'Pragmatic Programmer' Author Andy Hunt Loves Arduino, Hates JavaScript

Andy Hunt is one of the 17 software developers who wrote the Agile Manifesto, and he co-authored The Pragmatic Programmer. Now Slashdot reader cerberusss writes: In an interview with Best Programming Books, Andy Hunt mentions he "hates languages that introduce accidental complexity, such as JavaScript -- what a nightmare of pitfalls for newbies and even seasoned developers... My go-to languages are still Ruby for most things, or straight C for systems programming, Pi or Arduino projects." Furthermore, he mentions that "I tend to do more experimenting and engineering than pure code writing, so there's occasionally some soldering involved ;). Code is just one tool of many."
Andy writes that he also likes Elixir, talks about Agile, reveals how he survived his most challenging project, and says the biggest advancement in programming has been the open source movement. ("Imagine trying to study chemistry, but the first half of the elements were patent-protected by a major pharma company and you couldn't use them...") And he also answered an interesting follow-up question on Twitter: "Do you feel validated in an age of Node and GitHub? Some of your best chapters (scripting and source control) are SOP now!"
Andy's reply? "We've made some great progress, for sure. But there's much to be done still. E.g., You can't ship process."
Because of course one of the people involved in creating one of the worst management fads ever would also join the JavaScript hate train.
"The Pragmatic Programmer." Hardly. Real pragmatism is recognizing that popular languages are often the best tool for the job, no mater how aesthetically distasteful they are.
Ever notice how prolific JS users rarely defend the language? Of course it's badly designed. We use it because it's pragmatic to use the lingua franca of programming.
What isn't pragmatic is using languages with declining market share because they feel aesthetically "better," or imposing horrible management fads like Agile/Scrum on your team against their will.
So I'll pass on joining this guy's fan club.
Javascript is a horrible piece of shit, as a language and as a library set. It's dominance exists because of a bit of a historical accident. Everyone knows it is an utter garbage language, which is why so much effort is put into languages like Go, as a means to achieve reasonable web functionality without having to put up with that steaming pile of shit.
This. The only reason JS is a thing is because browsers run it natively.
I'm dying for something like WebAssembly to take over.
We use it because it's pragmatic to use the lingua franca of programming.
Hardly a lingua franca - JavaScript is used because it's the only language web browsers understand.
I've used a lot of programming languages, and I've spent quite a bit of time trying to learn how to write clean JavaScript. It can be done, but the language really doesn't help. You have to fight it every step of the way - a better designed language would help you, not hinder you.
If a decent alternative to JS were suddenly to be supported by all the major browsers, the rush to get away from it would be immen
Javascript to become the next COBOL? (Score:2)
Reading this, I'm thinking back to the early '80s when COBOL could be described exactly the way you are talking about Javascript.
Now, we're 30+ years later and people who have experience with COBOL (and the systems/tools that work with it) are in hot demand because of applications that won't die.
In 30 years, will we see the same need for programmers that understand how Javascript is programmed and can support the applications that were written in it?
I've found that management fads are typically only as bad as the managers who impose them on their employees.
I will defend Javascript to pretty much anyone. All languages suck in various ways. Javascript at least has the sense to keep the language small, backwards compatible, and well defined. New language features are almost always targeted, useful improvements, with clear use cases. And it's fast as fuck (not really because of anything related to the language, of course, but still).
As someone whos been coding for nearly 30 years, and uses JS on a more or less daily basis, I will say it now. Javascript is a language straight from the bowels of hell. In a browser its where it should be, its OK-ish. But on the server, what a mess. Its immature, missing very important features and consistenty is responsible for projects comin
What nightmare of pitfalls? (Score:2)
Over the years I've come to realize that programming languages aren't standalone beasts. When you pick one, you get a lot of other stuff along with it: common libraries and frameworks, runtime systems, problem domains, communities of programmers who do things a certain way, and the sources where most people learn them. That last bit is not to be overlooked, one of the best features of C is The C Programming Language.
As for pitfalls for newbies -- I think that's the browser, not Javascript. Javascript se
It's both because Javascript developed in 10 days (Score:2)
As someone else said, often Javascript is the right tool for the job, because the job is manipulating DOM elements in a web browser.
A major new future in Netscape 2.0 was that it had Scheme embedded, for scripting. Ten days before the public beta, it was decided that the Scheme effort couldn't be salvaged - it just wouldn't work. But Netscape's hype had promised embedded scripting. So in ten days Brendan Eich designed, coded, tested, and integrated Javascript. 10 days for all of that means he had about tw
Accidental complexity (Score:2)
A number of newer languages are embracing the idea of protecting the programmer from doing the wrong thing by accident, and I welcome this trend.
Even though I enjoy my occasional work with Python, the other day I accidentally forgot to explicitly reference a specific variable from a returned tuple, the error code I wanted to check against. Python happily let me compare tuple_value != 0 without complaint. While it may be possible to conceive of a situation in which a programmer MIGHT want to compare a tupl
Original submitter here (Score:2)
Original submitter here... I just came here to compliment the editor (EditorDavid). This is my first time submitting and thought my summary was pretty good. But EditorDavid just went above and beyond, extending it with stuff from Twitter, couple of sentences on Andy Hunt's work ethic cetera.
It's been tradition to hate at the editors here, but this time I have to hand it to them, compliments are in order.
I just came here to compliment the editor (EditorDavid). This is my first time submitting and thought my summary was pretty good. But EditorDavid just went above and beyond
Wow. You've got the "ass kissing" thing down. Is that part of "Agile"? Is Editor Timothy still around? He would make you his bitch, and you would become the next Roland Piquepaille [wikipedia.org]! Some other guy tried to replace Piquepaille, but apparently it didn't work out.