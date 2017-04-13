More Americans Now Work Full-Time From Home Than Walk and Bike To Office Jobs (qz.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: In the United States, the past decade has been marked by booming cities, soaring rents, and a crush of young workers flocking to job-rich downtowns. Although these are heady days for pavement-pounding urbanists, a record 2.6% of American employees now go to their jobs without ever leaving their houses. That's more than walk and bike to work combined. These numbers come from a Quartz analysis of data from the U.S. census and the American Community Survey. The data show that telecommuting has grown faster than any other way of getting to work -- up 159% since 2000. By comparison, the number of Americans who bike to work has grown by 86% over the same period, while the number who drive or carpool has grown by only 12%. We've excluded both part-time and self-employed workers from these and all results. Though managers are the largest group of remote workers, as a percentage of a specific occupation computer programmers are the most over-represented. Nearly 8% of programmers now work from home, following a staggering increase of nearly 400% since 2000.
I have to question how accurate these stats are (Score:2)
Also, It'd be hard to imagine a more irrelevant metric given how few Americans walk/bike to work. I mean, in theory I can bike to work but it's a 70 minute run one way and I'll get to work covered in sweat...
Re:I have to question how accurate these stats are (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
The comparison only makes sense if the submitter was trying to tie up the story to the pressure on our roads at commute time. Working from home, cycling and walking are alternatives to driving to work.
Makes sense to count transit as well then.
Besides, I'm not certain that biking actually equates less pressure on the roads. Certainly some place like China (or even Amsterdam) once you hit a critical mass you get more capacity simply by the fact that so many tiny vehicles can fit on the road at the same time. But in North America I suspect the extra complexity caused by a bike on the roadway is going to slow things down.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah but I like reading the newspaper at Starbucks in the morning, doing my errands during "lunch time", and having my yoga class at 3:30pm right before picking up the kids.
I'm much more productive when I work at home.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
It's obviously position dependent. An autoworker can't work at home, a salesper
Re: (Score:2)
Same when working in the office. I was in both situations.
:(
Re: (Score:2)
Its pretty damn hard to walk and bike at the same time. That's some circus stuff right there.
That's why I work from home. God, I am so fat.
Perhaps for a little motivation to get in shape (other than round), you might consider hiring someone to follow you around with a tuba?
Re: (Score:2)
Its pretty damn hard to walk and bike at the same time. That's some circus stuff right there.
Now now, don't get thine pantaloons in a twist, my good sir or maam. Have you not heard of this wonderful new invention known as the Dandy Horse? [wikipedia.org] This new contraption indeed allows for one to both walk and bike simultaneously.
More ... (Score:1)
Dutch bike and walk to work than Americans likely including those who work from home, and the country is 1/20th of the population.
America has a car culture, and lacks alternate infrastructure in most cities.
Re: (Score:3)
It's also less than 1/200th of the area.
Yet The M&M at Yahoo (Score:2)
So major trend and yet the M&M at Yahoo killed it all because it needed to steal ideas from employees to claim them as it's own, really lame, Yahoo reaching back to the last millennium through incompetence. You have to think how pissed off the Yahoo coders must have be, they had it and same lame arse peter principle bitch stole it, no wonder Yahoo crashed into a screaming heap, all those security lapses, very pissed off insider revenge, high level extremely skilled and well coordinated insider revenge (