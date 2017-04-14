Drupal Developers Threaten To Quit Drupal Unless Larry Garfield Is Reinstated (drupalconfessions.org) 51
An anonymous reader writes: Slashdot previously covered the story of Larry Garfield, a Drupal developer who was allegedly banned from the community for his BDSM/Gorean lifestyle, after he was outed by a colleague with a grudge. Now, dozens of core Drupal developers, committers, and funders have banded together in an open letter to Dries Buytaert, the CTO of Acquia, Drupal trademark owner, and Benevolent Dictator for Life (BDFL) of the Drupal project. Among other things, they demand that Larry Garfield be reinstated, threatening to abandon the project if their demands are not met. Here's an excerpt from the letter: "If you will not fight for us and restore our faith in the professionalism of the Drupal community, then a number of us will be permanently leaving the Drupal community, ceasing all contributions to the official, Drupal-branded branch of the codebase, and ceasing participation in all Drupal communities. This is not our first choice, but we cannot and will not participate in a community that encourages abusers to totally destroy people's careers for personal or ideological reasons."
Re: Good (Score:1)
O yes all good devs just love to take over projects from crappy devs.
Please txt me the number to your dealer i want what you are smoking
This is all very silly. (Score:3)
It would be a boring world if people could not enjoy some socially-unaccepted hobbies in private without fearing for their employment.
Re: (Score:3)
It would be a boring world if people could not enjoy some socially-unaccepted hobbies in private without fearing for their employment.
I suppose it depends on which society you live in. I live in the SF Bay Area, and nobody cares if you are BDSM, your gender, or whatever. We are totally tolerant
... as long as you don't smoke. We don't even want those disgusting fume emitting tobacco burners within 100 meters of our building. Gross. They should stay in Oakland.
Re: (Score:2)
What about if he donated to the wrong ideology? (Score:1)
Would it be okay to launch an Internet-wide Two Minutes' Hate against them to put pressure on their employer? (Assume, perhaps, that they're in some leadership position â" like, say, CTO.)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes.
Practicing BDSM is a personal choice made by consenting adults. If other people do it, it is none of your business.
Donating to prop 8 was an attempt to deny legal rights to other people. The makes it the business of other people.
The two are not comparable.
If you leave me alone, I will leave you alone.
If you target me, I will target you.
Re: (Score:2)
First, someone's personal life is their business. We are supposed to be building code, not snooping.
Second, he was doxxed. Fruit of the poison tree.
Third, maybe most importantly, who cares what you have to say about Gorean philosophy. They are BDSM addicts who play too much D&D.
Fourth, someone was genuinely hurt by seeing this doxxed screenshot. Let's not forget the victim.
https://twitter.com/DrupalScar... [twitter.com]
... with that in mind, we can't do something to keep the two separated? It's a HUGE community. Tak
Re: (Score:2)
False. Larry does not follow any such creed. He plays at it. Play, fantasy.
He does say that it is his contention that some women enjoy this some of the time. He would appear to be correct as he has a number of active feminist ex-lovers supporting him. Reports of his general behaviour with and to women have been described by women and men (how would they know!) as exemplary.
There are also Gorean groups where gender is reversed. So what?
There is a difference between fantasy and real life. Accept that.
What people do in private life belongs to them (Score:3)
The key words here are mutual consent and boundaries. He was not asking or coercing any of his coworkers to join him. So, I'm with the letter writers.
Some messes cannot be fixed (Score:1)
Once you sack a person, you cannot re-instate them. They hold grudges for being sacked, they act like they're bigger than their boss and many other personality traits make it impossible.
So he cannot re-instate this developer, right or wrong. All Dries can do is sack others who outed the developer for their political attacks on the private lives of their fellow Drupal developers.
That would be the maximum, he'll probably just say some calming words and move on with it.
Re: (Score:2)
For that matter, an entire community holds grudges.
I am friends with most of the primary personae in this sad tale. It's unlikely I would want anything to do with about half of them ever again.
Re: (Score:2)
Been there, done that. You can't win when your peer group has a civil war.
Re: (Score:2)
He should put it up to the community to decide -- and if they decide against him, resign -- or say "I did the wrong thing, lesson learned, let's fix it". The one thing he should not do is dig in his heels and refuse to negotiate.
As project lead I had to make a call on a certain repeat offender when his abuse of team resources (our time and our servers, and sometimes our actual team members) became intolerable. I released the logs that led me to do it, and said "if you think I made the wrong call, I will res
Re: (Score:2)
I do think I can mention the straw that broke the camel's back though. This particular guy invited a Serbian Titoist (basically someone who wanted the old communist Yugoslavia back) into our developer chat, to argue politics. Until then, he had managed to hijack the topic for hours at a time all by himself, but that was where I decided the line had been crossed -- when he brought in outside help.
He was a dick, and he was a drunk, and he was a racist. None of those were sufficient cause to fire him. Actively
Drupal is dead (Score:2)
DEAD
The asshole who thought he was in charge killed it.