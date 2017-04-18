Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Facebook Social Networks

Facebook Launches Augmented Reality Camera Effects Developer Platform (techcrunch.com) 6

Posted by msmash from the f8 dept.
From a report: Facebook will rely on an army of outside developers to contribute augmented reality image filters and interactive experiences to its new Camera Effects platform. Later today the first effects will become availabe inside Facebook's Camera feature on smartphones, but the Camera Effects platform is designed to eventually be compatible with future augmented reality hardware such as eyeglasses.

Facebook Launches Augmented Reality Camera Effects Developer Platform More | Reply

Facebook Launches Augmented Reality Camera Effects Developer Platform

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Counting in octal is just like counting in decimal--if you don't use your thumbs. -- Tom Lehrer

Close