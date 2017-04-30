Developer Hacks Together Object-Oriented HTML (github.com) 45
An anonymous reader writes: Ever since I started coding, I have always loved object-oriented design patterns. I built an HTML preprocessor that adds inheritance, polymorphism, and public methods to this venerable language. It offers more freedom than a templating engine and has a wider variety of use cases. Pull requests appreciated!
Spare us. (Score:5, Insightful)
Another genius, building his own framework, just what the world needs.
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
Object oriented is very overblown methodology. It has its advantages but overall it just gets in the way, because it takes the effort away from logic and workflow and more towards design. So you often end up with a well designed product that doesn't do what it needs to do.
Re: (Score:3)
You know, I disagree vehemently with those who proclaim OO an abject failure. But I'm always a bit bemused with people who feel the need to build OO into everything, whether it needs it or not. The trick, of course, is to use it as it makes sense.
One of the problems with OO is that poorly designed programs can be much worse to grok the logic and flow of than poorly designed procedural programs, mostly because of how scattered the logic can be throughout an object hierarchy.
A much more modern* trend is to a
Re: (Score:2)
Nice post! Most of my utility classes are stateless and contain only static methods. A lot of common logic is in there instead of being in the instantiated class. Inheritance here and there were it makes sense.
Yet, I still see OO heads around who think; the more it inherits, the more it is OO. The ultimate case is those projects where all classes inherit from an often called "RootObject" that contains all utility methods for the project hence effectively making all utility methods global methods.
Re: (Score:2)
It was overblown, but I think it's settling down now. There is a trend towards non-Simula object models (e.g. prototypes), pure (or as pure as possible) functional programming, the actor model, generative programming (e.g. "Modern C++") and so on.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Your response is about as short-sighted as possible. I'm sure you would prefer to have been spared all of the other many geniuses that have tinkered and built across the many generations. Sure, many of those creations have been left on the scrapheap of time, but the remaining ones facilitate and amplify our abilities.
Go move into a cave in the deep wilderness where you can spare yourself.
Re: (Score:2)
You are soo right. He should have written it in JavaScript instead
Re: (Score:2)
I particularly like how he is apparently under the impression that HTML is a programming language, since that's the only way object orientation could be desirable or even make sense.
its classless to post stories about your own stuff (Score:2)
It's really, really CLASSLESS to post stories about your own projects. That said, it's a preprocessor, that's all. Not seeing how this is different from say, PHP?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Scraping Slashdot is both child's play and not worth it.
I found it quite useful. For example, someone said I wrote "dead wood" [slashdot.org] in a past comment. With my 8,000+ comment history in a CSV file, I ran a search for "dead wood" in Excel and a few seconds later found nothing.
You're one of the only people here that actually posts under a name that is traceable to a real person.
One of the advantages of having a named account.
All the accounts here are just AC with Karma.
I've never been able to tell one asshat from another asshat.
Re: (Score:2)
He's scraping Slashdot to help him debate people on his post history...so at the very least, clinically insane.
That's one purpose. I've wrote quite a few stories on Slashdot over the years, most I remembered and some I have forgotten. I plan to write a series of essays on my misadventures in Silicon Valley.
Re: its classless to post stories about your own s (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
How or why do you put entire text comments into a *CSV* file?
I can import the CSV file into Excel for data analysis. I haven't written the functions to store the comments in HTML, JSON or Markdown files.
Are you a retard?
Don't work with big data?
Re: (Score:2)
Really? I think you strongly underestimate the data and metadata available on the net. Pseduo-anonymous accounts, sure, but for people like me that uses a nickname/tag/handle (whatever) on many sites it normally isn't too hard to link a user name to a "real" name.
Stale project, new news? (Score:4, Insightful)
This repo hasn't had a commit in 2 years, why is this interesting now?
Re: Stale project, new news? (Score:1, Insightful)
That's just how late Slashdot is. When he submitted it, it was brand new.
No thanks... (Score:2)
Not news (Score:2)
It says:
Latest commit d79333a on Jul 22, 2015 @Michaelkielstra Michaelkielstra Commented.
That's 2 years ago, so I wouldn't call this news. Also, it's just a template engine, so it isn't new either.
html is a markup language (Score:4)
that describes the structure of a document. It is not a graphical design language, as most webdesigners think, or a programming language as most webdevelopers think. It is as much of either as LaTeX.
venerable language (Score:3)
So, I looked at this guy's project, and it's better than I expected. The major problem it solves is: "how do you avoid repeating yourself, while still keeping things flexible?" The common approach right now is to either throw it into a CSS library (like Bootstrap) or write Javascript to produce the HTML. The latter idea there sounds like a joke but it's not.
In comparison, this lets you break things into components (like React does), but without any cost to the front end. Overall a good approach, but likely to get lost in the noise of a thousand other web frameworks.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed.
Re: (Score:2)
What's really needed is something which completely hides the mess of html+css like a compiler hides binary which you never actually look at.
Adobe Dreamweaver and Microsoft FrontPage I remembered quite well. As a software testing intern (circa 1997), I had to clean up the HTML/CSS whenever a graphic designer couldn't get her sliced image to line up neatly in the table rows.
Re: (Score:2)
Did you export the data into to CSV format and then import into Microsoft Excel?
Post to the wrong thread, friend?
I don't see any OO (Score:3)
The Github page doesn't give any examples that look like OO to me, which is A) not surprising, because what the hell would an OO markup language look like and B) very surprising, given that the whole DOM is OO from the ground up in modern rendering engines.
Anyway, on a tangent...
I see no real call for OO in web rendering, but the one thing I think is missing from HTML is the ability to parameterise things like column widths etc. Why cant I call column 1's width "x" and ask the renderer to make column 2's width "3x"? Or use these parameters across tables, so that the columns in table 1, table 2 and table 3 are all the same size?
I know this can be done with CSS, but in order to do that, I need to choose a particular size -- I can say "I don't care about the actual size, but these 3 things should all be as big as each other."
Re: I don't see any OO (Score:1)
Another jQuery? (Score:2)
Spare us, there are various JS packages that allow you to attach objects and methods to HTML tags.