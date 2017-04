'Pragmatic Programmer' Author Andy Hunt Loves Arduino, Hates JavaScript

Andy Hunt is one of the 17 software developers who wrote the Agile Manifesto , and he co-authored The Pragmatic Programmer . Now Slashdot reader cerberusss writes:Andy writes that he also likes Elixir, talks about Agile, reveals how he survived his most challenging project, and says the biggest advancement in programming has been the open source movement. ("Imagine trying to study chemistry, but the first half of the elements were patent-protected by a major pharma company and you couldn't use them...") And he also answered an interesting follow-up question on Twitter: " Do you feel validated in an age of Node and GitHub? Some of your best chapters (scripting and source control) are SOP now!"Andy's reply? "We've made some great progress, for sure. But there's much to be done still. E.g., You can't ship process."