now is comparable to the last 5 or 6 places I've been, slacks and a shirt with a collar and is probably the most competent place I've been.
These days, a business casual dress code probably means cubicles. Hoodies and headphones probably means "flex space" open-concept.
Both managers are likely equally incompetent, but I'll wear a shirt with a collar if it means I get a cubicle and some quiet.
I've never known a single developer who could get away with wearing a hoodie in an office
I'm a developer wearing a hoodie in my office right now, while I work on some accounting reporting software. In fact, I think there's only been one job in my 24 year career where I couldn't dress this casual.
I work in a hedge fund, most developers, managers, traders and directors occasionally wear hoodies.
Regardless of what job you do, if you spend 10 hours of your day at a desk, what matters is being comfortable.
I've never known a single developer who could get away with wearing a hoodie in an office
I have never worked in any office where anyone cares what the developers wear.
I am more a hardware and network support tech than a programmer or developer, but I wear a hoodie ALL the time at work because my lab is Fsck'n freezing. The temp is set for the equipment not me which is fine, and as a bonus it keeps most everyone else out. I keep a couple extra micro fiber pull overs for the CE's and other hardware folks that come and visit occasionally. I feel sorry for the female techs that have to endure the arctic support lab as folks commonly refer to it.
I used to wear a hoodie all the time even though I was in khakis and a dress shirt... The office was always cold.
Keep Dev Socially Unappealing (Score:4, Insightful)
I prefer we keep the stereotype of software development as a socially unappealing career, not a job welcome in high society like doctors and lawyers (more like the better-paid-after-insurance vets and dentists). Two reasons.
The less appealing the field is presented as, the lower the supply of labor, and thus the more I'll be paid.
Also, the less appealing the field is presented as, the more it will be populated by people actually interested in problem solving, instead of people pressured by parents to pick this career as the best option, as is the norm in India (and the norm for doctors and lawyers here).
I'm quite content to be seen as socially awkward, but be well paid and work with the right crowd.
Has anyone seen the movie, "Snowden"? (Score:3)
I work out of a client lab, so I actually prefer the pizza and Coke option simply because I can grab a couple slices and get back to being productive. Sales and management may be able to get away with it more consistently, but their positions usually involve more relationship building than mine.
I'm also given timelines and deadlines generally shorter than those around me who are on the client's payroll, so I generally end up with less available waste time.
"Dark matter" programmers (Score:2, Insightful)
I ran across a blog many years ago that made a good point about programmers: while many of us are keeping up with the joneses on the who's who and what not, the vast majority of software developers are just ordinary people. They drive their ordinary Camry or Accord to work in an office with ordinary cubicles, go home to the suburbs and play with their kids and spouses, do soccer on saturdays, etc. They don't do meetups, conferences, seminars, or follow the latest blogs or programming fashions.
Inaccurate portrayal in the movies (Score:5, Funny)
You must not be very good at your job if you are concerned about such dreck.
I don't mean to be rude but working in IT I have found that dress in the office is very important.
People who self-describe as "working in IT" these days are not software developers. Also, I suspect you're on the East Coast.
Here in big software companies on the West Coast, the uniform of almost all senior devs and managers is button-down shirt and jeans. T-shirt and shorts is OK if you're young (but at some point you're expected to move to grown-up cloths). Heck, even at the VP level, button-down shirt and jeans is the norm, unless meeting with a customer.
Wearing slacks marks you as fresh off the boat
Oh please. You're just not interested in that sort of development. Or, as you pointed out, It may not be in your area of the country. That doesn't preclude them from being developers.
I don't need to put up a facade in order to be taken seriously. My work (and that of my co-workers) speaks for itself. It makes the company a lot of money and management seem to like that a great deal. Let them worry about the width of their peers necktie. Let us worry about making the thing that makes money.
If you don't add enough value to the company to be useful as-is, perhaps shrouding your incompetent in a suit might work. After all, management is full of people that like shiny baubles and might be imp
For my last interview, I dressed nice, but not too nice. The reason, I wanted to work for a company that judged an engineer based on their abilities and not on some stupid dress code. If they had said "Wow, nice work, but your dress code does not fit our culture", I would have happily walked away from the opportunity. But, instead they welcomed me because of my skill level. So I am happily employed at a company where I can wear hoodies and jeans
:-)
I have previously worked at places where there was consta
"name ANY other profession where professionals are given cutesy nicknames "
Scientists get called boffins a lot.
When people don't understand something they tend to denigrate the people who practice it even if its useful to them in the long run. And most people don't understand science or IT and so are intimidated by the people who do. Simple as that.
They might not understand much medicine either but because its their body its still something familiar plus doctors save lives so they get let off. Law - well it
Grandma's boy (Score:1)
Then again stoners have had the same stereotype played in hollywood for over two decades. Have you ever seen Tommy Chong in "Cheech and Chong" I don't know any stoners that are actually like that, Thats because the actor Tommy Chong wasn't portraying stoners in
Over all, your comment is pretty sucky, but I have overheard exactly that conversation many times. That and can Spiderman beat the Hulk.
Ace Ventura? (Score:2)
From Ace Ventura to Silicon Valley, everyone has had their chance to portray the developer.
I haven't seen it, admittedly, but I thought Ace Ventura had a different job. Something about pets?
Doesn't make sense. (Score:3)
Our developer ... (Score:2)
Dressing better than the CEO... (Score:2)