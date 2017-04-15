'Pragmatic Programmer' Author Andy Hunt Loves Arduino, Hates JavaScript (bestprogrammingbooks.com) 40
Andy Hunt is one of the 17 software developers who wrote the Agile Manifesto, and he co-authored The Pragmatic Programmer. Now Slashdot reader cerberusss writes: In an interview with Best Programming Books, Andy Hunt mentions he "hates languages that introduce accidental complexity, such as JavaScript -- what a nightmare of pitfalls for newbies and even seasoned developers... My go-to languages are still Ruby for most things, or straight C for systems programming, Pi or Arduino projects." Furthermore, he mentions that "I tend to do more experimenting and engineering than pure code writing, so there's occasionally some soldering involved ;). Code is just one tool of many."
Andy writes that he also likes Elixir, talks about Agile, reveals how he survived his most challenging project, and says the biggest advancement in programming has been the open source movement. ("Imagine trying to study chemistry, but the first half of the elements were patent-protected by a major pharma company and you couldn't use them...") And he also answered an interesting follow-up question on Twitter: "Do you feel validated in an age of Node and GitHub? Some of your best chapters (scripting and source control) are SOP now!"
Andy's reply? "We've made some great progress, for sure. But there's much to be done still. E.g., You can't ship process."
Because of course one of the people involved in creating one of the worst management fads ever would also join the JavaScript hate train.
"The Pragmatic Programmer." Hardly. Real pragmatism is recognizing that popular languages are often the best tool for the job, no mater how aesthetically distasteful they are.
Ever notice how prolific JS users rarely defend the language? Of course it's badly designed. We use it because it's pragmatic to use the lingua franca of programming.
What isn't pragmatic is using languages with declining market share because they feel aesthetically "better," or imposing horrible management fads like Agile/Scrum on your team against their will.
So I'll pass on joining this guy's fan club.
Javascript is a horrible piece of shit, as a language and as a library set. It's dominance exists because of a bit of a historical accident. Everyone knows it is an utter garbage language, which is why so much effort is put into languages like Go, as a means to achieve reasonable web functionality without having to put up with that steaming pile of shit.
This. The only reason JS is a thing is because browsers run it natively.
I'm dying for something like WebAssembly to take over.
Agile, a fad since 2001.
Based on my experience, it is. I haven't seen a lot of truly agile project succeed. I've seen a lot of "fragile" and a lot of cargo cult agile ("we do stand-up meetings and we have a JIRA backlog so we're agile") and those are indicators of a fad.
I think the true value of agile has been to break the monoculture of MS-Project thinking and that's a good thing. But I don't think it has achieved much in organizations that have larger teams; those still consistently fail to deliver projects.
We use it because it's pragmatic to use the lingua franca of programming.
Hardly a lingua franca - JavaScript is used because it's the only language web browsers understand.
I've used a lot of programming languages, and I've spent quite a bit of time trying to learn how to write clean JavaScript. It can be done, but the language really doesn't help. You have to fight it every step of the way - a better designed language would help you, not hinder you.
If a decent alternative to JS were suddenly to be supported by all the major browsers, the rush to get away from it would be immen
Javascript to become the next COBOL? (Score:2)
Reading this, I'm thinking back to the early '80s when COBOL could be described exactly the way you are talking about Javascript.
Now, we're 30+ years later and people who have experience with COBOL (and the systems/tools that work with it) are in hot demand because of applications that won't die.
In 30 years, will we see the same need for programmers that understand how Javascript is programmed and can support the applications that were written in it?
Doubt it. COBOL was used for banking enterprise applications, the type that will run and be supported for years.
The main use of JS is web sites - they're either constantly being rewritten or abandoned after a few years.
It's the world's most popular programming language, so yeah, it's a lingua franca.
No doubt. But I'm not gonna wait around for that. Gonna use the lingua franca in the mean time.
It's the world's most popular programming language, so yeah, it's a lingua franca.
Not likely - Java and C++ would still contend that podium. It is one of the most popular languages in the world though but, again, only because there's no other choice when developing for the web.
I think the issue is that "clean" is in the eye of the beholder. It looks very different in OOP than it does in FP, both of which are pretty well supported paradigms in JS. Seems like the real argument is that JS doesn't make these decisions for you, so you don't get much guidance. That's certainly a speedbump, but it's also a feature, in that it is eminently flexible in the face of new paradigms.
I've found that management fads are typically only as bad as the managers who impose them on their employees.
It's a lot of unnecessary process and meetings. Daily standups, biweekly planning meetings, retrospectives, endless backlog grooming sessions etc. I've been at companies that burn 10-20% of the team's time each "sprint" in unnecessary meetings to discuss work rather than actually doing work.
The meetings impose heavy burdens on anyone who doesn't want to be interrupted at that time. A typical 10am standup meeting is too early for night owls and too late for parents who drop their kids off to school at 7am, a
It's way off topic, but why do you (seem) to hate Agile so much? We are a Scrum shop, and frankly it seems super great...
Are you truly Agile, or are you simply using Scrum techniques to manage a backlog of features?
Do you have business users as part of your sprint planning meetings? Do they perform acceptance tests at the end of each sprint? Etc.
Being Agile is more tedious than it sounds.
I will defend Javascript to pretty much anyone. All languages suck in various ways. Javascript at least has the sense to keep the language small, backwards compatible, and well defined. New language features are almost always targeted, useful improvements, with clear use cases. And it's fast as fuck (not really because of anything related to the language, of course, but still).
