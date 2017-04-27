Should Banks Let Ancient Programming Language COBOL Die? (thenextweb.com) 31
COBOL is a programming language invented by Hopper from 1959 to 1961, and while it is several decades old, it's still largely used by the financial sector, major corporations and part of the federal government. Mar Masson Maack from The Next Web interviews Daniel Doderlein, CEO of Auka, who explains why banks don't have to actively kill COBOL and how they can modernize and "minimize the new platforms' connections to the old systems so that COBOL can be switched out in a safe and cheap manner." From the report: According to [Doderlein], COBOL-based systems still function properly but they're faced with a more human problem: "This extremely critical part of the economic infrastructure of the planet is run on a very old piece of technology -- which in itself is fine -- if it weren't for the fact that the people servicing that technology are a dying race." And Doderlein literally means dying. Despite the fact that three trillion dollars run through COBOL systems every single day they are mostly maintained by retired programming veterans. There are almost no new COBOL programmers available so as retirees start passing away, then so does the maintenance for software written in the ancient programming language. Doderlein says that banks have three options when it comes to deciding how to deal with this emerging crisis. First off, they can simply ignore the problem and hope for the best. Software written in COBOL is still good for some functions, but ignoring the problem won't fix how impractical it is for making new consumer-centric products. Option number two is replacing everything, creating completely new core banking platforms written in more recent programming languages. The downside is that it can cost hundreds of millions and it's highly risky changing the entire system all at once. The third option, however, is the cheapest and probably easiest. Instead of trying to completely revamp the entire system, Doderlein suggests that banks take a closer look at the current consumer problems. Basically, Doderlein suggests making light-weight add-ons in more current programming languages that only rely on COBOL for the core feature of the old systems.
Why not? (Score:3)
COBOL isn't hard to learn (Score:1)
COBOL isn't hard to learn, and it can be understood/read/debugged a lot easier than many of the more contemporary languages. Banks that want to maintain COBOL systems need to just hire new CS graduates and give them time to come up to speed on the COBOL language.
Whoever wrote this article unfortunately appears to subscribe to some bizarre employer-centric view that programmers and CS grads are not allowed to learn programming languages on-the-job. COBOL-coded systems are for back-end processing, not for c
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. If there is a market for COBOL programmers (and it's clear there is), then the obvious solution is for unis and colleges to spit out more COBOL-literate CS graduates. Honestly, if I was ten years younger, I'd probably delve into it myself. It is, after all, just a programming language, and hardly on the same level of trying to learn Sanskrit.
No. (Score:3)
Er...that's pretty much been the story since the 1990's (if not earlier) on.
>> mostly maintained by retired programming veterans
Er...if they're "maintaining" then they aren't "retired". This whole article sounds companies that whine about not being able to find skilled welders, etc. Well, open your wallet and the talent will materialize - see "IT security" for an example.
Re: (Score:2)
If the average age of your engineers doing the maintaining is 64, then you might as well recognize that you have a problem with retiring programmers.
So, take the opportunity. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How about a 4th option ? (Score:3)
How about a 4th option ?
Fscking pay to train people. If COBOL knowledge means means a good paycheck and job stability - lots of people will want to do that.
I mean hydroponics and grow lights are all the rage now but i hear of no plans of migrating all the existing old-style dirt-based and sun-lighted vegetable gardens to that. Why ? Because people are still learning how to dig the dirt out in the sun.
BUGS (Score:3)
What is needed.. (Score:2)
..is a way to translate the old COBOL programs into a language-neutral specification that captures all of the business logic and edge cases that the old code handled
Then, a way to translate that specification into an appropriate modern language
Sounds like an interesting and lucrative research proposal
It will probably never die (Score:2)
Having spent quite a bit of time over the last two years to re-implement in Java a system developed by the government in COBOL, I can tell you that COBOL will probably never die. For example, keeping precise, penny-perfect calculations of dollar amounts in Java is actually quite a pain. This is especially true when the calculations involve dozens of hundreds of steps. My solution in Java has been based around BigDecimal, which makes the code very difficult to read. Aside from that, I have spent the vast
Three trillion a day, you say? (Score:2)
Sounds like it might be worth training some new programmers.
You can re-write any or all of your legacy systems in modern languages (if you choose to undertake the cost and risk, of course), but one day they won't be modern any more, and there will be new modern languages, all with their advocates shouting about pieces of the sky falling.
Or you can leave these highly reliable core systems in place and suck up the cost of training new maintainers, and deal with the cost and problems of interfacing them with a
So train the next generation of COBOL programmers (Score:2)
Challenge accepted (Score:2)
Automatic Conversion (Score:2)
It's been a while since I've touched COBOL, but it should be possible to develop a program that parses COBOL and outputs the equivalent in a modern language, even preserving the comments.
Since financial institutions seem to be completely unaware that programmers can quickly adapt to different languages, it would seem like an automatic conversion program could be quite profitable.
COBOL programmers aren't all old (Score:2)
There's a COBOL shop in my small town that contracts for corporations and the government. I know several COBOL specialists in their 30s. It's actually an extremely lucrative field to get into these days, with good pay and job security.
Rewriting all that COBOL code in some other language would be bound to cause major problems.
My brother and I were talking about this (Score:2)
Hopper? No. She's the grandmother of COBOL (Score:2)
Grace Hopper did not invent COBOL. Follow your own links - there is a whole list of who designed it, and none of them are Grace Hopper. She did lay lots of the foundations they worked upon of course.
To the question of should they replace it? About the same time as any other language should be replaced - it is a very silly question...
Rule Number One (Score:2)
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Or use in-house education (Score:2)
2 years ago in one of the banking centers in Denmark 12 new IT-candidate were educated in
... COBOL, CICS, mainframes, etc. The older generation were anxious about how the younglings adapt, but it appears it turned out well. They were excited about the robustness and scalability of the mainframes, not so much about COBOL, but could see it didn't make business sense to rewrite old software. New software is being developed in more modern programming languages.
source (Danish only): https://www.version2.dk/arti [version2.dk]