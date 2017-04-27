Should Banks Let Ancient Programming Language COBOL Die? (thenextweb.com) 74
COBOL is a programming language invented by Hopper from 1959 to 1961, and while it is several decades old, it's still largely used by the financial sector, major corporations and part of the federal government. Mar Masson Maack from The Next Web interviews Daniel Doderlein, CEO of Auka, who explains why banks don't have to actively kill COBOL and how they can modernize and "minimize the new platforms' connections to the old systems so that COBOL can be switched out in a safe and cheap manner." From the report: According to [Doderlein], COBOL-based systems still function properly but they're faced with a more human problem: "This extremely critical part of the economic infrastructure of the planet is run on a very old piece of technology -- which in itself is fine -- if it weren't for the fact that the people servicing that technology are a dying race." And Doderlein literally means dying. Despite the fact that three trillion dollars run through COBOL systems every single day they are mostly maintained by retired programming veterans. There are almost no new COBOL programmers available so as retirees start passing away, then so does the maintenance for software written in the ancient programming language. Doderlein says that banks have three options when it comes to deciding how to deal with this emerging crisis. First off, they can simply ignore the problem and hope for the best. Software written in COBOL is still good for some functions, but ignoring the problem won't fix how impractical it is for making new consumer-centric products. Option number two is replacing everything, creating completely new core banking platforms written in more recent programming languages. The downside is that it can cost hundreds of millions and it's highly risky changing the entire system all at once. The third option, however, is the cheapest and probably easiest. Instead of trying to completely revamp the entire system, Doderlein suggests that banks take a closer look at the current consumer problems. Basically, Doderlein suggests making light-weight add-ons in more current programming languages that only rely on COBOL for the core feature of the old systems.
COBOL isn't hard to learn, and it can be understood/read/debugged a lot easier than many of the more contemporary languages. Banks that want to maintain COBOL systems need to just hire new CS graduates and give them time to come up to speed on the COBOL language.
Whoever wrote this article unfortunately appears to subscribe to some bizarre employer-centric view that programmers and CS grads are not allowed to learn programming languages on-the-job. COBOL-coded systems are for back-end processing, not for customer-facing systems.
Indeed. If there is a market for COBOL programmers (and it's clear there is), then the obvious solution is for unis and colleges to spit out more COBOL-literate CS graduates. Honestly, if I was ten years younger, I'd probably delve into it myself. It is, after all, just a programming language, and hardly on the same level of trying to learn Sanskrit.
As long as you have a real fall-back so your career doesn't dead end. What can easily happen is that you do X then more of X because it's the only place you get a salary/career development until you've done X so long nobody will really hire you for anything else. I see this with for example some SAP consultants, essentially SAP customers want to hire you for your SAP experience and the rest of the world doesn't care that you have a general IT degree 5 or 10 years ago because your experience is all SAP-speci
Oh, hell no. Universities and computer science departments are not trade schools, and we shouldn't be expecting them to teach any specific technology or language. That is not what the discipline is about. What they should be doing is producing graduates that grok and push the concepts that underlie computing in general. They should have a good grasp of algorithms, object oriented design, logic, and so forth. The language is incidental. A well educated grad should be able to pretty much pick up any language,
All this may be true but why would they do that when, if they replaced it with something developed in the current century, they would not need to. A delivery company could train it's employees to drive horses and then use horse carts to make local delivery runs but why would they? Well perhaps for a sales gimick but otherwise using old technology often gives significant disadvantages beyond the need to train your employees.
All this may be true but why would they do that when, if they replaced it with something developed in the current century, they would not need to. A delivery company could train it's employees to drive horses and then use horse carts to make local delivery runs but why would they? Well perhaps for a sales gimick but otherwise using old technology often gives significant disadvantages beyond the need to train your employees.
Because it's cheaper.
Referring to banks, not delivery drivers. The delivery company would use vans because it's far more efficient (ie cheaper). The bank would train COBOL devs because it's also much much cheaper than replacing a working system.
That much is true, but it is tedious as fuck to use as a programming language.
