Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Cloud Oracle

Amazon Cloud Chief Jabs Oracle: 'Customers Are Sick of It' (cnbc.com) 55

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
It's no secret that Amazon and Oracle don't see eye to eye. But things are far from improving, it appears. From a report: On Wednesday, two months after Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd called Amazon's cloud infrastructure "old" and claimed his company was gaining share, Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy slammed Oracle for locking customers into painfully long and expensive contracts. "People are very sensitive about being locked in given the experience they've had the last 10 to 15 years," Jassy said on Wednesday on stage at Amazon's AWS Summit in San Francisco. "When you look at cloud, it's nothing like being locked into Oracle." Jassy was addressing a cultural shift in the way technology is bought and sold. No longer does the process involve the purchase of heavy proprietary software with multi-year contracts that include annual maintenance fees. Now, Jassy says, it's about choice and ease of use, including letting clients turn things off if they're not working.

Amazon Cloud Chief Jabs Oracle: 'Customers Are Sick of It' More | Reply

Amazon Cloud Chief Jabs Oracle: 'Customers Are Sick of It'

Comments Filter:

  • Oracle: We own our software ... and our customers.

    Amazon: We own our software ... and we are our customers' assistants.

    • Re:Attitudes (Score:4, Insightful)

      by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @03:35PM (#54271949)

      Me: I don't want your clouds, why should I waste my bandwidth and endure slow access times when I can store my files and my backups locally?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by hawguy ( 1600213 )

        Me: I don't want your clouds, why should I waste my bandwidth and endure slow access times when I can store my files and my backups locally?

        If you're storing your files and backups locally, then you don't really have "backups", you just another copy of data that will be lost in the fire/flood/tornado, whatever.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by ranton ( 36917 )

          Me: I don't want your clouds, why should I waste my bandwidth and endure slow access times when I can store my files and my backups locally?

          If you're storing your files and backups locally, then you don't really have "backups", you just another copy of data that will be lost in the fire/flood/tornado, whatever.

          When I read his comment I can't tell if he was mocking anti-cloud IT folk or actually is one. It's too hard to tell.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Grandpa, Mom says you've had your 20 minutes of internet time today, time to get offline.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by sehlat ( 180760 )

          Grandpa, Mom says you've had your 20 minutes of internet time today, time to get offline.

          Get off my lawn!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Trogre ( 513942 )

        Quiet, you'll upset their gravy train!

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          You will only upset bad lawyers. Really long contract you don't like, not a problem. Create a company, contract computer services to that company on a yearly basis and then have that company contract to the supplier for stupidly long contract. The supplier sucks, drop you annual contract with your computer services company and bugger they go broke, forcing you to spend money on creating a new computer services company which you contract out to and who signs onto the new better long term contract. Now if you

  • Since when? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by epyT-R ( 613989 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @03:47PM (#54272001)

    Since when is SaaS not all about lock in?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by XXeR ( 447912 )

      Since when is SaaS not all about lock in?

      I'd argue it's not about SaaS being "about lock in" or not. It's more about implementation time and/or upfront investment for whatever you purchase.

      If a SaaS service requires no upfront investment of hardware and takes little time/effort to implement, then lock in is a silly thing for which to strive via licensing and will push potential customers to the competition. On the other hand, if either are true, lock in occurs by default to some extent...with or without licensing.

  • Bring it on! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @03:53PM (#54272053) Journal

    I like the fight: competition in action. I wish telecoms would bash each other over forced bundling, lousy reliability, lousy customer service, etc. etc. etc. etc.

  • Of course they're sick of it (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DeplorableCodeMonkey ( 4828467 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @03:56PM (#54272071)

    Oracle is such an entrenched, parasitic, rent-seeking corporate shit pile compared to most of the industry that they make even staunchly conservative capitalists tempted for a split second to raise the sickle and hammer after dealing with them.

  • Mainframe on cloud? (Score:3)

    by Blaskowicz ( 634489 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @04:02PM (#54272105)

    Speaking of old, why not hook up a mainframe to the "cloud"? It's all built around I/O, partitioning and billing the user anyway.
    Let's have a single computer datacenter. We can achieve the classic vision of one computer per continent.

    I believe curious people might try to use it. I know there are emulators and a freeware IBM OS version from before I was born, so it is certain that millions of people never had the chance to try doing something, anything at all with a mainframe.

    I have a pitch for it : "The state of the art in NoSQL and consolidation."

    • I was sitting right next to people working on such a thing. Then their main product was bought by another company, they ended up quitting instead of being transferred, and IBM lost that expertise.
  • "No longer does the process involve the purchase of heavy proprietary software with multi-year contracts that include annual maintenance fees. "

    I guess the two sides really don't know how each other works....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      AWS doesn't have much to do with Amazon retail - they even have different CEOs.

  • I see two ends of the spectrum:
    Want an own DB?
    Use FOSS.
    MariaDB, MySQL, Postgres, Mongo, Couch, ... tons of really cool stuff, all of it industry-grade software.
    I see virtually no usecase at all for non-FOSS DB technology in a fresh project these days.

    Want to do the cloud DB thing?
    Use Google Spanner [google.com].
    That's what Oracle should be afraid of ... and probably is.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      Amazon's thing is Aurora, which is some MySQL and Postgres-compatible thing I don't really understand, but they claim it's very fast. But as long as it's MySQL-compatible, I'm not really locked in.

  • Java is even older than AWS! Should I stop using it?? I'm so confused!

Slashdot Top Deals

Never ask two questions in a business letter. The reply will discuss the one you are least interested, and say nothing about the other.

Close