Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Programming The Internet

Developer Hacks Together Object-Oriented HTML (github.com) 44

Posted by EditorDavid from the oohtml dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Ever since I started coding, I have always loved object-oriented design patterns. I built an HTML preprocessor that adds inheritance, polymorphism, and public methods to this venerable language. It offers more freedom than a templating engine and has a wider variety of use cases. Pull requests appreciated!

Developer Hacks Together Object-Oriented HTML More | Reply

Developer Hacks Together Object-Oriented HTML

Comments Filter:

  • Spare us. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by HornWumpus ( 783565 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @04:36PM (#54330123)

    Another genius, building his own framework, just what the world needs.

    • Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)

      by jellomizer ( 103300 )

      Object oriented is very overblown methodology. It has its advantages but overall it just gets in the way, because it takes the effort away from logic and workflow and more towards design. So you often end up with a well designed product that doesn't do what it needs to do.

      • You know, I disagree vehemently with those who proclaim OO an abject failure. But I'm always a bit bemused with people who feel the need to build OO into everything, whether it needs it or not. The trick, of course, is to use it as it makes sense.

        One of the problems with OO is that poorly designed programs can be much worse to grok the logic and flow of than poorly designed procedural programs, mostly because of how scattered the logic can be throughout an object hierarchy.

        A much more modern* trend is to a

      • It was overblown, but I think it's settling down now. There is a trend towards non-Simula object models (e.g. prototypes), pure (or as pure as possible) functional programming, the actor model, generative programming (e.g. "Modern C++") and so on.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Your response is about as short-sighted as possible. I'm sure you would prefer to have been spared all of the other many geniuses that have tinkered and built across the many generations. Sure, many of those creations have been left on the scrapheap of time, but the remaining ones facilitate and amplify our abilities.

      Go move into a cave in the deep wilderness where you can spare yourself.

    • You are soo right. He should have written it in JavaScript instead

    • I particularly like how he is apparently under the impression that HTML is a programming language, since that's the only way object orientation could be desirable or even make sense.

  • It's really, really CLASSLESS to post stories about your own projects. That said, it's a preprocessor, that's all. Not seeing how this is different from say, PHP?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      I hope not. I'm still polishing my Python script for scraping Slashdot comment history. When I publish it on GitHub, I'll be submitting it to Slashdot. Anonymously, of course.

  • Stale project, new news? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 30, 2017 @04:43PM (#54330145)

    This repo hasn't had a commit in 2 years, why is this interesting now?

  • I use the Pelican [getpelican.com] static website generator for my static websites. I got Python [python.org] to massage the data and Jinja2 [pocoo.org] for the template engine. I see no need to us OOP on the backend. If I did, Python can do OOP.

  • Not news (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It says:

    Latest commit d79333a on Jul 22, 2015 @Michaelkielstra Michaelkielstra Commented.

    That's 2 years ago, so I wouldn't call this news. Also, it's just a template engine, so it isn't new either.

  • html is a markup language (Score:4)

    by johanw ( 1001493 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @04:48PM (#54330173)

    that describes the structure of a document. It is not a graphical design language, as most webdesigners think, or a programming language as most webdevelopers think. It is as much of either as LaTeX.

  • venerable language (Score:3)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @04:50PM (#54330179) Journal
    I'm suspicious of anyone who calls HTML 'venerable.' They should call it, "notorious" or "infamous," maybe, "expectorant." Marc Andreesen points out [zerobugsan...faster.net] there are just problems with it, and I can't see OOP fixing things.

    So, I looked at this guy's project, and it's better than I expected. The major problem it solves is: "how do you avoid repeating yourself, while still keeping things flexible?" The common approach right now is to either throw it into a CSS library (like Bootstrap) or write Javascript to produce the HTML. The latter idea there sounds like a joke but it's not.

    In comparison, this lets you break things into components (like React does), but without any cost to the front end. Overall a good approach, but likely to get lost in the noise of a thousand other web frameworks.

  • I don't see any OO (Score:3)

    by Half-pint HAL ( 718102 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @05:09PM (#54330257)

    The Github page doesn't give any examples that look like OO to me, which is A) not surprising, because what the hell would an OO markup language look like and B) very surprising, given that the whole DOM is OO from the ground up in modern rendering engines.

    Anyway, on a tangent...

    I see no real call for OO in web rendering, but the one thing I think is missing from HTML is the ability to parameterise things like column widths etc. Why cant I call column 1's width "x" and ask the renderer to make column 2's width "3x"? Or use these parameters across tables, so that the columns in table 1, table 2 and table 3 are all the same size?

    I know this can be done with CSS, but in order to do that, I need to choose a particular size -- I can say "I don't care about the actual size, but these 3 things should all be as big as each other."

    • The reason HTML doesn't do that is that it's not about prentation. It's a semantic language, describing types and the semantic relationship of things to other things. CSS is a presentational language, concerned with layout (like width /height), colour, size, and other visual relationships. Properties like height don't mean anything to a screenreader.

  • Spare us, there are various JS packages that allow you to attach objects and methods to HTML tags.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Our vision is to speed up time, eventually eliminating it." -- Alex Schure

Close