Android Now Supports the Kotlin Programming Language (venturebeat.com) 17
In addition to Java and C++, Google announced at its I/O 2017 conference today that Android is gaining official support for the Kotlin programming language. VentureBeat reports: Kotlin is developed by JetBrains, the same people who created IntelliJ. Google describes Kotlin, which is an open sourced project under the Apache 2.0 license, as "a brilliantly designed, mature language that we believe will make Android development faster and more fun." The company notes that some have already adopted the programming language for their production apps, including Expedia, Flipboard, Pinterest, and Square. There are already many enthusiastic Kotlin developers for Android, and the company says it is simply listening to what the community wants. But Google's choice didn't just come down to the team believing Kotlin will make writing Android apps easier. Developers will be happy to know that Kotlin's compiler emits Java byte-code. Kotlin can call Java, and Java can call Kotlin. Indeed, "the effortless interoperation between the two languages" was a large part of Kotlin's appeal to the Android team. This means you can add as little or as much Kotlin into your existing codebase as you want, mixing the two languages freely within the same project. Calling out to Kotlin code from Java code should just work, while calling to Java code requires some automatically applied translation conventions.
Also, their claim to be "listening to what the community wants" is bullcrap. What people want is a language that can run on Android, iOS, and desktop. Currently, the only language that can do that is Javascript, which sucks.
There's this company you may have heard of called Microsoft. It's got this program called Visual Studio that you can use to write programs in a language called C#. It has this crazy feature where you can write one version of code and deploy it on iOS, Android, and Windows. Maybe you should check it out someday?
He said "desktop", not "Windows".
Give me something that can target Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and Linux.
Keep in mind, at one point C, C++, Java, Javascript, D, whatever were hot new languages.
There is a reason that many iOS/Objective C classes start with NS.....
