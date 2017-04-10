Major Banks and Parts of Federal Gov't Still Rely On COBOL, Now Scrambling To Find IT 'Cowboys' To Keep Things Afloat (reuters.com) 111
From a report on Reuters: Bill Hinshaw is not a typical 75-year-old. He divides his time between his family -- he has 32 grandchildren and great-grandchildren -- and helping U.S. companies avert crippling computer meltdowns. Hinshaw, who got into programming in the 1960s when computers took up entire rooms and programmers used punch cards, is a member of a dwindling community of IT veterans who specialize in a vintage programming language called COBOL. The Common Business-Oriented Language was developed nearly 60 years ago and has been gradually replaced by newer, more versatile languages such as Java, C and Python. Although few universities still offer COBOL courses, the language remains crucial to businesses and institutions around the world. In the United States, the financial sector, major corporations and parts of the federal government still largely rely on it because it underpins powerful systems that were built in the 70s or 80s and never fully replaced. And here lies the problem: if something goes wrong, few people know how to fix it. The stakes are especially high for the financial industry, where an estimated $3 trillion in daily commerce flows through COBOL systems. The language underpins deposit accounts, check-clearing services, card networks, ATMs, mortgage servicing, loan ledgers and other services. The industry's aggressive push into digital banking makes it even more important to solve the COBOL dilemma. Mobile apps and other new tools are written in modern languages that need to work seamlessly with old underlying systems. That is where Hinshaw and fellow COBOL specialists come in. A few years ago, the north Texas resident planned to shutter his IT firm and retire after decades of working with financial and public institutions, but calls from former clients just kept coming.
COBOL has been around long enough to be a victim of featuritus. I has a lot of built-in operations and short-cuts that are great if you know them, but could trip up a newbie.
But the hard part of a typical COBOL job is probably learning your way around many thousands of lines of existing programs. I've always found writing code simpler than reading code written by somebody else, especially if it's poorly structured, documented, commented, etc.
The language and syntax the business logic is written in is secondary to that issue. Readable code can be written in any language, but so can crazy pasta.
"featuritus" ??? What's that? Is it like featuritis? -itis, as in a disease?
Nice try. -itis indicates inflammation; -osis indicates disease. -itus sometimes shows up as the suffix for a medical condition, such as tinnitus (ringing in the ear); this may have been what led the OP astray, though it was probably just a typo.
Correct. I've been a COBOL gun for hire for 15 years, mostly in finance, and the rubbish you have to get your head around sometimes is amazing. On the flip side I've seen some very clever things too.
Once I had to fix a nasty bug in a clearing system causing dropped transactions; took me a day of scrutinising thousands of lines to find the logic error.
To some extent true.
I have messed around with Cobol a bit and even though it's a pretty stable solution when you work with it there are some stuff that it suffers from, and it's primarily that it has a hard time to interact with other systems once you get the data into a Cobol file. A file written with Cobol should only be read by Cobol and any data sent to a Cobol system must be written in fixed record format where every position is important. Negative numbers is a creature all of their own since some Cobo
I started programming in COBOL in 1978. I spent a decade or so on IBM mainframes with COBOL and 370 assembler.
I never referred to anything as a COBOL file. There were many types of file and database structures on IBM mainframes. While many simple systems used fixed record formats it wasn't nearly always the case.
The FILE section of a COBOL program allowed for varying record sizes:
FD file-name
RECORD IS VARYING IN SIZE FROM small-size TO large-size DEPENDING ON size-variable.
WORKING-STORAGE SECTION.
It's not just a random computer language, it has quite a bit of intricacies and used to be geared towards solving business logic problems. It also has numerous dialects. Additionally, these programs are often huge and nobody knows for sure what test cases need to be applied, so even if you could translate and then write the amount of tests for the logic that has evolved over 30 years you might as well just rewrite it which is the cost they're trying to avoid.
Haha! IBM is making a 'killing supporting old systems'? IBM comes out with NEW mainframes about every two years. The current system (z13) is from all the way back in 2015. And you won't find 'better hardware' anywhere. Cheaper? Certainly. Better? No.
Milk Them (Score:1)
I hope all these COBOL programmers are smart enough to charge outrageous rates. Minimum $250/hr.
They've got the banks over a barrel, any time the situation is reversed the banks don't hesitate to screw us.