No. (Score:4, Insightful)
Er...that's pretty much been the story since the 1990's (if not earlier) on.
>> mostly maintained by retired programming veterans
Er...if they're "maintaining" then they aren't "retired". This whole article sounds companies that whine about not being able to find skilled welders, etc. Well, open your wallet and the talent will materialize - see "IT security" for an example.
If the average age of your engineers doing the maintaining is 64, then you might as well recognize that you have a problem with retiring programmers.
So, take the opportunity. (Score:2)
They are learning COBAL. The problem is the language is COBOL. Programmers should learn Hexadecimal and Binary (machine level code) and then go into application layer programming from there, but that is neither cool or trendy.
AFAIK there are still no viruses on MVS & VM systems. TPF and CICS still function wonderfully there is just a huge price to get into the game with a mainframe system vs. PC/minicomputers.
How about a 4th option ? (Score:4, Insightful)
How about a 4th option ?
Fscking pay to train people. If COBOL knowledge means means a good paycheck and job stability - lots of people will want to do that.
I mean hydroponics and grow lights are all the rage now but i hear of no plans of migrating all the existing old-style dirt-based and sun-lighted vegetable gardens to that. Why ? Because people are still learning how to dig the dirt out in the sun.
BUGS (Score:4, Informative)
What is needed.. (Score:2)
..is a way to translate the old COBOL programs into a language-neutral specification that captures all of the business logic and edge cases that the old code handled
Then, a way to translate that specification into an appropriate modern language
Sounds like an interesting and lucrative research proposal
Absolutely wrong. One of the language's biggest selling point when it was first created is the source code is completely hardware agnostic. To demonstrate this, the developers compiled the same program (from the same deck of punched cards) on three different brands of computer, ran the program with the same deck of input data and got the exact same results. The only change they had to make was one card in the Environment Section, and all that
Really, have we learned nothing from ANDF (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Architecture_Neutral_Distribution_Format) ?
I actually started down this path, but got side tracked by earning a living wage.
The idea was to take a PL/I and Ada basis as an IL, and provide language based decoder/encoder - so one could achieve idiomatic code in any Source->Source translation.
Interesting yes, lucrative - kinda... There are companies that make their living doing this... but the bugaboo is in the details, especially wit
It will probably never die (Score:5, Insightful)
Having spent quite a bit of time over the last two years to re-implement in Java a system developed by the government in COBOL, I can tell you that COBOL will probably never die. For example, keeping precise, penny-perfect calculations of dollar amounts in Java is actually quite a pain. This is especially true when the calculations involve dozens of hundreds of steps. My solution in Java has been based around BigDecimal, which makes the code very difficult to read. Aside from that, I have spent the vast majority of the time writing very extensive tests and chasing down really small numeric discrepancies. Guess what, if you decide to replace a COBOL system that does any appreciable amount of math, you would get to do the same thing. Plus, you will never be sure that you found all the bugs.
The project actually considered the possibility of licensing a commercial Cobol runtime for PC-based platforms (e.g., Windows, Linux, etc.), but that was not feasible for several reasons.
COBOL is still remarkably good at quite a few things and leaves out lots of the bells and whistles that tend to become distractions in the hands of undisciplined programmers. My only complaint about COBOL (especially old COBOL) is that the control flow is a real pain. Aside from that, it is definitely a workhorse of a language. No need to go killing it off yet.
Full agreement, on most all accounts !
As noted above (AC, sorry - fscked up), modern COBOL has many of the flaws of other major languages (even pointers, &diety forbid).
The control flow of old COBOL programs is horrendous (I've seen > 65K line, monolithic programs), where a C++ guy would do a metric crap-tonne of 20+ line functions.
COBOL PERFORM flow is covered by a (5, maybe 4) way return function - optimization under patent. It drives optimizer folk bat-shit crazy (as if they weren't already ther
Hopper who? (Score:1)
While many (most?) of us know who Grace Hopper is, why wouldn't we include her full name? I realize this is Slashdot but do we really have to act like a bunch of elitists who don't care about someone who doesn't know everything we think they should know, or should we instead strive to educate the younger generations and the less informed? Or is this just a case of lazy editing?
