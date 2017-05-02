Facebook Rejects Female Engineers' Code More Often Than Male Counterparts, Analysis Finds (theverge.com) 67
According to The Wall Street Journal, female engineers who work at Facebook may face gender bias that prevents their code from being accepted at the same rate as male counterparts. "For Facebook, these revelations call into question the company's ongoing diversity efforts and its goal to build overarching online systems for people around the globe," reports The Verge. "The company's workforce is just 33 percent female, with women holding just 17 percent of technical roles and 27 percent of leadership positions." From the report: The findings come in two parts. An initial study by a former employee found that code written by female engineers was less likely to make it through Facebook's internal peer review system. This seemed to suggest that a female engineer's work was more heavily scrutinized. Facebook, alarmed by this data, commissioned a second study by Jay Parikh, its head of infrastructure, to investigate any potential issues. Parikh's findings suggested that the code rejections were due to engineering rank, not gender. However, Facebook employees now speculate that Parikh's findings mean female engineers might not be rising in the ranks as fast as male counterparts who joined the company at the same time, or perhaps that female engineers are leaving the company more often before being promoted. Either possibility could result in the 35 percent higher code rejection rate for female engineers. When contacted by The Wall Street Journal, Facebook called the initial study "incomplete and inaccurate" and based on "incomplete data," but did not shy away from confirming Parikh's separate findings.
Maybe it's just not as good, unless every female programmer signs it with "Coded by a Female Programmer!" That, and the little hearts above every lower-case "i".
Do you have any evidence to support this, or are you just making things up? This never gets resolved because people like you seem unwilling to accept the possibility that there really is gender bias. There's plenty of evidence of sexual harassment in tech workplaces and women facing genuinely hostile environments. It stands to reason that only the most egregious cases draw publicity and that many women probably don't come forward for fear of damaging their careers. It's likely, therefore, that there are man
Bias, eh? (Score:3)
I have zero problem accepting that possibility.
However, I find it absurd that some people have trouble accepting the possibility that inasmuch as women do approach things differently than males do in the general case, that this might very well affect the solutions they come up with, again, in the general case.
The first sign that political correctness has gone too far is when you see adherents
The first sign that political correctness has gone too far is when you see adherents ignoring facts right in front of their nose.
You realize the term political correctness is from a 1957 speech by Mao
Aka how to handle reality contradicting communism. So that first sign was there from the first use. It has always been about getting peop
Just because their are fewer of a particular gender in an institution does not automatically translate to Gender Bias. There could be many reasons. After all noone ever accuses maternity wards of discriminating against men even though 100% of their clientele are female.
Females mature much faster than males. By the time they get introduced to tech in schools nowadays they are already entering puberty and distracted by hormones. The key to get more women into tech is start introducing programming in elementar
Its because of the diversity efforts (Score:2)
Facebook has a manadate to hire more Female Engineers. As far fewer Female Engineers graduate than other Engineers one way to get the Quantity desired is to lower the Quality. Once you are letting in lesser Quality Engineers and then vetting their checkins at the existing standards its expected that more of the checkins will be rejected.
I just hope code review standards are not lowered in order to avoid emotional trauma.
What's next? 50% of surgeries have to be done by female surgeons?
The President needs to
This is incorrect. Far fewer graduate from Stanford. But lots graduate from the UW.
Fun Fact: most NATO countries allowed women in combat over 30 years ago. They actually do make better combat fighter pilots, according to objective measures.
Hiring not by merit, but by Gender (Score:5, Insightful)
And of course, correlation does not equal causation.
I expect that your assessment is spot on though given my own anecdotal experience working in Silicon Valley. I work for a much smaller company, and one SJW literally said that we should lower our standards to hire more women, by looking at other qualities they may bring that we don't consider for male candidates (presumably the ability to have a vagina and breasts). Fortunately we did not do that and we have some top women from our industry, but they're al
It also equally likely that their diversity efforts have resulted in a lower overall experience level for their female engineers. Tech has always had a smaller proportion of women than the general population. If they all of a sudden said "let's hire lots of female engineers," and there are not as many experienced female engineers to poach from other tech companies, then you have to hire newbies and other less experienced folks and train them up.