Re: Milk Them (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm curious, did they teach the definition of 'minimum' in your high school?
That seems to be right - experienced Cobol developers are rare these days and you can't get them when you need them so you better have a thick wallet. And banks have thick wallets.
Since I work with a large company the price for a small change like creating a new report is about $100 to $500k. And that's a list that could be thrown together at a coffee break in Java.
I hope all these COBOL programmers are smart enough to charge outrageous rates. Minimum $250/hr. They've got the banks over a barrel, any time the situation is reversed the banks don't hesitate to screw us.
$250 per hour is a pretty normal rate for an experienced professional, hardly outrageous at all. When I worked for IBM Global Services, they billed me out at $300 per hour. Granted that IBM commands a premium due to their marketing channels, but I'm sure I could have gotten $200 per hour on my own and my expertise is far from as rare as deep COBOL experience. I'd expect people like the one mentioned in the article to cost more like $500 per hour, if they're actually aware of their own worth, and I wouldn't
Just offer more money (Score:5, Insightful)
Any good programmer can learn to program in COBOL given enough financial incentives.
Indeed. Probably the easiest language I ever had to learn. I'm sure I've mostly forgotten it now because I've never used it since I learnt it in University (besides converting some old Cobol to VB6 a long time ago... but that was reading not writing).
Re:Just offer more money (Score:4, Interesting)
Easy to learn, fairly easy to read. However, the Lords of Cobol are masters at programming in a way that most people today can't think. it is a quite literal programming language.
Re:Just offer more money (Score:5, Insightful)
This.
I took COBOL and it was one of the easiest to understand.
The goddam language is almost English. Fuck, I never had to "press 2."
Mr. Hinshaw needs to be teaching a bunch of COBOL graduates.
COBOL (Score:3)
Re:COBOL (Score:4, Funny)
Is there any programming language with "Visual" in the title that's worthwhile?
Re: (Score:2)
I supported several apps based on Microfocus COBOL and so-called Visual COBOL. No significant problems with either platform, the apps worked as well as thne programmers did, or more correctly, bugs happened. One was rock solid, the other had predictable issues with every major release that were resolved without much delay.
Re: (Score:2)
I worked for a company 20 years ago that had a Windows program written in VISUAL COBOL. It was terrible. It crashed all the time. When it worked, it was slow. We don't need more COBOL programs, but I hardly think that Python is the answer.
I imagine the failure modes revolved around the words "Windows" and "Visual" rather than "COBOL". As other posters have pointed out, running real COBOL on grown-up, production hardware like IBM System z, etc... is a better metric.
Yearly Article/Cautionary Tale (Score:5, Insightful)
Ever since I first joined
/. there has been an article a year stating:
- Major organizations, banks, governments, etc. are still relying on COBOL.
- COBOL programmers are in great demand so dust off your old MVS skills (and maybe pull out those JCL manuals) and offer up your services, you're in demand!
What I really think is the big takeaway from all this is simply that the need for supporting for your old software is never going away - so think of a way of monetizing it.
The language isn't the issue (Score:5, Interesting)
Funny story, I worked at a legacy code place where programmers never wrote decent comments.
Being naive, I thought, oh that is strange, I'll do better on my code and write some nice comments to help direct the next guy using this piece of code. After submitting my code to my superior for review, you would have thought I just stole a mainframe from the company. I evidently committed a quite nasty sin, and one that I was careful not to repeat again. But I got out of that place as soon as I could.
Re:The language isn't the issue (Score:5, Insightful)
Except the linked article specifically notes that the 75 year old's company is a group of 20 or so "code cowboys" who parachute in to fix systems they have no prior knowledge of and get paid $100/hr for the pleasure. So it would seem deep understanding of the language and the ability to troubleshoot bad code in said language is indeed the crux of the issue.
Depends if they're actually travelling or just remoting in. If they travel I would expect accommodations are paid for as well as food and other expenses on top. And if you're doing 40 hours a week steady of that $100/hr contracting you're making close to 200K US per year. That's not bad no matter how you look at it.
Indeed it's not just the language - it's exceptionally verbose and you're hardly likely to misunderstand the meaning of "MULTIPLY NumA BY NumB GIVING NumC."
