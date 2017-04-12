For Programmers, the Ultimate Office Perk is Avoiding the Office Entirely (qz.com) 77
From a report on Quartz: Over the past decade, designers and engineers have invented dozens of new tools to keep us connected to the office without actually going there. Unsurprisingly, those same engineers have been among the first to start using them in large numbers. More programmers are working from home than ever and, among the most experienced, some are even beginning to demand it. In 2015, an estimated 300,000 full-time employees in computer science jobs worked from home in the US. Although not the largest group of remote employees in absolute numbers, that's about 8% of all programmers, which is a significantly larger share than in any other job category, and well above the average for all jobs of just under 3%. [...] Programmers not only work from home more often than other employees, when they do they are more likely to work all day at home. From 2012 to 2015, the average full-time programmer who worked from home said they spent an average of five and a half hours doing so. That's an 92% increase in the average time spent at home from 2003 to 2005, and nearly double the average for all jobs.
Truth. I work in a very flexible office, and my boss asked me why I don't work from home more often. I told him because it's full of kids.
You don't hit hard enough.
A solid backhand will stop the kids from ever bothering you again.
Perhaps you should find more constructive forms of discipline. I keep several math workbooks in my home office, and every time my kids come in to ask me a question I make them do a few pages.
I am currently using this book [amazon.com] which is the 3rd in the series. My kids still occasionally bother me, but at least they get good grades in math.
Or maybe teach the kids to code.
The real question is why aren't the kids in school. With the bus ride and school that's a solid 8 hours they should be gone 5 days a week just like when you are in the office
In my case I've been working strictly from home as a medical EDI programmer for the last 9 years and couldn't be happier. I just set some ground rules that if I am in my office and door is closed - you do not enter. Text me if you must - but you may not enter. Only unless someone is bleeding profusely, something is leaking or is on fire? Pretend I am miles away at an office.
It's no different - I ask them "would you drive all the way to my workplace, come to my cube and ask questions?" The answer is usually
One reason I avoid working from home is that I trust my coworkers in the office to let me work more than I trust my wife and my kids to let me work.
Unfortunately, I trust them far LESS than my young children to leave me the hell alone. Instead it's either bug me at my cube, or if I find a place to hide, call a meeting and bug me there. I produce substantial documentation to ensure they don't need to bug me, but they don't read it, and bug me.
If I could work from home, I definitely would.
Having a door and having control of the lights is really helpful in this kind of thing. Also, don't have a visitor's chair if you don't need to deal with visitors professionally.
When I want to be left alone I leave the overhead lights off and only use the freestanding lamp. When I need to be left alone I close the office door. If I worked in a 3.5 sided cubicle I would probably put my woodworking skills to practice and make a gate for myself. Gate closed, don't bother me for social occasions.
Or even from Mumbai (Score:1)
The name was changed 22 years ago...
Nobody gave a shit 22 years ago, nobody gives a shit today.
Bom-bay?
No way!
Mumbai!
Burma-shave.
My kids are all grown up and I enjoy working from home... I'll even work from the back patio on a nice spring day when it's about 65 - 70 degrees outside so long as the neighbor is not mowing. I've considered building a new covered deck to make a better outdoor space for recreation and where I can work on nice days even if there is a little rain.
I was under the impression that the "Liberated Woman" characteristics you describe required her to be an income provider to justify shedding the job of managing the home.
I have no beef whatsoever with a parent not having an income, so long as it's understood that if the other parent is spending 8+ hours a day earning money, the parent that does not earn an income is also working about the same amount of time on the household's needs. When the income-earning parent is home, then the 50% duties split time st
Totally agree with this. It's all a matter of setting boundaries and keeping them enforced. Not a big deal when someone gets used to it.
Bring a french press and a stash of good coffee to work. On some things, there can be no compromise. Let the PHB drink that stuff.
it'd probably be for some loving.
Unless by that you mean listening to her complain about her day while rubbing her feet, this is a different model of "marriage" than any of the rest of us are familiar with.
At Home:
Wife
Kids
Cats that like sitting in front of monitor.
No private office (we don't have a spare room for an office)
Remote Desktop means only using one monitor.
Very sloooooww...seconds between me moving mouse and the cursor moving on screen.
In short, I hate working from home. Now if I had a bigger house and fewer dependants, and a less laggy environment... sure, I could make that work.
