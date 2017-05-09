Only 36 Percent of Indian Engineers Can Write Compilable Code, Says Study (itwire.com) 72
New submitter troublemaker_23 quotes a report from ITWire: Only 36% of software engineers in India can write compilable code based on measurements by an automated tool that is used across the world, the Indian skills assessment company Aspiring Minds says in a report. The report is based on a sample of 36,800 from more than 500 colleges across India. Aspiring Minds said it used the automated tool Automata which is a 60-minute test taken in a compiler integrated environment and rates candidates on programming ability, programming practices, run-time complexity and test case coverage. It uses advanced artificial intelligence technology to automatically grade programming skills. "We find that out of the two problems given per candidate, only 14% engineers are able to write compilable codes for both and only 22% write compilable code for exactly one problem," the study said. It further found that of the test subjects only 14.67% were employable by an IT services company. When it came to writing fully functional code using the best practices for efficiency and writing, only 2.21% of the engineers studied made the grade.
It's still cheaper to hire 3 Indian devs than one American. Far fewer arguments too, they just do what they are told without argument, even if they are incompetent.
> they just do what they are told without argument, even if they are incompetent.
a) Generalising here, but they're mostly one (or zero) trick ponies, so no they really don't. If their single ability doesn't happen to fit what you're asking them to do today, you might as well be talking to a brick wall.
b) Your implication that non-indians argue when told what to do is frankly ridiculous, but even if it was true, its clearly better to have the work product of someone competent than polite but incompetent.
Sounds like the goal of modern management practices all right.
What percent of Slashdot Editors can spot a dupe?
And the rest write PHP and JavaScript (Score:2)
I haven't written a single line of compilable code at my latest job.
Did these people have access to a compiler when writing this code? If not, then of course most code has trivial syntax errors.
Exactly this! I think I've yet to go a single day where I have not missed something as simple as a semicolon or I used an arrow instead of 4-dots syntax, or brackets instead of curly braces for different array syntaxes while jumping between languages. The intended meaning was very blatantly there in the code, and a simple "F5" to compile+run (or refresh browser in case of web apps) would have caught the simple mistakes. If this were not an issue, keyboards would never have a backspace key. This is one of th
Very Logical (Score:2)
There is a reason why 0x7F is "DELETE" in the ASCII table, because in the days of 7-bit punch cards, if a "typo" was made, punching down all 7 bits was the way to clear it!
That makes perfect sense, fits with how a programmer would think, and I've never heard any competing theories. Thus, it's most likely totally wrong.
On the first pass? (Score:2)
My code rately compiles correctly on the first attempt.
Sure, I could carefully inspect it before clicking "build," but it's faster to go through the build-fix-build cycle a few times than to scrutinize it for compile-time errors beforehand.
As for the rest of the test, I would fail too, especially since it is a one-hour timed test.
Now, show me a problem where the obvious/naive solution is something any decent programmer can get right in half a day but finding an ideal- or nearly-ideal solution will take a gr
copy-and-paste workforce (Score:2)
A little unclear (Score:5, Insightful)
Am I to infer that these are newly minted software people fresh out of college?
What's the comparison - how would a set of grads from US universities, or British, or Ukranian fare? Frankly, lots of people make it through educational systems without being able to do whatever their degree says - I'm not clear that the percentages here are any different than anywhere else in the world.
I'm pretty clear that without more context this is useless. And there's no mention of the report containing that context.
I couldn't go much past "Hello World!" when I graduated college in the US. It took years to get where I am now. So I don't see how the study means anything.
If outsourcing companies have been trying to replace productive senior developers with fresh college graduates they were in for trouble, no matter what country the graduates are from.
Yes: without a comparison to to other populations, we can't know what this number means. Depending on the test, maybe I can't reliably write "compilable code": mostly I let the compiler tell me if it's compilable, and if not I fix it.
I studied special relativity in 1965 and had to extract square roots by hand.
What's your goddam point?
Type a code sample with your big fat dick.
You want that in big endian?
Posting anonymously for obvious reasons.
Indian software engineers and their "executives" are all terrible. Anytime you have an Indian who finds himself in some sort of executive role, you will have a front row seat to watching half or more of your native country men become unemployed and the amount of "needfulls" working on your project grow exponentially.
You can then look forward to sloppy, poorly written code coupled with craptastic documentation and more newly appointed Indian managers that think thei
I missed the obvious reason.
It's a timed test (Score:3)
At the end of the 60 minutes if your program doesn't compile then you aren't part of the 36%. You could be finishing a statement or part way through a function or have just forgotten a semi-colon and you are part of the 64%.
The title is very misleading by saying such a low number can write compilable code. Through any other group of students at it and I'm sure that you would get similar results.
The question isn't whether they passed the test or not. The problem is that they are grading the total number of people who can do X by looking at how many can tackle one specific problem in the space of X in an hour. It's equivalent to declaring that only 10% of people can run because only 10% were able to run a 6-minute mile.
Straight from the mouth of an Indian student (Score:2)
When you have practices like that going on, you're going to have a LOT of rotten apple
I can't even do that . . . and I work from home!
Better that it doesn't compile (Score:2)
coded by Indian engineers!
Neither can I (Score:2)
Neither can I with all the crazy layers our new stack has. I either have to ask for help or spend hours googling and fiddling.
I suspect all these layers will byte the org in the ass 5 or 10 years down the road. Some layers will be outdated and stop working with others and/or new browsers, have newly-discovered security holes, and/or nobody will remember how they work and/or how to fix them.
I'm sure in 5 to 10 years some newfangled stack/tool will be "the in thing" and everybody will have forgotten about thi
Screw just compiling. Far more realistic criteria are that it has to actually work, be reasonably bug-free, well-designed and easily supportable by others.
I've worked many years as a software developer, frequently alongside Indians, and after 35 years I've still never met one that is capable of producing code to even that basic minimum standard.
