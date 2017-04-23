Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Programming Stats

Flawed Online Tutorials Led To Vulnerabilities In Software (helpnetsecurity.com) 6

Posted by EditorDavid from the bad-examples dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Help Net Security: Researchers from several German universities have checked the PHP codebases of over 64,000 projects on GitHub, and found 117 vulnerabilities that they believe have been introduced through the use of code from popular but insufficiently reviewed tutorials. The researchers identified popular tutorials by inputting search terms such as "mysql tutorial", "php search form", "javascript echo user input", etc. into Google Search. The first five results for each query were then manually reviewed and evaluated for SQLi and XSS vulnerabilities by following the Open Web Application Security Project's Guidelines. This resulted in the discovery of 9 tutorials containing vulnerable code (6 with SQLi, 3 with XSS).
The researchers then checked for the code in GitHub repositories, and concluded that "there is a substantial, if not causal, link between insecure tutorials and web application vulnerabilities." Their paper is titled "Leveraging Flawed Tutorials for Seeding Large-Scale Web Vulnerability Discovery."

Flawed Online Tutorials Led To Vulnerabilities In Software More | Reply

Flawed Online Tutorials Led To Vulnerabilities In Software

Comments Filter:

  • We all know why (Score:3)

    by wonkey_monkey ( 2592601 ) on Sunday April 23, 2017 @01:44PM (#54287999) Homepage

    Researchers from several German universities have checked the PHP codebases of over 64,000 projects

    The researchers identified popular tutorials by inputting search terms such as "mysql tutorial"

    Ah, I see where they went wrong. They should have searched for "real mysql tutorial."

  • People learn not by memorizing but by looking at examples.

    Most of the people working in Web-related jobs are not security experts, their job is to get things done as quickly and cheaply as possible. You might think in terms of huge corporations were IT is divided in groups, each working on specific parts of the whole. At the smaller scale though, the same person responsible for the front-end with HTML, CSS and Javascript has to work on the back-end with PHP and MySQL. The second their code does what it's su

Slashdot Top Deals

"The following is not for the weak of heart or Fundamentalists." -- Dave Barry

Close