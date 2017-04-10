Major Banks and Parts of Federal Gov't Still Rely On COBOL, Now Scrambling To Find IT 'Cowboys' To Keep Things Afloat (reuters.com) 32
From a report on Reuters: Bill Hinshaw is not a typical 75-year-old. He divides his time between his family -- he has 32 grandchildren and great-grandchildren -- and helping U.S. companies avert crippling computer meltdowns. Hinshaw, who got into programming in the 1960s when computers took up entire rooms and programmers used punch cards, is a member of a dwindling community of IT veterans who specialize in a vintage programming language called COBOL. The Common Business-Oriented Language was developed nearly 60 years ago and has been gradually replaced by newer, more versatile languages such as Java, C and Python. Although few universities still offer COBOL courses, the language remains crucial to businesses and institutions around the world. In the United States, the financial sector, major corporations and parts of the federal government still largely rely on it because it underpins powerful systems that were built in the 70s or 80s and never fully replaced. And here lies the problem: if something goes wrong, few people know how to fix it. The stakes are especially high for the financial industry, where an estimated $3 trillion in daily commerce flows through COBOL systems. The language underpins deposit accounts, check-clearing services, card networks, ATMs, mortgage servicing, loan ledgers and other services. The industry's aggressive push into digital banking makes it even more important to solve the COBOL dilemma. Mobile apps and other new tools are written in modern languages that need to work seamlessly with old underlying systems. That is where Hinshaw and fellow COBOL specialists come in. A few years ago, the north Texas resident planned to shutter his IT firm and retire after decades of working with financial and public institutions, but calls from former clients just kept coming.
Java, C, and Python are newer and more versatile than COBOL. I fail to see your point. Yeah, some are old, but COBOL is the oldest, so the sentence is still correct.
A pointlessly pedantic Anonymous Coward. Such a surprise.
One of the nice things about f77 and i presume cobol is that memory is allocated in a fixed way at compile time. so no mallocs and no deallocs and thus no null pointers. string buffer sizes are known. and relatively speaking, its harder to find cases where typos are not also syntax errors. for exapmle typing = instead of ==.
now for many things this memory issue is the pits which is why we like those other laguages. it makes object oriented styles impossible though for a fixed maximum number of objects
COBOL has been around long enough to be a victim of featuritus. I has a lot of built-in operations and short-cuts that are great if you know them, but could trip up a newbie.
But the hard part of a typical COBOL job is probably learning your way around many thousands of lines of existing programs. I've always found writing code simpler than reading code written by somebody else, especially if it's poorly structured, documented,
I hope all these COBOL programmers are smart enough to charge outrageous rates. Minimum $250/hr.
They've got the banks over a barrel, any time the situation is reversed the banks don't hesitate to screw us.
I'm curious, did they teach the definition of 'minimum' in your high school?
Any good programmer can learn to program in COBOL given enough financial incentives.
Indeed. Probably the easiest language I ever had to learn. I'm sure I've mostly forgotten it now because I've never used it since I learnt it in University (besides converting some old Cobol to VB6 a long time ago... but that was reading not writing).
Is there any programming language with "Visual" in the title that's worthwhile?
I supported several apps based on Microfocus COBOL and so-called Visual COBOL. No significant problems with either platform, the apps worked as well as thne programmers did, or more correctly, bugs happened. One was rock solid, the other had predictable issues with every major release that were resolved without much delay.
Stereotyping COBOL is inevitably just age discrimination. It's functional, as the history and current situation proves. It's a language, competent programmers that have progress from C to
- Major organizations, banks, governments, etc. are still relying on COBOL.
- COBOL programmers are in great demand so dust off your old MVS skills (and maybe pull out those JCL manuals) and offer up your services, you're in demand!
What I really think is the big takeaway from all this is simply that the need for supporting for your old software is never going away - so think of a way of monetizing it.
Except the linked article specifically notes that the 75 year old's company is a group of 20 or so "code cowboys" who parachute in to fix systems they have no prior knowledge of and get paid $100/hr for the pleasure. So it would seem deep understanding of the language and the ability to troubleshoot bad code in said language is indeed the crux of the issue.
I mean, everyone knows that Ethernet uses the second and third pairs on an 8P8C jack, while Token Ring uses the first and second pairs. If they wanted to get it right they needed to just connect pairs 1 to 2, and 2 to 3, or if crossover, pairs 1 to 3, and 2 to 2...
Every year I see articles about how COBOL programmers are in high demand and companies are scrambling to hire them. But I learned COBOL and liked it and regularly keep my eye out for COBOL jobs. In the past 15 years I have seen a grand total one one COBOL placement within 1,000 miles. I call BS on the article, the local job boards are all for Java, C++, mobile languages and PHP. Not a COBOL position in sight.
I suspect that most entities that look for this kind of service don't post it in this way. Financial institutions in particular seem to play their cards close to the chest, they probably work with specific hiring agencies or headhunters to fill positions and don't just post them openly.
"You will get no course credit for COBOL, but you might want to take the class so you can get a job between semesters"
Few of us did (and I wasn't one of them), but those that did always had jobs come summer while a lot of the rest of us didn't.