As someone whos been coding for nearly 30 years, and uses JS on a more or less daily basis, I will say it now. Javascript is a language straight from the bowels of hell. In a browser its where it should be, its OK-ish. But on the server, what a mess. Its immature, missing very important features and consistenty is responsible for projects comin
What nightmare of pitfalls? (Score:2)
Over the years I've come to realize that programming languages aren't standalone beasts. When you pick one, you get a lot of other stuff along with it: common libraries and frameworks, runtime systems, problem domains, communities of programmers who do things a certain way, and the sources where most people learn them. That last bit is not to be overlooked, one of the best features of C is The C Programming Language.
As for pitfalls for newbies -- I think that's the browser, not Javascript. Javascript se
It's both because Javascript developed in 10 days (Score:4, Informative)
As someone else said, often Javascript is the right tool for the job, because the job is manipulating DOM elements in a web browser.
A major new future in Netscape 2.0 was that it had Scheme embedded, for scripting. Ten days before the public beta, it was decided that the Scheme effort couldn't be salvaged - it just wouldn't work. But Netscape's hype had promised embedded scripting. So in ten days Brendan Eich designed, coded, tested, and integrated Javascript. 10 days for all of that means he had about two days to design the language. It shows. Other languages have had years, or at least months, of design. Javascript had about two days. Eich did an amazingly good job, for weekend design project.
Obviously Javascript has matured a bit since then, but its origin as the mother of all all-nighters, the crashiest of all crash projects, still shows in its design, its inconsistent naming of functions, etc.
Accidental complexity (Score:4, Informative)
A number of newer languages are embracing the idea of protecting the programmer from doing the wrong thing by accident, and I welcome this trend.
Even though I enjoy my occasional work with Python, the other day I accidentally forgot to explicitly reference a specific variable from a returned tuple, the error code I wanted to check against. Python happily let me compare tuple_value != 0 without complaint. While it may be possible to conceive of a situation in which a programmer MIGHT want to compare a tuple against an integer, it seems like 99% of the time, it would be best to throw an error, and force the programmer to do such an operation explicitly, rather than assuming it was intentional. It would have saved me a lot of hassle had this operation not been permitted. So, just one example there.
JavaScript has a lot of similar issues, from what I understand, such as weak scoping rules, global by default, no namespaces, and overly-generous implicit type coersion. All these things seem to work against the programmer, even if they were originally designed as conveniences.
It's really a shame that "what we have" for the web is JavaScript, so it's sort of impossible to work in web and ignore it. In my particular industry, "what we have" is C++. I'm not sure whether I should feel fortunate or not compared to web programmers. C++ has it's own particular nightmare of complexity, but the good news is that with C++, you can protect yourself from stupid mistakes with enough self-discipline, and the language has improved remarkably in the last 6 years.
Re: Accidental complexity (Score:3)
Weak scoping rules? How do you differentiat between strong and weak scoping? Either an identifier is in scope or it's not.
I believe it is to do with web browser clients connecting to remote servers and making transactions:
http://knowledgebase.progress.... [progress.com]
Sorry, that was a terrible description. How about "error-prone scope rules"?
I mean that was originally no such thing as block scope for variables, only global and function-based scope. You can use a new keyword to do that now, but that feature as a whole seems error-prone and confusing, and could have been better with properly designed outer-to-inner nested scope from the beginning, like most other languages have.
Re: Accidental complexity (Score:3)
Also, I've never once felt any need for namespaces in JS. Whether you're using ES6, CommonJS, or require.js, you can name anything whatever you want, so there are no naming conflicts which require namespaces to address.
Also, this is one example of how JS deters you from globals, and pushes you into DI.
Original submitter here (Score:3)
Original submitter here... I just came here to compliment the editor (EditorDavid). This is my first time submitting and thought my summary was pretty good. But EditorDavid just went above and beyond, extending it with stuff from Twitter, couple of sentences on Andy Hunt's work ethic cetera.
It's been tradition to hate at the editors here, but this time I have to hand it to them, compliments are in order.
I just came here to compliment the editor (EditorDavid). This is my first time submitting and thought my summary was pretty good. But EditorDavid just went above and beyond
Wow. You've got the "ass kissing" thing down. Is that part of "Agile"? Is Editor Timothy still around? He would make you his bitch, and you would become the next Roland Piquepaille [wikipedia.org]! Some other guy tried to replace Piquepaille, but apparently it didn't work out.
I suspect that if you ran "cerberusss" through the WebCryptoAPI (https://www.w3.org/TR/WebCryptoAPI/) the result would be Andy Hunt.
Thanks for the article submission, and good to hear some positive feedback for a change when the editors do a proper job. Just ignore acerbic bitter-balls that can't find anything better to do with their time than to lash out at strangers on the internet. It's really sort of sad, when you think about it.
Red flag (Score:2)
My go-to languages are still Ruby for most things
I guess "The Pragmatic Programmer" is one book I'll never buy.
Ruby is the Toyota Corolla of programming languages. It isn't especially well-suited for any specific task; it doesn't scale well, it doesn't optimize well, it has none of the advantages of similar languages like Python or Groovy. I see no reason why someone who doesn't already know ruby would find it useful to learn it. It's as pointless as Pascal.