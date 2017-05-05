In Oracle's Cloud Pitch To Enterprises, an Echo of a Bygone Tech Era (siliconangle.com) 19
An anonymous reader writes: Oracle sought to position itself once again this week as the best place for everything companies need to move to cloud computing. On Thursday, executives at the database and business software giant distanced Oracle from public cloud leaders such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure that provide computing, storage and other services to corporations looking to reduce or eliminate their data centers. "Our cloud is more comprehensive than any other cloud in the market today, a full end-to-end cloud," said David Donatelli, Oracle's executive vice president of converged infrastructure. "We design from the chip all the way up to the application, fully vertically integrated." What's interesting about that messaging, which Oracle has been refining since at least its OpenWorld conference last September, is not simply the competitive positioning. Oracle is essentially saying that the nature of cloud computing suggests customers need to move away from the notion that has dominated information technology since personal computers and PC-based servers began to displace mainframes and minicomputers: cherry-picking the best applications and hardware and cobbling together their own IT setups. In short, Oracle contends, it's time for another broad swing back to the integrated, uber-suppliers of a bygone era of technology. Of course, the new tech titans such as Google, Facebook and Amazon arguably wield as much power in their particular domains of advertising and e-commerce as the Big Blue of old. But it has been a long time since a soup-to-nuts approach has worked for enterprise tech companies, and for those few still attempting it, such as Dell and Oracle, it's far from obvious it will work. The cloud, Oracle contends, may well change that.
Amazon, Google, IBM, Oracle = full stack vendors (Score:4, Informative)
If you were subject to as many sales pitches from large vendors as I am, you would know that Amazon, Google, IBM and Oracle all offer "full stack" PaaS services including table-based DBs, nosql DBs, ESBs/queuing, application runtime environments, etc. In fact, the term "Cloud 3.0" is being used by a bunch of them to describe their soup-to-nuts PaaS solution.
Integration is most costly than the original implementation so pre-integrations are key. I just set up 2 Oracle Cloud SaaS instances with a local database. I've never had enough access with PaaS so this hybrid approach offers the best of both worlds.
End-to-end "cloud"? (Score:2, Insightful)
I see they are at least bullshit-compatible. My advice to anybody even considering to take that offering is to think long and hard about why you hate Oracle and then the process of thinking about whether you want to buy anything from them ever again will be short indeed.
Lies. (Score:3)
"We design from the chip all the way up to the application, fully vertically integrated."
If that were true then they wouldn't be using...
* x86_64 architecture CPUs
* Linux
* shit they got when they bought Sun
* lots of platform software they didn't write
but rather something they developed on their own.
Welcome to VAX 2.0 (Score:2)
Long Overdue (Score:2)
This is a matter of economics [cisco.com]. Some of the expenses for running an application vary significantly in proportion to use while others do not. In the case of cloud services and particularly for comprehensive services, this allows for the lowest achievable cost as there is not limit on savings at scale and less wasted/unused capacity over time.
Oracle RDBMS on Oracle Cloud (Score:1)
From what I've heard, the Oracle DB instances on the Oracle cloud are fully managed. They're also in a HA environment. With AWS you'd have to find a vendor to configure and manage that (or do it internally).
I used Oracle's Cloud by force... (Score:2)
We were forced into buying credit for their cloud to settle a licensing compliance dispute. The credit was only good for 12 months so we gave it a try.
It completely sucks. Nobody should ever use it. Just use AWS, Google, or Azure instead, they've actually got mature cloud models, unlike Oracle.
Nobody should ever use it. Just use AWS, Google, or Azure instead, they've actually got mature cloud models, unlike Oracle.
Or you could activate at least one brain cell, and understand that storing your business data on someone else's server, one you don't control, is horrendously stupid.
I'm not hearing good in what they're saying (Score:2)
"Our cloud is more comprehensive than any other cloud in the market today, a full end-to-end cloud," said David Donatelli, Oracle's executive vice president of converged infrastructure. "We design from the chip all the way up to the application, fully vertically integrated."
So in other words, vendor lock-in? That what I take out of this, they're a vertically-integrated monopoly, meaning that they handle everything from the very top to the very bottom. Because nothing is from other entities, it means that everthing one does here is Oracle-based. Once you join and tailor your stuff to their system, you cannot simply leave their system for another.