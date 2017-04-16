Researchers Determine What Makes Software Developers Unhappy (vice.com) 104
Researchers recently surveyed 2,200 software developers to calculate the distribution of unhappiness throughout the profession, and to identify its top causes, "incorporating a psychometrically validated instrument for measuring (un)happiness." An anonymous reader quotes Motherboard: Daniel Graziotin and his team found their survey subjects via GitHub. Contact information was found by mining archived data for past public GitHub events, where email addresses are apparently more plentiful. They wound up with 33,200 records containing developer locations, contact information, and employers. They took a random sampling from this dataset and wound up with about 1,300 valid survey responses... According to survey results released earlier this month, software developers are on average a "slightly happy" group of workers...
Survey responses were scored according to the SPANE-B metric, a standard tool used in psychology to assess "affect," defined as total negative feelings subtracted from total positive feelings. It ranges from -24 to 24. The mean score found in the developer happiness survey was 9.05. Slightly happy. The minimum was -16, while the maximum was 24. So, even in the worst cases, employees weren't totally miserable, whereas in the best cases employees weren't miserable at all.
The paper -- titled "On the Unhappiness of Software Developers" -- found that the top cause of unhappiness was being stuck while solving a problem, followed by "time pressure," bad code quality/coding practices, and "under-performing colleague."
And since happiness has been linked to productivity, the researchers write that "Our results, which are available as open data, can act as guidelines for practitioners in management positions and developers in general for fostering happiness on the job...unhappiness is present, caused by various factors and some of them could easily be prevented."
Being blocked from doing small fixes by Sarbanes-Oxley and management. But really Sarbanes Oxley.
Prior to SOX, I could see a problem- fix it, refactor the code.. etc. or see a minor improvement- implement it, refactor the code, etc.
After SOX, I had to run everything thru the team lead who had to justify it to the manager who had to justify to the director who had to justify it to the senior director who had to justify it to the Department head, who had to justify it (in a group of other changes) to the CIO.
Just the overhead meant that something which would make the code 2% better was blocked many times per year. Not worth the ROI.
And the overhead meant that improvements to the code which would make future maintenance easier were never approved any more. So the code just got harder to maintain over time.
The time constraints would also be important. I didn't really care about co-workers performance. That was between them and management.
Being blocked from doing small fixes by Sarbanes-Oxley and management. But really Sarbanes Oxley.
Because, well, you know better than the "PHBs" what the legal / business ramifications are?
I've worked at multiple USA and Canadian companies that followed SOX and SAS 70 but never had any of those problems. It's the corporation, not SOX.
The responses of "unhappiness" is something you'd see from newbies, so I strongly question the data set. Far more pressing issues are age bigotry, politics, PHBs, and outsourcing.
I don't think it's that simple. Typically what happens is business needs something in a short period of time in order to exploit an opportunity, but then development needs time to return the code to a well ordered state rather than the hacky (albeit working) mess left after the rush-job is delivered. Typically your average PHB has no clue what they are asking for in terms of human effort and often even the dev team don't appreciate the full extent of the impact of a change to the system like this.
Good progr
Corporations indeed more and more resemble communist countries. Nobody gives a shit about the corporation, everyone's trying to find out how to abuse company resources for personal gain, which leads to corporate spending more and more resources on internal surveillance, eventually to the point where the surveillance costs more than the corruption did, but that's ok because it can be planned. You have incompetent people being promoted so they can do less damage to the production process, because you can't fi
Maybe it was because the company also used SOX as an excuse to save on development costs.
Imagine the impact if the company was reviewed and then it was revealed that a fix for a security problem wasn't put in place due to the process.
Imagine the impact if the company was reviewed and then it was revealed that a fix for a security problem wasn't put in place due to the process.
Bureaucracies don't work that way. There are almost never negative consequences for inaction, especially if the proposal was never explicitly rejected. If someone comes to you with a proposal, you just bury it in some file drawer, or pass the decision (and blame) on to someone else.
Being blocked from doing small fixes by Sarbanes-Oxley and management. But really Sarbanes Oxley.
Prior to SOX, I could see a problem- fix it, refactor the code.. etc. or see a minor improvement- implement it, refactor the code, etc.
After SOX, I had to run everything thru the team lead who had to justify it to the manager who had to justify to the director who had to justify it to the senior director who had to justify it to the Department head, who had to justify it (in a group of other changes) to the CIO.
SOX dictates policy, not process. Nothing in SOX requires the process your company has chosen to implement. SOX basically says: do whatever the fuck you want, but it had better be understandable and sane; if you fail at that, but claim you are compliant, we can jail your senior management.
If you are lucky enough to be working for a good company, you hardly notice SOX. If your company sucks, well, senior management doesn't want to get jailed, so they make a process of hierarchical justifications that is unde
"Being blocked from doing small fixes by Sarbanes-Oxley and management. But really Sarbanes Oxley."
Also, not being treated to that celebratory pizza after putting in two weeks of mandatory unpaid overtime.