Well, I'm single and... (Score:3)
Social time and socializing at work never seem to be the same. I can get along fine with coworkers at work, outside work tends to be a different situation, sometimes better, sometimes worse.
On that topic, team building events. I generally enjoy all my coworkers, but after spending 8-10 hours a day with them, the last thing I want to do for relaxation spend MORE time with them.
If your plan is to find a woman at work, you're in the wrong industry and haven't been paying attention for the last 30 years.
'Just trying to get laid' IS harassment. Don't harass coworkers.
You should start a hermit's club, find a nice lady hermit. The non-joiners group.
Leads to bad programming. (Score:2)
In all honestly, this could also lead to some really bad programming considering if you never Interact with anyone it could result in you coding in a way that results in unmanageable code or something that won't work with a team. Besides, I actually like some office interaction now and then so I don't get completely locked into my own ideas and hobbies.
Integral to working from home are collaboration tools
You know the absolute best collaboration tool? Turning your head and speaking.
You need that interaction. While coding is best done as a solitary activity, other things are not. This includes requirement engineering, customer interaction, issue analysis together with the customer, etc. Interaction tools can help a lot there, but the occasional face-to-face meeting is still necessary.
Can happen in the office. I've resorted to leaving threats of physical violence (breaking all their fingers (and toes), so they couldn't possible code) in the comments. Poor source control made it unattributable, but I knew who 'did it'.
At very least, project managers need to spot review source control logs. Peer code review for where the project manager can't code. Being in the same office doesn't help if coding remains a 'shameful, solitary practice'.
Or from an office somewhere else (Score:2)
Huh... (Score:1)
Where I work, none of our programmers (of which I am one) are allowed to work from home any more except in cases of emergency. Mind you, it's a small company, and there's only three of us programmers here to begin with, and we're all on Slack and have fairly open lines of communication with each other.
But one of the bosses apparently gets a case of the chapped ass if he can't have a pointless meeting at the drop of a hat to go over something we've covered a handful of times already. So, anyone working from
Why are you afraid of women in the workplace? Are you weaker than the so-called weaker sex, or do you just prefer the company of men?
Pros and Cons (Score:3)
Networking (Score:2)
And give up on age discrimination lawsuits. Remember kiddos: It's not a law if it's not enforce.
Depends very much. While I am not a full-time coder (I am also architect, designer, security-expert, technology-consultant, risk-manager, etc.), I am strongly going on 50 and customers are quite happy to pay my consulting rate to have me coding for them (usually from home). Of course, if you do not keep current and do not acquire the additional skills your age and experience should bring with it, then you are indeed toast. The problem is that for older coders, it is far more obvious if they are semi- to inc
It's managers that should telecommute. (Score:2)
I, and my direct reports, would get so much more done if we didn't have meeting after meeting called by managers to check on our status and to berate us for not getting things done.
It is not a perk (Score:2)
Things that improve your efficiency and effectiveness dramatically, are not perks. They are good sense on the side of the employer.
I prefer office (Score:3)
Assuming the project requires creative collaboration. Otherwise, it's noise to be endured.
Balance (Score:1)
I feel like anything, a balance is best. Working from the office means less gets done overall. I have less opportunities to be heads down. We have an open office, so there are tons of distractions -- from people conversing, to simply walking my field of view and me reflexively looking up to see who it is. It IS nice for quick pow wows in person, getting ahold of people who haven't responded to your Hipchat/Hangouts messages in a timely manner, and socialization at lunch or after hours.
Working from home mea
Well of course YMMV. Not everyone's workplace is at the same distance from his house than yours.
Nice (Score:2)
Exactly. If you can work from home, you can hire some Asian programmers to do the work for you and enjoy retirement-like leisure time.
Some people already did in the past, I'm betting there are lots of them.
But by assuming workers with no pride in their work and not too solid moral values who need to be forced to do what they should (never met any programmer like this), I see other problems with your theory:
- Your job has to
I work from home a decent amount (Score:2)
I got my contract written as a minimum of two days a week WfH and wish I had demanded three! I have a nine-year-old boy who loves attention and a wife that does too
;) (how dare she! :P). But here are some basic steps to maintaining professionalism at home:
1) Closing door. I.e. an office.
2) People knock and await "come in" before entering unless it is a dire emergency. If it is not an emergency and they do not hear come in, then they can either knock again or come back later.
3) My office hours are just that