Have you ever worked with a new or inexperienc
Of course, we don't know for sure because the word "experience" appears neither in the WSJ's article nor in The Verge's article. Gee that seems like the sort of basic thing that a study like this would consider.
depends on what dataset you're trying to use to put forward the statistical result that supports your narrative.
Lies, damned lies, and statistics (and all that jazz). Hell, if it really is an experience thing (likely given the article *does* mention that the rejections seem to align with rank of the coder, and women are at lower rank on average there) then by omitting that in your model means you don't even have to get outlandish with your p values.
:p
Or it could be a non-representative sample. Or the difference in rates might not be statistically significant. Or the sample used might be too heterogeneous in terms of content or subject to precisely compare rates. Or women could submit code more frequently and have the same acceptance rate. Or things might look different if you control for submission size.
It's nearly impossible to tell what's going on with a single aggregate figure like this without access to the underlying data, if not the code in que
First thought: "33%? Seriously?" (Score:2)
I have worked in IT for many years and have known some truly stellar female programmers - but I've never worked anywhere with 33% women.
Based purely on industry statistics they had to bypass more experienced males in order to hire that ratio of females. There are just so many more males in the industry than females.
More (Score:2, Flamebait)
Even worse, the women who weren't quota hires will never be sure if they earned their spot with their vagina or not.
Well, at least some neck-beard got laid.
Doubtful, unless these girls are nerds and clearly they aren't since they aren't very good at the programming. So, they hired some cool, hot chicks who date cool guy,s not nerds thus no neck-beard got laid as a result of the bad hire.
Actually, if statistically women average less at lifting (they do), it exactly means that the average woman lifts less than the average man. That is a true fact (there only used to be true facts before the big fat oompa loompa took the office).
It's a good thing you posted as AC.
Well, that's ambiguous English for you. "Average man" in informal speech usually means the mode, not the mean. It is possible with lopsided distributions. Of course, for the actual case at hand, mean median and mode are all higher for men.
Except that because we're humans, it doesn't work that way. However, I would think that the bias would go in the other direction if there is one. That is, some male nerd (horny by definition) would be more likely to look more favorably than justified on a female's code because there is always the hope of a liaison at some point in the future.
Happens in writing too (Score:2)
The problem for many authors, not just coders, is that both women and men rank them more harshly.
No matter how you slice it.
I used to experiment with this by swapping names on code submissions with female colleagues and watching code suddenly be treated differently.
The cutting critiques were the worst parts.
Is it fair?
No.
Does it happen?
Yes.
My advice is find some token replacement method for code submissions so that evaluators can't extrapolate gender.
Or, remove any reference to who the person doing the coding was in the first place. You could easily do this in any number of ways. The easiest would be to submit the code to be reviewed, and be handed a secure token so that it can be traced back once the review process is complete. From there, the programmer can get the code back to fix/update or be revealed once code is approved.
This way Code Snippet has a reference number and that is all the reviewers see.
But I know that programmers often collaborate and
Style is always a problem. As is team knowledge of team members IRL handles.
There are methods to get around this, including randomizing team creation/selection, but they're not very organic in practice.
I cringe in code reviews when someone starts mansplaining the "right way to code" to an experienced coworker. I'm all for constructive criticism, but condescending tone is irritating to witness. Nobody likes working with guys like this.
Men are hardcoded to try and impress women. Mansplaning is not condecsension , its rather a guy trying to pretend to be smarter than he really is in order to impress a woman. Its rather pathetic.
PMD (Score:3)
https://pmd.github.io/ [github.io]
Use an automated code review to baseline. Compilers care nothing about genitalia.
As a programmer with decades of experience (Score:4, Funny)
I can say confidently that everyone is terrible.
Male programmers to sue Facebook (Score:2)
This study could be used as proof that Facebook is discriminating against male programmers by hiring female programmers with worse coding skills just to meet some "diversity" goals.