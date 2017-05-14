Developer Creates An Experimental Perl 5 To Java Compiler (perl.org) 51
An anonymous reader writes: Saturday night saw the announcement of an experimental Perl 5 to Java compiler. "This is the first release," posted developer FlÃvio S. Glock -- after 100 weeks of development. "Note that you don't need to compile a Java file. Perlito5 now compiles the Perl code to JVM bytecode in memory and executes it." He describes the compiler as "a work-in-progress" that "provides an impressive coverage of Perl features, but it will not run most existing Perl programs due to platform differences."
Are they trying to parrot java with perl? (Score:2)
no pun intended
:p
Haven't they buried this yet? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Perl 5 must be godawful if you need to compile it to Java.
It isn't compiled to Java. It is compiled to JVM bytecode. Perl compilers have been done before, so the only new thing here is the backend target
... and that he claims to support "eval" without an embedded interpreter. I don't see how that is possible, and he should get a Turing award if he actually accomplished that.
Re: (Score:2)
If he can compile and run the following perl program, I will be extremely impressed.
#!/usr/bin/env perl
eval(<>);
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Probably merging projects in different laguages on the JVM. Also if you are sandboxed to just the JVM, running Perl5 without hitting metal is neat. I dunno for sure, but this could conceivably play a part in helping Perl6's Inline::Perl5 perform on rakudo-jvm.
Perl to Java Bytecode? (Score:3)
Well, that's one way to make Perl even more unreadable.
:P
Sadist (Score:1)
Combining two of the worst languages. Why?! There are so many so great programming languages. And he uses Perl (5!) and compiles it into JAVA! Why would ANYONE want this?
Re: Sadist (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Dev deserves nerdly kudos - however (Score:1)
I'm not sure if there's a practical point to this. Perl is going to be at least as widely supported as Java, so it's not a question of availability. And the dev makes no claims regarding speed... actually the dev makes no claims whatsoever, other than "here it is" and "most perl scripts won't work". If speed were actually the goal, I don't think Java byte code would be the target.
From the standpoint of being a cool nerd project, though - most definitely. This does seem like a throwback to the "news for nerd
oh goodie (Score:4)
The unpalatable compiling to the unspeakable.
Re: (Score:2)
And in most cases resulting in the unworkable.
I heard his next project is: (Score:2)
Compiler for Bash Scripts to Visual Basic.
Re: (Score:3)
JCL to Javascript! "Run your IBM 360 card decks in your browser!"
Re: (Score:3)
I bet there's a dusty old financial institution out there somewhere that would actually love that.
Re: (Score:2)
You can get mainframe emulators (the best known is called Hercules) that will run JCL, if you're bonkers enough to want to.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't bet on it. It's usually familiarity that breeds the greatest contempt.
It's been done before (Score:1, Informative)
1996 Called... (Score:2, Funny)
... it wants its two hottest languages back.
You fail it (Score:2)
You dummy, that domain expired years ago! Its for sale for the low low price of $2000.