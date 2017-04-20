Amazon Cloud Chief Jabs Oracle: 'Customers Are Sick of It' (cnbc.com) 55
It's no secret that Amazon and Oracle don't see eye to eye. But things are far from improving, it appears. From a report: On Wednesday, two months after Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd called Amazon's cloud infrastructure "old" and claimed his company was gaining share, Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy slammed Oracle for locking customers into painfully long and expensive contracts. "People are very sensitive about being locked in given the experience they've had the last 10 to 15 years," Jassy said on Wednesday on stage at Amazon's AWS Summit in San Francisco. "When you look at cloud, it's nothing like being locked into Oracle." Jassy was addressing a cultural shift in the way technology is bought and sold. No longer does the process involve the purchase of heavy proprietary software with multi-year contracts that include annual maintenance fees. Now, Jassy says, it's about choice and ease of use, including letting clients turn things off if they're not working.
Me: I don't want your clouds, why should I waste my bandwidth and endure slow access times when I can store my files and my backups locally?
If you're storing your files and backups locally, then you don't really have "backups", you just another copy of data that will be lost in the fire/flood/tornado, whatever.
If you're storing your files and backups locally, then you don't really have "backups", you just another copy of data that will be lost in the fire/flood/tornado, whatever.
When I read his comment I can't tell if he was mocking anti-cloud IT folk or actually is one. It's too hard to tell.
There is local and there is local
Is a building on the same LAN (extended) half a mile away from the DC local? In that building you store yourt backups?
are they local? are they at the same risk as storing those backups in the same building as the DC?
Please tell us so we can benefit from your experience and infinite wisdom {sic}
Personally, I'd consider anything with a mile to be "local" since there are disasters (fire/flood/hurricane/tornado/earthquake/riots) that can affect both buildings. I've only recently added "rioting" to the list of disasters to protect against after seeing what happened to a friend's business in Berkeley.
My important data is replicated live across 3 separate datacenters located miles apart, with snapshots pushed several times a day to a different cloud provider on the other side of the country.
Still in the same country counts as "local" to me. What if Russia nukes the whole of USA? Heck even the same continent is local.
What if Russia nukes the whole of USA?
What are you trying to preserve in the event of nuclear holocaust?
Are you a librarian concerned about preserving humanities knowledge through another dark age? Or are you concerned about preserving the Xena fan fiction you were writing?
The former might consider hard copy and tapes in out of the way bunkers... the latter probably has more pressing things to worry about...
Indeed.
I manage backups for some of my customers. Some from a couple of GB, up to around 12TB. I know, I know, very small scale for most of you.
I replicate this across 4 locations:
- a local backup (usually a NAS type of device, in their office) which backs itself up to
- on my servers (in Montreal, Canada)
- on my office backup server (located in my office)
- then another copy in Backblaze B2 (wherever their DC is)
So typically the data syncs to the NAS pretty much continually, then the NAS pushes out (encrypte
Grandpa, Mom says you've had your 20 minutes of internet time today, time to get offline.
Get off my lawn!
Quiet, you'll upset their gravy train!
You will only upset bad lawyers. Really long contract you don't like, not a problem. Create a company, contract computer services to that company on a yearly basis and then have that company contract to the supplier for stupidly long contract. The supplier sucks, drop you annual contract with your computer services company and bugger they go broke, forcing you to spend money on creating a new computer services company which you contract out to and who signs onto the new better long term contract. Now if you
Since when? (Score:4, Insightful)
Since when is SaaS not all about lock in?
Since when is SaaS not all about lock in?
I'd argue it's not about SaaS being "about lock in" or not. It's more about implementation time and/or upfront investment for whatever you purchase.
If a SaaS service requires no upfront investment of hardware and takes little time/effort to implement, then lock in is a silly thing for which to strive via licensing and will push potential customers to the competition. On the other hand, if either are true, lock in occurs by default to some extent...with or without licensing.
Yes, and what happened when they switched up the UI to 'beta'? Obviously some software is network based by nature. A stand alone slashdot is possible, but pointless as it depends on participation by many users to have any value. Much software is not like this and needn't be remade as overpriced javascript nightmares locked behind web portals, yet that is what's being pushed as the future.
Amazon route53 is amazing, cheap, and scales up to infinity for whatever you might need. (This earns universal praise from everyone I've talked to who's used it)
Google's cloud DNS products are cheap and reliable and fast and also scale extremely well.
Cloudflare has some amazing products that are built from from the ground up to scale well and tie in well with their CDN products- Which really go hand in hand with the way modern web application work anyway.
DNSMadeEasy is a braindead easy and inexpensive. Wort
Bring it on! (Score:4, Insightful)
I like the fight: competition in action. I wish telecoms would bash each other over forced bundling, lousy reliability, lousy customer service, etc. etc. etc. etc.
Of course they're sick of it (Score:5, Insightful)
Oracle is such an entrenched, parasitic, rent-seeking corporate shit pile compared to most of the industry that they make even staunchly conservative capitalists tempted for a split second to raise the sickle and hammer after dealing with them.
Mainframe on cloud? (Score:3)
Speaking of old, why not hook up a mainframe to the "cloud"? It's all built around I/O, partitioning and billing the user anyway.
Let's have a single computer datacenter. We can achieve the classic vision of one computer per continent.
I believe curious people might try to use it. I know there are emulators and a freeware IBM OS version from before I was born, so it is certain that millions of people never had the chance to try doing something, anything at all with a mainframe.
I have a pitch for it : "The state of the art in NoSQL and consolidation."
As opposed to Amazon Prime? (Score:2)
I guess the two sides really don't know how each other works....
AWS doesn't have much to do with Amazon retail - they even have different CEOs.
I deal with so many functionality points in Oracle Documents Cloud (aka, Oracle Content) that I'm not even sure what functionality has actually shipped and those that are about to be released in a planned update, so I wont comment on what's there or about to get there.
But I can tell you it's a whole lot more than a mere document repository.
While licensing for that (say the iOS client) is yearly (and not lock-in), once you get going with the product line, it's a bit difficult to move this data off to another
it's a bit difficult to move this data off to another service because you loose all data integration with other processes
And this is why, in general, tight integration across processes and functions can be a horrible,horrible liability as well as an asset (hello SAP). One where the downsides of lock-in and migration issues far outweigh the benefits of being integrated (hello Sharepoint). When there is a huge data migration effort involved in moving to the new environment, that's a hint that moving off the platform may well be even more painful.
And yet it's not Amazon that creeps out Oracle (Score:2)
I see two ends of the spectrum:
... tons of really cool stuff, all of it industry-grade software.
Want an own DB?
Use FOSS.
MariaDB, MySQL, Postgres, Mongo, Couch,
I see virtually no usecase at all for non-FOSS DB technology in a fresh project these days.
Want to do the cloud DB thing?
... and probably is.
Use Google Spanner [google.com].
That's what Oracle should be afraid of
Amazon's thing is Aurora, which is some MySQL and Postgres-compatible thing I don't really understand, but they claim it's very fast. But as long as it's MySQL-compatible, I'm not really locked in.
