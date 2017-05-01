Power of Modern Programming Languages is That They Are Expressive, Readable, Concise, Precise, and Executable (scientificamerican.com) 41
An anonymous reader shares a Scientific American article: Programming has changed. In first generation languages like FORTRAN and C, the burden was on programmers to translate high-level concepts into code. With modern programming languages -- I'll use Python as an example -- we use functions, objects, modules, and libraries to extend the language, and that doesn't just make programs better, it changes what programming is. Programming used to be about translation: expressing ideas in natural language, working with them in math notation, then writing flowcharts and pseudocode, and finally writing a program. Translation was necessary because each language offers different capabilities. Natural language is expressive and readable, pseudocode is more precise, math notation is concise, and code is executable. But the price of translation is that we are limited to the subset of ideas we can express effectively in each language. Some ideas that are easy to express computationally are awkward to write in math notation, and the symbolic manipulations we do in math are impossible in most programming languages. The power of modern programming languages is that they are expressive, readable, concise, precise, and executable. That means we can eliminate middleman languages and use one language to explore, learn, teach, and think.
With modern programming languages -- I'll use Python as an example -- we use functions, objects, modules, and libraries
Who writes this shit? Confirming that C uses neither functions nor objects nor modules nor libraries
Translation was necessary because each language offers different capabilities.
Good thing all languages now offer the same capabilities, so translation is no longer necessary.
Now go - write a devices driver or Linux kernel in Python.
I wonder if that can be done. Write the driver in Python and use Cython [cython.org] to convert Python to C.
I once wrote a Python script to roll a pair of dice 1M times that took 123 seconds. Used Cython to convert the script to C that ran in a second.
I doubt it would work with memory mapped I/O. You need to set/read data at a specific address. The high level language is going to shove stuff wherever it likes.
If modern systems don't use memory mapped I/O then didn't shoot me. It was 30 years ago that i last meddled with a device driver (in 8086 assembly - beurk!).
Having said that you can do anything in a language like Sinclair Basic because it has PEEK and POKE, though some might say that's cheating.
Clearly there's been a paradigm leap or a quantum shift and you missed it because you're a square old daddy-o. Something like that.
I haven't read it in ages but I thought Scientific American was supposed to be OK. This is the kind of plop you expect from Betawireverge.
So the definition of a real language is the ability to program device drivers? Are you a moron or just playing one on
The article is rubbish. OOP programming, informally at least, has been around since the 1960s. Procedural programming has been around as long. Yes, the very first generation of languages were pretty bereft of "modern" features, but by the 1970s we had most of the paradigms of modern programming in place.
Then what? You just stare blankly at your monitor? I don't think your manager would appreciate that.
The subborn human race. (Score:4, Insightful)
"...That means we can eliminate middleman languages and use one language to explore, learn, teach, and think."
One solution for all? Never gonna happen.
Some prime examples:
"That means we can eliminate the standard system and use one metric system to measure everything."
"That means we can eliminate the right-side driving wheel and everyone will drive on the same side of the road."
"That means we can eliminate all of the world's individual spoken languages and use only one language to communicate."
Humans are stubborn. Like really fucking stubborn.
concise? readable? (Score:4)
I don't buy this. A simple hello world in Java is much more complex and wordy than the same functionality in 50 year-old BASIC. And any language that relies on whitespace to modify the program flow cannot be described as readable.
And many object-oriented programs have so much of their basic functions hidden away in inheritance and class definitions that a printed form of a program is impractical. I would not call that "progress".
As for natural language, it tends to be incredibly imprecise: the meaning is only apparent when the context of its use is taken into account. I would love to see a translator that tried to convert "natural language" sarcasm into executable code. But I wouldn't want it running in my driverless vehicle or airplane.
I call BS. Modern programming languages = bloat (Score:2)
Case in point: non-memory managed languages don't need to manage memory - memory requirements for these programs are huge due to inadequate planning. How many programmers take into account object pooling?
Case in point: The Motorola Startac was a very limited device but had its programming in hardware - you could not t
Sounds fundamentally wrong (Score:2)
If the assertion is that one language can be used for everyday purposes and also for specifying programs, it is hopelessly wrong. The merit of a programming language, like any other scientific specification, is that it is exact, precise, correct, and unambiguous. If it is easy to understand, that is a nice bonus - but it cannot be a high priority.
Natural language, on the other hand, revels in deliberate ambiguity, multiple shades of meaning, and even saying slightly different things to different listeners.
Rubbish (Score:2)
What kind of nonsense is this?! (Score:2)
Programming languages are "executable" now?
Really...
He's talking about interpreted vs compiled and interpreted languages have been around before C (BASIC anyone?!)
And as others have posted COBOL made these same claims years ago.
Expressive isn't necessarily better and really depends on your interpretation of such. It is far easier to "express" new hardware concepts/manipulations (like memory handling) in C than it is in Java. It is also easier to make "Expressive" code in C++ much to the detriment of most
And the A in BASIC stands for "All-Purpose". As in, everything. Therefore no other language is necessary, yet here we are.
But now we have a new paradigm! A shame those who coined it lacked the linguistic skills to rearrange the terms so you could refer to it as CREPE. If they can't come up with an acronym, I don't hold out much hope for anything more advanced.
Non-modern programming languages are not executable? What does that mean? They can obviously be compiled/interpreted into executable code, just like modern languages.
Explains everything (Score:2)
By using a modern programming language you no longer need to think or plan. You can just tell something to go do. I'm sure that is in no way related to the garbage some of those languages have produced.
You mean the hobbit's leaf?
What a piece of crap (Score:2)
By executable the author actually means interpreted
..Any decent programmer knows this means the language is slower than need be. Translation is not a bad thing, it is another word for compiling and/or assembling, the process that converts human readable code into actual machine instructions. Any language could be compiled, but in practice some languages (for example C) are compiled (and assembled) while others (for example Basic) are typically interpreted. Interpreting makes the language slower, as a s