Partly, it's about understanding the way data is encoded (which is likely to be packed decimal or ASCII/EBCDIC numeric characters) but when people say "COBOL" they're often referring to code that's intricately linked (possibly through embedded macros) to legacy transaction-processing systems (like CICS) or legacy CODASYL (network-model - as opposed to re
Some of us actually thrive doing this sort of work. Rewriting working code is such a lazy cop-out.
This is the issue.
I won't go into more details as I'm writing analysis software for these type of systems (iSeries/AS400 rather than Z/Big Iron).
Cost is only part of the reason why replacement projects are avoided. Another major reason is the risk involved. Software developed in the 60s, 70s or 80s couldn't rely on many things we take for granted these days. Requirements engineering, robust libraries, development tools, testing mechanics and so on (warts and all) just were not quite there yet or did not exist at all.
This.
In my experience, inheriting legacy apps is very difficult because there's a steep learning curve before ever touching anything.
To fully grok the application, I had to read and understand and become the past programmer(s) so that I could predict what and how the program worked as the program pointer zipped along.
I could recognize different programmers by the signature coding approach in each module.
Then there's my world view, which I used to reshape the whole goddam thing.
Doesn't surprise me... (Score:1)
1) You're trolling me. 2) Did I forget to mention that the backend ran COBOL? No wonder you're hot and bothered.
I mean, everyone knows that Ethernet uses the second and third pairs on an 8P8C jack, while Token Ring uses the first and second pairs. If they wanted to get it right they needed to just connect pairs 1 to 2, and 2 to 3, or if crossover, pairs 1 to 3, and 2 to 2...
I mean, everyone knows that Ethernet uses the second and third pairs on an 8P8C jack, while Token Ring uses the first and second pairs.
The building was five years old and wired for Ethernet. The financial institution had it wired for coaxial because of the coaxial switches in the network closet. I guess it was cheaper to roll out coaxial cabling than buying new switches for twisted pair cabling, as the Token Ring NICs could take either coaxial or twisted pair.
Where? (Score:2, Informative)
Every year I see articles about how COBOL programmers are in high demand and companies are scrambling to hire them. But I learned COBOL and liked it and regularly keep my eye out for COBOL jobs. In the past 15 years I have seen a grand total one one COBOL placement within 1,000 miles. I call BS on the article, the local job boards are all for Java, C++, mobile languages and PHP. Not a COBOL position in sight.
I suspect that most entities that look for this kind of service don't post it in this way. Financial institutions in particular seem to play their cards close to the chest, they probably work with specific hiring agencies or headhunters to fill positions and don't just post them openly.
It sounds like some of these companies need to set up something like an apprenticeship program, stat, before everyone who knows what they're doing is gone. Anyone can easily learn the syntax (COBOL was designed for that, after all), but they need to have people working alongside experienced COBOL programmers to learn the in-and-outs and pitfalls of the language as it was used 50 years ago.
Re: (Score:2)
Why are you trolling me? Is your life that meaningless?
Every year I see articles about how COBOL programmers are in high demand and companies are scrambling to hire them. But I learned COBOL and liked it and regularly keep my eye out for COBOL jobs. In the past 15 years I have seen a grand total one one COBOL placement within 1,000 miles. I call BS on the article, the local job boards are all for Java, C++, mobile languages and PHP. Not a COBOL position in sight.
I remember from the early 90s. (Score:2)
"You will get no course credit for COBOL, but you might want to take the class so you can get a job between semesters"
Few of us did (and I wasn't one of them), but those that did always had jobs come summer while a lot of the rest of us didn't.
Crying wolf (Score:2)
You'd never pass the first review. And eventually word gets out.
Except this time it's important to catch the knowledge before it literally dies off.
Why Not? (Score:2)
Why not use a program from the 50s and 60s?
The mainframe are probably from the 50's or 60's.
Don 't you want to make America great again?
Scrape the Old Iron and buy New Iron from IBM! No one ever got fired for buying IBM.
Far more likely the mainframes are less than 5 years old.
The main application at my government IT job is 40+ years. The mainframes are a bit older than that.
But you can keep being stupid if you want, it suits you.
I'm not the one with an uninformed opinion.
This reminds me (Score:1)
This reminds me of a funny email from a "head-hunter" a few years back, it read something like:
Looking for expert knowledge in:
COBOL,
S/360/OS/360,
VAX/VMS
Excellent pay in the region of, wait for it, 30k.
I replied with: Good luck!