Ah yes, I recently fixed a bug that causes higher-than-needed effort in error handling for a hard to reproduce error case. I am still explaining to them that they cannot really test the fix with reasonable effort with their testing set-up.
Don't let people who don't know fuck all about coding think they're qualified to manage software projects.
Example: EPA's CMAQ air quality model. The first requirement is that this model support regulatory application: in particular, it must maintain adequate chain of custody of its own data to stand up in court; silent data corruption is completely unacceptable. However, one of the primary developers NEVER checks the status of operations that may fail -- e.g., MPI
Usual situation is fuckups on both sides. True, management is often pretty bad, but so are coders. I am somebody that sometimes gets called in to help when this happens.
I mean, for example web developers that put all their stuff in the top level directory in an enterprise landscape and hence make any kind of mixed-application proxying impossible? Or people that parse an URL (because they thought it was a neat way to get parameters) that comes from another application and goes to a third one and that that sh
Software developers today are well groomed millennial hipsters who are all millionaires (at least) and swimming in pussy.
Neckbeards are completely marginalized has-beens, are either dead or dying, and those still alive are living in poverty. No neckbeard is working in software development anywhere.
Neckbeard stereotype is two decades out of date. Troll harder next time.
On Average I Feel Fine (Score:4, Interesting)
> software developers are on average a "slightly happy" group of workers...
As the old saying goes... A statistician with his head in an oven and his feet in a freezer says, “On average, I feel fine.”
Overly complicated, bloated frameworks, lack of documentation, buggy tools and incompatibilities make life miserable. Learning something new, finishing a project your proud of or raising your skill to a new level feels great. It would be nice to eliminate the lows though.
You have stumbled onto the perfect analogy (Score:2)
A statistician with his head in an oven and his feet in a freezer says, âoeOn average, I feel fine.â
I think that is the perfect analogy for software. Sometimes you are facing what seems like an utterly insoluble problem, with people breathing down your neck for a solution... so much stress.
But then more often than not, you work past the problem, and all is well. It's a huge feeling of accomplishment.
Honestly it's what I like about working with software. A profession that offered more minimal h
Programmers who don't like programming and only got into to it because of the money.
Or Pascal for that matter?
Prolog does not “do”. It just “is”.
That's a lot of 'unhappiness'...
List of programming languages - section P [wikipedia.org]
P seems to be the largest group behind S and C. Don't let your happy little code experiences be thwarted by one or two rotten eggs
;)
Postscript, Powershell and Python are very well known. But... did you know there is a Prolog interpreter written for
.NET CLI called P#? Pizza likes a cup of Java on the side and there seems to be an entire family of PLs. And apparently, in the 80's, VM/CMS (currently z/VM) didn't have pipes built into t
under-performing colleague (Score:1)
You mean "old geezer who thinks before coding" instead of producing mountains of poorly conceived bug filled shit like you do. You're a fucking ageist dung beetle of a coder, aren't you.
A more recent projects was one that I had already done in the past. I spent about two weeks working on it. Around 4 days thinking and 6 days coding and testing. It was a high performan
Ah, yes, _those_. Another field they excel in is identifying "(web application) implementation worst practices" and then using them extensively. Many coders seem to struggle getting it to work at all and have not grasped any of the finer points that are so all-important. They are about as useful as a person that has figured out how to get to the other side of the road, but has never understood that there are little things like looking for and avoiding traffic and quite often even has failed to understand th
Do you have any degree worth anything from Florida these days?
Users (Score:5, Funny)
Users
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Spam (Score:2)
Getting spammed with inane surveys makes me unhappy.
What makes me unhappy (Score:4, Funny)
These researchers who keep asking me if I'm happy are making it hard for me to focus on getting my work done...
These researchers who keep asking me if I'm happy are making it hard for me to focus on getting my work done...
I wonder if the underlying purpose of this is to try to understand why women aren't interested in becoming programmers?
We have to face it, for most people of either sex, programming doesn't radiate money, glamour, satisfaction or respect. You don't become a programmer for any of those reasons.
Wait... (Score:3, Funny)
Running out of Mountain Dew wasn't top on the list? I call bullshit.
You had to go there - now I'll have nightmares all week.
Anything except coding (Score:3)
... the top cause of unhappiness was being stuck while solving a problem, followed by "time pressure," bad code quality/coding practices, and "under-performing colleague.
In my experience what makes developers unhappy is having to write documentation, perform testing and fixing bugs.
Of course, that might simply define the habits of the "under-performing colleague" that then drags down the happiness of other, more diligent and professional, developers.
In my experience what makes developers unhappy is having to write documentation, perform testing and fixing bugs.
Well, that attitude makes me sad. I'm never satisfied until I've written a man page or help file detailed enough that a new user can understand how to use the tools without any difficulty. Fixing bugs? There's no such thing as "being a programmer" if you don't fix bugs. You're not a car manufacturer if you don't fix obvious system failures before going into production.
