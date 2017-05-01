Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Power of Modern Programming Languages is That They Are Expressive, Readable, Concise, Precise, and Executable (scientificamerican.com) 41

Posted by msmash from the evolution dept.
An anonymous reader shares a Scientific American article: Programming has changed. In first generation languages like FORTRAN and C, the burden was on programmers to translate high-level concepts into code. With modern programming languages -- I'll use Python as an example -- we use functions, objects, modules, and libraries to extend the language, and that doesn't just make programs better, it changes what programming is. Programming used to be about translation: expressing ideas in natural language, working with them in math notation, then writing flowcharts and pseudocode, and finally writing a program. Translation was necessary because each language offers different capabilities. Natural language is expressive and readable, pseudocode is more precise, math notation is concise, and code is executable. But the price of translation is that we are limited to the subset of ideas we can express effectively in each language. Some ideas that are easy to express computationally are awkward to write in math notation, and the symbolic manipulations we do in math are impossible in most programming languages. The power of modern programming languages is that they are expressive, readable, concise, precise, and executable. That means we can eliminate middleman languages and use one language to explore, learn, teach, and think.

  • I swear the computers are training us more than we're training them though. Natural language is changing, even my kids change the way the talk when they are talking to the amazon dot.

  • What? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 01, 2017 @11:24AM (#54333551)

    With modern programming languages -- I'll use Python as an example -- we use functions, objects, modules, and libraries

    Who writes this shit? Confirming that C uses neither functions nor objects nor modules nor libraries

    • Here's another (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Translation was necessary because each language offers different capabilities.

      Good thing all languages now offer the same capabilities, so translation is no longer necessary.

    • Re:What? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by AchilleTalon ( 540925 ) on Monday May 01, 2017 @11:49AM (#54333771) Homepage
      My first, second and third reaction too. And what you say for C is also true for Fortran. That guy doesn't know what he is talking about. Neither Fortran, nor C are first generation languages as he states it anyway. This article is total crap. Shame on you Scientific American for publishing that shit.

  • Then what? You just stare blankly at your monitor? I don't think your manager would appreciate that.

  • I remember reading about why COBOL so much superior to FORTRAN. And sounds exactly like the summary!

  • The subborn human race. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Monday May 01, 2017 @11:30AM (#54333607)

    "...That means we can eliminate middleman languages and use one language to explore, learn, teach, and think."

    One solution for all? Never gonna happen.

    Some prime examples:

    "That means we can eliminate the standard system and use one metric system to measure everything."

    "That means we can eliminate the right-side driving wheel and everyone will drive on the same side of the road."

    "That means we can eliminate all of the world's individual spoken languages and use only one language to communicate."

    Humans are stubborn. Like really fucking stubborn.

  • This misses the most important part of modern languages: what is their code of conduct?

  • concise? readable? (Score:4)

    by petes_PoV ( 912422 ) on Monday May 01, 2017 @11:35AM (#54333649)

    I don't buy this. A simple hello world in Java is much more complex and wordy than the same functionality in 50 year-old BASIC. And any language that relies on whitespace to modify the program flow cannot be described as readable.

    And many object-oriented programs have so much of their basic functions hidden away in inheritance and class definitions that a printed form of a program is impractical. I would not call that "progress".

    As for natural language, it tends to be incredibly imprecise: the meaning is only apparent when the context of its use is taken into account. I would love to see a translator that tried to convert "natural language" sarcasm into executable code. But I wouldn't want it running in my driverless vehicle or airplane.

  • Unless you're talking about C, or D, the fact of the matter is that you've hidden all the computational overhead in multiple layers of automated translation behind your syntactical sugar.

    Case in point: non-memory managed languages don't need to manage memory - memory requirements for these programs are huge due to inadequate planning. How many programmers take into account object pooling?

    Case in point: The Motorola Startac was a very limited device but had its programming in hardware - you could not t
    • P.S. Every example provided in Python can be done as readable in C or D or even C++. It is not a function of the language but a function of the programmer.

  • If the assertion is that one language can be used for everyday purposes and also for specifying programs, it is hopelessly wrong. The merit of a programming language, like any other scientific specification, is that it is exact, precise, correct, and unambiguous. If it is easy to understand, that is a nice bonus - but it cannot be a high priority.

    Natural language, on the other hand, revels in deliberate ambiguity, multiple shades of meaning, and even saying slightly different things to different listeners.

  • Who wrote this rubbish? I remember a time long ago when Scientific American was worth reading. This reads more like something from Popular Science.

  • Programming languages are "executable" now?

    Really...

    He's talking about interpreted vs compiled and interpreted languages have been around before C (BASIC anyone?!)

    And as others have posted COBOL made these same claims years ago.

    Expressive isn't necessarily better and really depends on your interpretation of such. It is far easier to "express" new hardware concepts/manipulations (like memory handling) in C than it is in Java. It is also easier to make "Expressive" code in C++ much to the detriment of most

    • And the A in BASIC stands for "All-Purpose". As in, everything. Therefore no other language is necessary, yet here we are.

      But now we have a new paradigm! A shame those who coined it lacked the linguistic skills to rearrange the terms so you could refer to it as CREPE. If they can't come up with an acronym, I don't hold out much hope for anything more advanced.

  • Non-modern programming languages are not executable? What does that mean? They can obviously be compiled/interpreted into executable code, just like modern languages.

  • By using a modern programming language you no longer need to think or plan. You can just tell something to go do. I'm sure that is in no way related to the garbage some of those languages have produced.

  • By executable the author actually means interpreted ..Any decent programmer knows this means the language is slower than need be. Translation is not a bad thing, it is another word for compiling and/or assembling, the process that converts human readable code into actual machine instructions. Any language could be compiled, but in practice some languages (for example C) are compiled (and assembled) while others (for example Basic) are typically interpreted. Interpreting makes the language slower, as a s

  • I remember being asked to review a "patterns" book in a group. The book was terrible and everyone wanted to say it was terrible. But all we could say was nitpicky stuff. Finally the guy asking the review said to us "these aren't patterns". Sometimes you want to want to say something is bad, but just can't. So you windup with nitpicky stuff. I feel that way about this topic. C is not first generation. Lisp, Fortran, COBOL are. Algol is second generation. Pascal, C are third generation. With lists of obscu
  • ... but also a bit naive. From a bit more pessimistic perspective, programming with modern languages and libraries is a bit like building a bridge from hundreds of uncertified components that are not really designed for the task and have mostly been developed by hobby-engineers. There are safety nets everywhere, so you cannot harm yourself easily, but in the end you'll never know whether the bridge will hold or not...

