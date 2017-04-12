For Programmers, the Ultimate Office Perk is Avoiding the Office Entirely (qz.com) 29
From a report on Quartz: Over the past decade, designers and engineers have invented dozens of new tools to keep us connected to the office without actually going there. Unsurprisingly, those same engineers have been among the first to start using them in large numbers. More programmers are working from home than ever and, among the most experienced, some are even beginning to demand it. In 2015, an estimated 300,000 full-time employees in computer science jobs worked from home in the US. Although not the largest group of remote employees in absolute numbers, that's about 8% of all programmers, which is a significantly larger share than in any other job category, and well above the average for all jobs of just under 3%. [...] Programmers not only work from home more often than other employees, when they do they are more likely to work all day at home. From 2012 to 2015, the average full-time programmer who worked from home said they spent an average of five and a half hours doing so. That's an 92% increase in the average time spent at home from 2003 to 2005, and nearly double the average for all jobs.
Maybe if you're single (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Truth. I work in a very flexible office, and my boss asked me why I don't work from home more often. I told him because it's full of kids.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
You don't hit hard enough.
Re: (Score:2)
In my case I've been working strictly from home as a medical EDI programmer for the last 9 years and couldn't be happier. I just set some ground rules that if I am in my office and door is closed - you do not enter. Text me if you must - but you may not enter. Only unless someone is bleeding profusely, something is leaking or is on fire? Pretend I am miles away at an office.
It's no different - I ask them "would you drive all the way to my workplace, come to my cube and ask questions?" The answer is usually
Re:Maybe if you're single (Score:5, Insightful)
One reason I avoid working from home is that I trust my coworkers in the office to let me work more than I trust my wife and my kids to let me work.
Unfortunately, I trust them far LESS than my young children to leave me the hell alone. Instead it's either bug me at my cube, or if I find a place to hide, call a meeting and bug me there. I produce substantial documentation to ensure they don't need to bug me, but they don't read it, and bug me.
If I could work from home, I definitely would.
Re: (Score:2)
Having a door and having control of the lights is really helpful in this kind of thing. Also, don't have a visitor's chair if you don't need to deal with visitors professionally.
When I want to be left alone I leave the overhead lights off and only use the freestanding lamp. When I need to be left alone I close the office door. If I worked in a 3.5 sided cubicle I would probably put my woodworking skills to practice and make a gate for myself. Gate closed, don't bother me for social occasions.
Or even from Mumbai (Score:2)
The name was changed 22 years ago...
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
Nobody gave a shit 22 years ago, nobody gives a shit today.
Re: (Score:2)
Bom-bay?
No way!
Mumbai!
Burma-shave.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My kids are all grown up and I enjoy working from home... I'll even work from the back patio on a nice spring day when it's about 65 - 70 degrees outside so long as the neighbor is not mowing. I've considered building a new covered deck to make a better outdoor space for recreation and where I can work on nice days even if there is a little rain.
Re: (Score:2)
Totally agree with this. It's all a matter of setting boundaries and keeping them enforced. Not a big deal when someone gets used to it.
Well, I'm single and... (Score:2)
Leads to bad programming. (Score:2)
In all honestly, this could also lead to some really bad programming considering if you never Interact with anyone it could result in you coding in a way that results in unmanageable code or something that won't work with a team. Besides, I actually like some office interaction now and then so I don't get completely locked into my own ideas and hobbies.
Or from an office somewhere else (Score:2)
Huh... (Score:1)
Where I work, none of our programmers (of which I am one) are allowed to work from home any more except in cases of emergency. Mind you, it's a small company, and there's only three of us programmers here to begin with, and we're all on Slack and have fairly open lines of communication with each other.
But one of the bosses apparently gets a case of the chapped ass if he can't have a pointless meeting at the drop of a hat to go over something we've covered a handful of times already. So, anyone working from
Re: (Score:2)
Pros and Cons (Score:3)
Networking (Score:2)
And give up on age discrimination lawsuits. Remember kiddos: It's not a law if it's not enforce.