Well, true, either that OR, slightly more plausible - some new hot-shot CIO decided he wants to impress the board by upping the ROI/stock price by getting rid of a few hundred (or thousand) old, slow, smelly "programmers". So he did.
They must have been hoping to catch someone retired so long that his last job paid less than that.
"Hey Gladys! Someone wants to pay me $30K a year! WE'RE RICH!"
"Edgar, we get more than that from social security. Did you forget to take your meds this morning?"
I would take $30K/year if it was for a 16 hour work week. Or maybe they meant $30/hr. That would still be a little low on the coasts, but decent in flyover country.
"scrambling" is not the full truth... (Score:2)
They are having trouble finding people AT THE REQUESTED PAY, they are looking to pay chump change of $30K
Multiply the pay you are asking by at least 6 and you will get a Cobol programmer within hours. If you use something outdated and rely on it, then be ready to pay extremely well to get someone that is an expert in it. Most anyone I know that is a Cobol guru wont even bother to apply for something under $150K a year.
So if they really wanted someone, they will increase the pay and benefits to entice
Just $100/hour??? (Score:2)
For the specialization and demand that the COBOL work offers (not to mention the familiarity with how to use the tooling and platforms that surround those systems!) the people should be asking for a minimum of $500/hour.
After all it's all large financial institutions that are brimming with money, and like the said literally billions of dollars flow through these things every day.
It's not just banking (Score:1)
A lot of public safety and gov't code is written in COBOL, too.
When MicroFocus came out with their Object Cobol like 15+ years ago, I remember watching the change sink in.
Some of the orgs we worked for slowly rewrote their code and broke it up into chunks which made rewriting it in C/C++/etc easier.
But there's still lots of it out there.
People don't WANT to maintain COBOL (Score:2)
People would be happy to learn COBOL in school if it did not suck the life out of people that touch it. And now that the only remaining jobs are maintenance ones, there is even less incentive.
And then there is Logo (Score:2)
Java, C, and Python are newer and more versatile than COBOL. I fail to see your point. Yeah, some are old, but COBOL is the oldest, so the sentence is still correct.
I think being amused by their creation dates is pedantic.
What the author was trying to convey is that COBOL is a dead language,
It seems that billions of dollars would disagree.
Re: This is really funny stuff! (Score:4, Interesting)
A sentence can be technically correct yet still reveal the writer to be an idiot... sometimes in subtle fashion that other idiots wouldn't necessarily pick up on...
Thanks. That explains why some Twitter feeds are popular.
memory allocation errors, gone. (Score:4, Interesting)
One of the nice things about f77 and i presume cobol is that memory is allocated in a fixed way at compile time. so no mallocs and no deallocs and thus no null pointers. string buffer sizes are known. and relatively speaking, its harder to find cases where typos are not also syntax errors. for exapmle typing = instead of ==.
now for many things this memory issue is the pits which is why we like those other laguages. it makes object oriented styles impossible though for a fixed maximum number of objects you can fake it. but for a lot of things its all you need. and the block memory structures of multi dimensional arrays make data contiguous in memory and enable very efficient parallel optimizations. so there are advantages to giving up features.
if you are wanting very reliable code its not a crazy choice,
Everything in life is a tradeoff.
When the developer avoids allocation headaches by using fixed-sized strings and data structures, users are often saddled with arbitrary truncations and the need to make up funky abbreviations all throughout their data sets. This can be a major source of errors in itself.
Why don't they automatically translate them to something more modern then run them in the cloud?
Maintaining these systems is just throwing good money away. Money that we all end up paying via our bank charges.
Re: This is really funny stuff! (Score:2)
Because COBOL can't run in the cloud?
COBOL is an efficient, practal tool to solve basic business application issues, it is primarily used on batch workloads and 'green screen' mainframe applications.
Rewriting applications that work flawlessly today into a new language, DB, and OS environment opens up what was a stable application to almost unlimited numbers of software issues.
Why don't they automatically translate them to something more modern then run them in the cloud?
Maintaining these systems is just throwing good money away. Money that we all end up paying via our bank charges.
Translate debugged, working, proven code into something else? Not really a good strategy for production code. I also doubt that maintaining those systems is a problem or limiting expense. Modern hardware can run COBOL just fine. As TFS implies, the expense is in finding and hiring people trained in (or willing to learn) a language many don't see as useful and/or sexy -- mainly 'cause it's old. Newer / younger isn't always better or less expensive
