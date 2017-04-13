Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


More Americans Now Work Full-Time From Home Than Walk and Bike To Office Jobs

Posted by BeauHD from the times-they-are-a-changin' dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: In the United States, the past decade has been marked by booming cities, soaring rents, and a crush of young workers flocking to job-rich downtowns. Although these are heady days for pavement-pounding urbanists, a record 2.6% of American employees now go to their jobs without ever leaving their houses. That's more than walk and bike to work combined. These numbers come from a Quartz analysis of data from the U.S. census and the American Community Survey. The data show that telecommuting has grown faster than any other way of getting to work -- up 159% since 2000. By comparison, the number of Americans who bike to work has grown by 86% over the same period, while the number who drive or carpool has grown by only 12%. We've excluded both part-time and self-employed workers from these and all results. Though managers are the largest group of remote workers, as a percentage of a specific occupation computer programmers are the most over-represented. Nearly 8% of programmers now work from home, following a staggering increase of nearly 400% since 2000.

  • since they probably don't count illegal immigrants but almost certainly count the kinds of higher level office workers how work from home.

    Also, It'd be hard to imagine a more irrelevant metric given how few Americans walk/bike to work. I mean, in theory I can bike to work but it's a 70 minute run one way and I'll get to work covered in sweat...

  • Dutch bike and walk to work than Americans likely including those who work from home, and the country is 1/20th of the population.

    America has a car culture, and lacks alternate infrastructure in most cities.

