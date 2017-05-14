Developer Creates An Experimental Perl 5 To Java Compiler (perl.org) 9
An anonymous reader writes: Saturday night saw the announcement of an experimental Perl 5 to Java compiler. "This is the first release," posted developer FlÃvio S. Glock -- after 100 weeks of development. "Note that you don't need to compile a Java file. Perlito5 now compiles the Perl code to JVM bytecode in memory and executes it." He describes the compiler as "a work-in-progress" that "provides an impressive coverage of Perl features, but it will not run most existing Perl programs due to platform differences."
Are they trying to parrot java with perl? (Score:2)
no pun intended
:p
Haven't they buried this yet? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Perl 5 must be godawful if you need to compile it to Java.
It isn't compiled to Java. It is compiled to JVM bytecode. Perl compilers have been done before, so the only new thing here is the backend target
... and that he claims to support "eval" without an embedded interpreter. I don't see how that is possible, and he should get a Turing award if he actually accomplished that.
Perl to Java Bytecode? (Score:2)
Well, that's one way to make Perl even more unreadable.
:P
Sadist (Score:2)
Combining two of the worst languages. Why?! There are so many so great programming languages. And he uses Perl (5!) and compiles it into JAVA! Why would ANYONE want this?