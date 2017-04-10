Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Major Banks and Parts of Federal Gov't Still Rely On COBOL, Now Scrambling To Find IT 'Cowboys' To Keep Things Afloat (reuters.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the sad-realities dept.
From a report on Reuters: Bill Hinshaw is not a typical 75-year-old. He divides his time between his family -- he has 32 grandchildren and great-grandchildren -- and helping U.S. companies avert crippling computer meltdowns. Hinshaw, who got into programming in the 1960s when computers took up entire rooms and programmers used punch cards, is a member of a dwindling community of IT veterans who specialize in a vintage programming language called COBOL. The Common Business-Oriented Language was developed nearly 60 years ago and has been gradually replaced by newer, more versatile languages such as Java, C and Python. Although few universities still offer COBOL courses, the language remains crucial to businesses and institutions around the world. In the United States, the financial sector, major corporations and parts of the federal government still largely rely on it because it underpins powerful systems that were built in the 70s or 80s and never fully replaced. And here lies the problem: if something goes wrong, few people know how to fix it. The stakes are especially high for the financial industry, where an estimated $3 trillion in daily commerce flows through COBOL systems. The language underpins deposit accounts, check-clearing services, card networks, ATMs, mortgage servicing, loan ledgers and other services. The industry's aggressive push into digital banking makes it even more important to solve the COBOL dilemma. Mobile apps and other new tools are written in modern languages that need to work seamlessly with old underlying systems. That is where Hinshaw and fellow COBOL specialists come in. A few years ago, the north Texas resident planned to shutter his IT firm and retire after decades of working with financial and public institutions, but calls from former clients just kept coming.

  • Just offer more money (Score:5, Insightful)

    by religionofpeas ( 4511805 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @12:05PM (#54207323)

    Any good programmer can learn to program in COBOL given enough financial incentives.

  • I worked for a company 20 years ago that had a Windows program written in VISUAL COBOL. It was terrible. It crashed all the time. When it worked, it was slow. We don't need more COBOL programs, but I hardly think that Python is the answer.

  • Yearly Article/Cautionary Tale (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @12:10PM (#54207353) Homepage

    Ever since I first joined /. there has been an article a year stating:
    - Major organizations, banks, governments, etc. are still relying on COBOL.
    - COBOL programmers are in great demand so dust off your old MVS skills (and maybe pull out those JCL manuals) and offer up your services, you're in demand!

    What I really think is the big takeaway from all this is simply that the need for supporting for your old software is never going away - so think of a way of monetizing it.

  • The language isn't the issue (Score:5, Interesting)

    by reginaldo ( 1412879 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @12:11PM (#54207363)
    From what I've seen, the issue in finding developers for these codebases isn't in the language knowledge (i.e. COBOL), it's in the knowledge of the poorly-documented legacy software. Sure, you can get a developer to learn COBOL fairly easily, but when the software is full of dead ends, spaghetti code, and unknown business logic and workflow logic, their knowledge of COBOL won't help. Instead you need to hire someone who knows the system, and was probably complicit in creating this mess, to do anything. Either that or bite the bullet and start a huge replacement project that costs several magnitudes more than exorbitant hourly rates.
  • My very first IT job in 2005 was an Token Ring to Ethernet conversion at a financial institution branch office. I made an extra four hours in OT because the uncertified youngsters couldn't follow direction, plugged the Ethernet cable into the Token Ring NIC, and the project manager let them go without double checking their work.

  • "You will get no course credit for COBOL, but you might want to take the class so you can get a job between semesters"

    Few of us did (and I wasn't one of them), but those that did always had jobs come summer while a lot of the rest of us didn't.

