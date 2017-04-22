Microsoft Will Support Python In SQL Server 2017 (infoworld.com) 19
There was a surprise in the latest Community Technology Preview release of SQL Server 2017. An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: Python can now be used within SQL Server to perform analytics, run machine learning models, or handle most any kind of data-powered work. This integration isn't limited to enterprise editions of SQL Server 2017, either -- it'll also be available in the free-to-use Express edition... Microsoft has also made it possible to embed Python code directly in SQL Server databases by including the code as a T-SQL stored procedure. This allows Python code to be deployed in production along with the data it'll be processing. These behaviors, and the RevoScalePy package, are essentially Python versions of features Microsoft built for SQL Server back when it integrated the R language into the database...
An existing Python installation isn't required. During the setup process, SQL Server 2017 can pull down and install its own edition of CPython 3.5, the stock Python interpreter available from the Python.org website. Users can install their own Python packages as well or use Cython to generate C code from Python modules for additional speed.
Except it's not yet available for Linux users, according to the article. "Microsoft has previously announced SQL Server would be available for Linux, but right now, only the Windows version of SQL Server 2017 supports Python."
Always catching up to PostgreSQL! (Score:2, Informative)
PostgreSQL [postgresql.org] has had Python support [postgresql.org] for years. It also has R support [joeconway.com].
But to be fair to SQL Server, it is a very good RDBMS. Both SQL Server and PostgreSQL make MySQL look really, really, really bad. Even SQLite is making MySQL look pathetic these days!
Is it webscale, or does it use joins?
Is it webscale, or does it use joins?
Yes to both.
a little late to the party (Score:3, Informative)
You've been able to use Python for a while in Postgres [postgresql.org], MySQL [mysqltutorial.org], SQLite [python.org], and even DB2 [ibm.com].
I can't quite figure out why anybody would want to use Microsoft SQL Server.
Easy to use. Works well. Tons of features. Free to a point. After that, inexpensive.
As opposed to Postgresql - which is easy to use, works well, has tons of features, and is free in every sense of the word.
Although I will concede that if you're already locked into being a MS shop and use
.net for your applications then SqlServer might make sense.
