For Programmers, the Ultimate Office Perk is Avoiding the Office Entirely (qz.com) 77

From a report on Quartz: Over the past decade, designers and engineers have invented dozens of new tools to keep us connected to the office without actually going there. Unsurprisingly, those same engineers have been among the first to start using them in large numbers. More programmers are working from home than ever and, among the most experienced, some are even beginning to demand it. In 2015, an estimated 300,000 full-time employees in computer science jobs worked from home in the US. Although not the largest group of remote employees in absolute numbers, that's about 8% of all programmers, which is a significantly larger share than in any other job category, and well above the average for all jobs of just under 3%. [...] Programmers not only work from home more often than other employees, when they do they are more likely to work all day at home. From 2012 to 2015, the average full-time programmer who worked from home said they spent an average of five and a half hours doing so. That's an 92% increase in the average time spent at home from 2003 to 2005, and nearly double the average for all jobs.

  • Maybe if you're single (Score:5, Insightful)

    by computational super ( 740265 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @02:01PM (#54223157)
    One reason I avoid working from home is that I trust my coworkers in the office to let me work more than I trust my wife and my kids to let me work.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by saintlupus ( 227599 )

      Truth. I work in a very flexible office, and my boss asked me why I don't work from home more often. I told him because it's full of kids.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward
        A solid backhand will stop the kids from ever bothering you again. But parents these days are frightened to discipline their precious little snowflakes, instead they run wild and grow up without boundaries.

        • A solid backhand will stop the kids from ever bothering you again.

          Perhaps you should find more constructive forms of discipline. I keep several math workbooks in my home office, and every time my kids come in to ask me a question I make them do a few pages.

          I am currently using this book [amazon.com] which is the 3rd in the series. My kids still occasionally bother me, but at least they get good grades in math.

        • Or maybe teach the kids to code.

          The real question is why aren't the kids in school. With the bus ride and school that's a solid 8 hours they should be gone 5 days a week just like when you are in the office

      • In my case I've been working strictly from home as a medical EDI programmer for the last 9 years and couldn't be happier. I just set some ground rules that if I am in my office and door is closed - you do not enter. Text me if you must - but you may not enter. Only unless someone is bleeding profusely, something is leaking or is on fire? Pretend I am miles away at an office.

        It's no different - I ask them "would you drive all the way to my workplace, come to my cube and ask questions?" The answer is usually

    • Re:Maybe if you're single (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Austerity Empowers ( 669817 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @02:02PM (#54223169)

      One reason I avoid working from home is that I trust my coworkers in the office to let me work more than I trust my wife and my kids to let me work.

      Unfortunately, I trust them far LESS than my young children to leave me the hell alone. Instead it's either bug me at my cube, or if I find a place to hide, call a meeting and bug me there. I produce substantial documentation to ensure they don't need to bug me, but they don't read it, and bug me.

      If I could work from home, I definitely would.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by TWX ( 665546 )

        Having a door and having control of the lights is really helpful in this kind of thing. Also, don't have a visitor's chair if you don't need to deal with visitors professionally.

        When I want to be left alone I leave the overhead lights off and only use the freestanding lamp. When I need to be left alone I close the office door. If I worked in a 3.5 sided cubicle I would probably put my woodworking skills to practice and make a gate for myself. Gate closed, don't bother me for social occasions.

    • The reason why I avoid working from home is because in office there is not much to be done other than work, in home I wouldn't trust myself to get anything done, I'm a master procrastinator.
      • If you think I can't procrastinate in the office, you've seriously underestimated my procrastination skills. Like right now, for instance...

    • At Home:
      Wife
      Kids
      Cats that like sitting in front of monitor.
      No private office (we don't have a spare room for an office)
      Remote Desktop means only using one monitor.
      Very sloooooww...seconds between me moving mouse and the cursor moving on screen.

      In short, I hate working from home. Now if I had a bigger house and fewer dependants, and a less laggy environment... sure, I could make that work.

  • Well, I'm single and... (Score:3)

    by dmgxmichael ( 1219692 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @02:20PM (#54223355) Homepage
    My worry is that if I took up the offer to work from home I'd start to hermit. I need the social time and to get out and be among other human beings, otherwise I fear I'd stay single forever.

    • Social time and socializing at work never seem to be the same. I can get along fine with coworkers at work, outside work tends to be a different situation, sometimes better, sometimes worse.

      • On that topic, team building events. I generally enjoy all my coworkers, but after spending 8-10 hours a day with them, the last thing I want to do for relaxation spend MORE time with them.

    • If your plan is to find a woman at work, you're in the wrong industry and haven't been paying attention for the last 30 years.

      'Just trying to get laid' IS harassment. Don't harass coworkers.

