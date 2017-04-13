More Americans Now Work Full-Time From Home Than Walk and Bike To Office Jobs (qz.com) 9
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: In the United States, the past decade has been marked by booming cities, soaring rents, and a crush of young workers flocking to job-rich downtowns. Although these are heady days for pavement-pounding urbanists, a record 2.6% of American employees now go to their jobs without ever leaving their houses. That's more than walk and bike to work combined. These numbers come from a Quartz analysis of data from the U.S. census and the American Community Survey. The data show that telecommuting has grown faster than any other way of getting to work -- up 159% since 2000. By comparison, the number of Americans who bike to work has grown by 86% over the same period, while the number who drive or carpool has grown by only 12%. We've excluded both part-time and self-employed workers from these and all results. Though managers are the largest group of remote workers, as a percentage of a specific occupation computer programmers are the most over-represented. Nearly 8% of programmers now work from home, following a staggering increase of nearly 400% since 2000.
I have to question how accurate these stats are (Score:2)
Also, It'd be hard to imagine a more irrelevant metric given how few Americans walk/bike to work. I mean, in theory I can bike to work but it's a 70 minute run one way and I'll get to work covered in sweat...
Re:I have to question how accurate these stats are (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah but I like reading the newspaper at Starbucks in the morning, doing my errands during "lunch time", and having my yoga class at 3:30pm right before picking up the kids.
I'm much more productive when I work at home.
Re: (Score:3)
More ... (Score:2)
Dutch bike and walk to work than Americans likely including those who work from home, and the country is 1/20th of the population.
America has a car culture, and lacks alternate infrastructure in most cities.
Re: (Score:2)
It's also less than 1/200th of the area.