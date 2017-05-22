Java Creator James Gosling Joins Amazon Web Services (geekwire.com) 37
The legendary computer scientist and founder of Java, James Gosling, is joining forces with Amazon Web Services. Gosling made the announcement today on Facebook saying that he's "starting a new Adventure" with the cloud computing juggernaut as a Distinguished Engineer. GeekWire reports: Gosling wrote Java, one of the most widely used programming languages in the history of computing, while at Sun Microsystems in the early 1990s. After leaving Sun following its acquisition by Oracle, Gosling did a short stint at Google before settling in for almost six years at Liquid Robotics, which is working on an autonomous boat called the Wave Glider. He likely ruffled a few feathers in Seattle last year after speaking out about fears of cloud vendor lock-in. "You get cloud providers like Amazon saying: 'Take your applications and move them to the cloud.' But as soon as you start using them you're stuck in that particular cloud," he said at IP Expo according to The Inquirer, echoing the sentiment of some skeptical IT organizations burned by enterprise vendors in the past.
That's because programmers were too short-sighted to join a union when times were good. Now that our once-proud profession has been thoroughly proletarianized, people are starting to change their minds.
Wal-Mart on web wheels...
Amazon is what we get in an environment with weaker unions.
Well, Java doesn't have unions at all. Gosling explicitly excluded them from the language.
Now instead of a web page GUI or API, we'll need a java client loaded locally that dependent upon a certain version of JRE just like CIsco crappy GUI interfaces. Will we get prompted to install macafee everytime we connect?
You would sacrifice him at the Alter of Youth? His best creative years may still be ahead of him.
Maybe hire someone younger who has new ideas and is likely to invent the next big thing. Not some old fart that is going to sit around with his grand title while people worship his decades old accomplishments.
I get that sort of attitude at times from the younger folks I work with. Like the time they wanted to run a Ethernet connection a few thousand feet on a fence with repeaters. "Hum, guys, we get a lot of electrical noise from the substation next door and lighting around here. Might want to explore fibr
Legendary for Gosling Emacs, preceding GNU Emacs which copied liberally from it. The fact that he sold it to UniPress which later requested Stallman remove Gosling's code from GNU Emacs was the impetus for Stallman to create the GPL.