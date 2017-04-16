Researchers Determine What Makes Software Developers Unhappy (vice.com) 11
Researchers recently surveyed 2,200 software developers to calculate the distribution of unhappiness throughout the profession, and to identify its top causes, "incorporating a psychometrically validated instrument for measuring (un)happiness." An anonymous reader quotes Motherboard: Daniel Graziotin and his team found their survey subjects via GitHub. Contact information was found by mining archived data for past public GitHub events, where email addresses are apparently more plentiful. They wound up with 33,200 records containing developer locations, contact information, and employers. They took a random sampling from this dataset and wound up with about 1,300 valid survey responses... According to survey results released earlier this month, software developers are on average a "slightly happy" group of workers...
Survey responses were scored according to the SPANE-B metric, a standard tool used in psychology to assess "affect," defined as total negative feelings subtracted from total positive feelings. It ranges from -24 to 24. The mean score found in the developer happiness survey was 9.05. Slightly happy. The minimum was -16, while the maximum was 24. So, even in the worst cases, employees weren't totally miserable, whereas in the best cases employees weren't miserable at all.
The paper -- titled "On the Unhappiness of Software Developers" -- found that the top cause of unhappiness was being stuck while solving a problem, followed by "time pressure," bad code quality/coding practices, and "under-performing colleague."
And since happiness has been linked to productivity, the researchers write that "Our results, which are available as open data, can act as guidelines for practitioners in management positions and developers in general for fostering happiness on the job...unhappiness is present, caused by various factors and some of them could easily be prevented."
Being blocked from doing small fixes by Sarbanes-Oxley and management. But really Sarbanes Oxley.
Prior to SOX, I could see a problem- fix it, refactor the code.. etc. or see a minor improvement- implement it, refactor the code, etc.
After SOX, I had to run everything thru the team lead who had to justify it to the manager who had to justify to the director who had to justify it to the senior director who had to justify it to the Department head, who had to justify it (in a group of other changes) to the CI
Being blocked from doing small fixes by Sarbanes-Oxley and management. But really Sarbanes Oxley.
Because, well, you know better than the "PHBs" what the legal / business ramifications are?
Don't let people who don't know fuck all about coding think they're qualified to manage software projects.
> software developers are on average a "slightly happy" group of workers...
As the old saying goes... A statistician with his head in an oven and his feet in a freezer says, “On average, I feel fine.”
Overly complicated, bloated frameworks, lack of documentation, buggy tools and incompatibilities make life miserable. Learning something new, finishing a project your proud of or raising your skill to a new level feels great. It would be nice to eliminate the lows though.