      You should start a hermit's club, find a nice lady hermit. The non-joiners group.

  • In all honestly, this could also lead to some really bad programming considering if you never Interact with anyone it could result in you coding in a way that results in unmanageable code or something that won't work with a team. Besides, I actually like some office interaction now and then so I don't get completely locked into my own ideas and hobbies.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      You need that interaction. While coding is best done as a solitary activity, other things are not. This includes requirement engineering, customer interaction, issue analysis together with the customer, etc. Interaction tools can help a lot there, but the occasional face-to-face meeting is still necessary.

    • Can happen in the office. I've resorted to leaving threats of physical violence (breaking all their fingers (and toes), so they couldn't possible code) in the comments. Poor source control made it unattributable, but I knew who 'did it'.

      At very least, project managers need to spot review source control logs. Peer code review for where the project manager can't code. Being in the same office doesn't help if coding remains a 'shameful, solitary practice'.

  • I like remote work because it allows me to work from anywhere. At least in theory, because this format isn't still too popular and there are lots of restrictions. For things like programming, I expect it to gradually become a widely accepted alternative.

  • Where I work, none of our programmers (of which I am one) are allowed to work from home any more except in cases of emergency. Mind you, it's a small company, and there's only three of us programmers here to begin with, and we're all on Slack and have fairly open lines of communication with each other.

    But one of the bosses apparently gets a case of the chapped ass if he can't have a pointless meeting at the drop of a hat to go over something we've covered a handful of times already. So, anyone working from

  • Pros and Cons (Score:3)

    by coolmoose25 ( 1057210 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @02:25PM (#54223401)
    Pros: - less commute time - good for the environment - more flexibility - potentially higher productivity Cons: - Out of sight, out of mind is not good at layoff time - less social interaction - less professional interaction (maybe) Overall, I prefer to work from home, but since I have direct reports that I manage, I'm not allowed to do it full time. I do telecommute every friday though!
  • The office is where you network. If you're a programmer you need to realize you have a shelf life of 40 years. If you haven't moved into management by then you're toast (unless you're a math genius, but you're not a programmer at that point, you're a mathematician who happens to program).

    And give up on age discrimination lawsuits. Remember kiddos: It's not a law if it's not enforce.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Depends very much. While I am not a full-time coder (I am also architect, designer, security-expert, technology-consultant, risk-manager, etc.), I am strongly going on 50 and customers are quite happy to pay my consulting rate to have me coding for them (usually from home). Of course, if you do not keep current and do not acquire the additional skills your age and experience should bring with it, then you are indeed toast. The problem is that for older coders, it is far more obvious if they are semi- to inc

  • I, and my direct reports, would get so much more done if we didn't have meeting after meeting called by managers to check on our status and to berate us for not getting things done.

  • Things that improve your efficiency and effectiveness dramatically, are not perks. They are good sense on the side of the employer.

  • I prefer office (Score:3)

    by jader3rd ( 2222716 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @02:40PM (#54223549)
    But Home can beat a creative, collaborative open space.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Assuming the project requires creative collaboration. Otherwise, it's noise to be endured.

  • I feel like anything, a balance is best. Working from the office means less gets done overall. I have less opportunities to be heads down. We have an open office, so there are tons of distractions -- from people conversing, to simply walking my field of view and me reflexively looking up to see who it is. It IS nice for quick pow wows in person, getting ahold of people who haven't responded to your Hipchat/Hangouts messages in a timely manner, and socialization at lunch or after hours.

    Working from home mea

    • For me I find the best balance at 3 days in, 2 days telecommute. YMMV of course.

      Well of course YMMV. Not everyone's workplace is at the same distance from his house than yours.

  • Exactly. If you can work from home, you can hire some Asian programmers to do the work for you and enjoy retirement-like leisure time.
    Some people already did in the past, I'm betting there are lots of them.

    • Someone has to watch you 24/7 to make sure that you do everything as you should? Like a kleptomaniac or a small kid? I assume that now there is a person in your office regularly checking that all what you do is fine. OK, in that case I guess that remote work is a bad idea for your company.

      But by assuming workers with no pride in their work and not too solid moral values who need to be forced to do what they should (never met any programmer like this), I see other problems with your theory:
      - Your job has to

  • I got my contract written as a minimum of two days a week WfH and wish I had demanded three! I have a nine-year-old boy who loves attention and a wife that does too ;) (how dare she! :P). But here are some basic steps to maintaining professionalism at home:

    1) Closing door. I.e. an office.

    2) People knock and await "come in" before entering unless it is a dire emergency. If it is not an emergency and they do not hear come in, then they can either knock again or come back later.

    3) My office hours are just that

