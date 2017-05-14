Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Java Perl Programming

Developer Creates An Experimental Perl 5 To Java Compiler (perl.org) 51

Posted by EditorDavid from the more-than-one-way-to-do-it dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Saturday night saw the announcement of an experimental Perl 5 to Java compiler. "This is the first release," posted developer FlÃvio S. Glock -- after 100 weeks of development. "Note that you don't need to compile a Java file. Perlito5 now compiles the Perl code to JVM bytecode in memory and executes it." He describes the compiler as "a work-in-progress" that "provides an impressive coverage of Perl features, but it will not run most existing Perl programs due to platform differences."

Developer Creates An Experimental Perl 5 To Java Compiler More | Reply

Developer Creates An Experimental Perl 5 To Java Compiler

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

An adequate bootstrap is a contradiction in terms.

Close