No, what makes me sad is asking a colleague for the script he wrote that automates some task, and discovering that there's not a single l
> In my experience what makes developers unhappy is having to write documentation, perform testing and fixing bugs.
I suspect those are factors that make _poor_ developers unhappy. For good developers, and admins, many of us find writing good documentation to be an invaluable tool that helps people actually use our work. For those of us who've come back to a project after 3, 5, or even 15 years, it's invaluable. For me, the act of documenting helps me think about why I'm making certain choices, and provid
In my experience what makes developers unhappy is having to write documentation, perform testing and fixing bugs. Of course, that might simply define the habits of the "under-performing colleague" that then drags down the happiness of other, more diligent and professional, developers.
Depends on whether you think "make working code" should be on a list of developers' priorities or not. In a bad workplace what you list are code words for "explain the code so I don't need to make any effort to understand" and "please clean up my hacky semi-functional spaghetti code mess". Here's usually how my day goes, I got my things to do and my deadlines to keep. Then someone requests a change, said developer assigned essentially says "I got no clue on how do to this so I'm estimating a week or two" an
The probing (Score:1)
I bet having head shaved by researchers and electrodes embedded in brain, came pretty high on the list?
Managers that distrust happiness (Score:1)
I've seen my share of managers who seem to think people can't be serious about their work if they are having a good time. I suspect this is linked to a strong protestant christian influence on the culture of my country. It's frustrating, it makes them actively fight something that (to me) obviously boosts productivity.
Doesn't sound like most of the ones I know (Score:4, Insightful)
The single biggest gripe would be "forced to use the same super-locked down image from IT that is given to management, secretaries and marketing, but expected to 'build great stuff'." Seriously, while I've worked with some very smart IT people, I'd say that the majority of IT is no more knowledgeable about infosec than the average developer and even frequently less knowledgeable.
Yeah - locked-down stuff can be funny. I am allowed to use Chrome, but can't install plugins, so can't install the "be like IE" plugin, so internal web pages like SharePoint don't work.
But my favorite is that our systems are locked to not allow executables on USB drives. Ok, whatever, but... Windows installers apparently want to dump the install packages onto the drive with the most free space (dumb idea, really). I've got a IT-approved terabyte USB drive permanently mounted for data storage. You guess
Selective memory is the reason (Score:2)
IT forgets all the developers who do it by the book and cause no trouble. But that developer who used to the root of some CFD lab in grad school 20 years ago
- My company's IT refuses to alter our company's firewall rule settings to be compatible with our company's own products. -- YES we cannot use our own products at all from our IT-issued systems!
Hm. I'm not sure of what the firewall settings are, but perhaps you should consider making your products more flexible?
I'll tell you what makes 'em unhappy (Score:3)
What makes developers unhappy is bloody researchers coming to the door with their surveys.
A less whiny list (Score:1)
Figuring out how to get unstuck is part of the fun.
Making a great gadget and having it come to nothing due to marketing.
Also having the project direction jerked around for no good reason.
Schedules are pretty high on the bad list.
Silly lack of resources where the cost of not having them is higher than having them.
Captain Obvious required training to satisfy a legal (often SOX or EEOC) checkoff box is only annoying.
Dilbert-like clueless bosses are not always a problem, sometimes they are another problem to fi
One solution for under-performing colleague (Score:2)
Only solution for the under-performing colleague problem is acceptance of different skill and engagement levels. It's very hard to deal with it, but people knowing how to accept and live with it is the only solution.
The alternative is giving you better colleagues, but then you might start upsetting them. In any group there will be under-performers.
I would guess it's the standard stuff (Score:2)
Not being given the tools I need to do my job.
Being blown off when I try to get them to do more basic stuff like source control and release management.(Oh we don't need to do that, we're fine.)
Working under a manager where you seriously begin to wonder if they're literally a psychopath.(Hasn't happened much to me but there's been one or two where I started to wonder.)
business-speak (Score:1)
People smugly nouning verbs makes me unhappy.
I wonder about the under-performing coworker (Score:3)
Biased results (Score:2)
Null pointers (Score:2)
n/t
Summary: 80% Other People's Problems (Score:2)
80% of the problems of unhappiness are caused by other people:
* Lack of communication from upper management
* Excessive communication from upper management
* Over (Micro) management
* Under management
* Unrealistic schedules
* Unrealistic features usually promised by Marketing / Sales
* Lack of Design
* Over-engineered design
* Constant interruptions
* Meetings that drag on
* Excessive meetings
* Hardware bugs
* No authority to make changes
* Lack of Quality Assurance
* Excessive Quality Assurance
* Lack of ergonomic hard
Parallels? (Score:2)
If you are a software developer working for a company that is not a software shop, your life is pretty much compromise. You have to build applications and systems that often seem repetitive, within timeframes where you are pretty much forced to cut corners. Usuall the cut corners are in in testing/documentation if you are lucky, but sometimes you miss in functionality and stability. Yes, you can refuse to cut corners and quit (or be fired), but this may not be a near-term option for people supporting fam