Three trillion a day, you say? (Score:3)
Sounds like it might be worth training some new programmers.
You can re-write any or all of your legacy systems in modern languages (if you choose to undertake the cost and risk, of course), but one day they won't be modern any more, and there will be new modern languages, all with their advocates shouting about pieces of the sky falling.
Or you can leave these highly reliable core systems in place and suck up the cost of training new maintainers, and deal with the cost and problems of interfacing them with a "customer-centric" model. Of course, you may have to offer incentives to induce young programmers to use something that's not hip and modern, i.e. $$$
So customers can already do a lot of the work that used to employ bank tellers, billing/accounts staff, and travel agents. None of which changes the fact that "customer-centric" does not and never will have direct access to the core systems. Who cares if the back-end runs COBOL-sourced object code on a mainframe? Methinks people who advocate for C## and Java in core systems have no concept of core systems and their workflows.
So train the next generation of COBOL programmers (Score:3, Insightful)
Challenge accepted (Score:2)
Automatic Conversion (Score:2, Insightful)
It's been a while since I've touched COBOL, but it should be possible to develop a program that parses COBOL and outputs the equivalent in a modern language, even preserving the comments.
Since financial institutions seem to be completely unaware that programmers can quickly adapt to different languages, it would seem like an automatic conversion program could be quite profitable.
See comment above wrt ANDF
It is simply not practical in the normative case, especially if you're looking for a resultant code suite that &language_du_jour jockey can read and maintain.
COBOL programmers aren't all old (Score:2)
There's a COBOL shop in my small town that contracts for corporations and the government. I know several COBOL specialists in their 30s. It's actually an extremely lucrative field to get into these days, with good pay and job security.
Rewriting all that COBOL code in some other language would be bound to cause major problems.
My brother and I were talking about this (Score:2)
Patently false... Last I checked there were still more lines of COBOL in business and government than all the other languages, combined.
I'll grant the fact that new comers don't want to get their hands dirty... they want something that enhances the resume for the next job... Something we see with all the 'legacy languages'.
I played vanguard during the stupid Y2K false apocalypse - writing superviser level code to track storage from a date field all the way through a program, in order to generate a report
Hopper? No. She's the grandmother of COBOL (Score:3)
Grace Hopper did not invent COBOL. Follow your own links - there is a whole list of who designed it, and none of them are Grace Hopper. She did lay lots of the foundations they worked upon of course.
To the question of should they replace it? About the same time as any other language should be replaced - it is a very silly question...
Rule Number One (Score:2)
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Or use in-house education (Score:3)
2 years ago in one of the banking centers in Denmark 12 new IT-candidate were educated in
... COBOL, CICS, mainframes, etc. The older generation were anxious about how the younglings adapt, but it appears it turned out well. They were excited about the robustness and scalability of the mainframes, not so much about COBOL, but could see it didn't make business sense to rewrite old software. New software is being developed in more modern programming languages.
source (Danish only): https://www.version2.dk/artike... [version2.dk]
Might be a hard sell to banks (Score:2)
This reminds me of something I heard years ago, which I wouldn't at all be surprised is still true: that there are systems at 'the phone company' (I assume they meant AT&T?) that have been sitting there for decades, running the whole time, that nobody even knows what it actually does anymore, but they do know that Bad Things happen if it stops working -- but all they can do whe
The answer is YES... YES ... YES (Score:2)
The latter - it's cheaper. We just re-up'ed our IBM contract for another 2 years.
Give them hefty salaries (Score:2)
Should Banks Let COBOL Die? (Score:3)
Let's all jump on the current language of the week. It's of course preoptimized for Big Iron CPUs and IBM DB2 or Oracle databases. We'll write everything over again from scratch using the original business documentation (because who can read COBOL? -- that's the problem!) and this time Do It Exactly Right.
Those losers from decades ago just didn't know what they were doing at all. Stupideos.
And then: the month-after-next comes along.
