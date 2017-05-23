'Coding Is Not Fun, It's Technically and Ethically Complex'

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader shares an article: For starters, the profile of a programmer's mind is pretty uncommon. As well as being highly analytical and creative, software developers need almost superhuman focus to manage the complexity of their tasks. Manic attention to detail is a must; slovenliness is verboten. Coding isn't the only job that demands intense focus. But you'd never hear someone say that brain surgery is "fun," or that structural engineering is "easy." When it comes to programming, why do policymakers and technologists pretend otherwise? For one, it helps lure people to the field at a time when software (in the words of the venture capitalist Marc Andreessen) is "eating the world" -- and so, by expanding the labor pool, keeps industry ticking over and wages under control. Another reason is that the very word "coding" sounds routine and repetitive, as though there's some sort of key that developers apply by rote to crack any given problem. It doesn't help that Hollywood has cast the "coder" as a socially challenged, type-first-think-later hacker, inevitably white and male, with the power to thwart the Nazis or penetrate the CIA. Insisting on the glamor and fun of coding is the wrong way to acquaint kids with computer science. It insults their intelligence and plants the pernicious notion in their heads that you don't need discipline in order to progress. As anyone with even minimal exposure to making software knows, behind a minute of typing lies an hour of study. It's better to admit that coding is complicated, technically and ethically. Computers, at the moment, can only execute orders, to varying degrees of sophistication. So it's up to the developer to be clear: the machine does what you say, not what you mean. More and more "decisions" are being entrusted to software, including life-or-death ones: think self-driving cars; think semi-autonomous weapons; think Facebook and Google making inferences about your marital, psychological, or physical status, before selling it to the highest bidder. Yet it's rarely in the interests of companies and governments to encourage us to probe what's going on beneath these processes.

  • So is life (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Geoffrey.landis ( 926948 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @02:02PM (#54471021) Homepage

    "It's Technically and Ethically Complex"

    You could say the same about living.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yeah. Also, I think coding is fun. I did hobby coding ever since I was a child. For fun. Still do.

      Maintaining a real-world product brings all the non-fun that comes with any job...but the coding in-and-of-itself is fun.

      I don't think that makes me a freak. Maybe I am wrong...and I will admit to a few of the stereotypical social challenges, but even so....coding is fun.

    • Not every programming job is either technically or ethically complex. For example analysing particle physics data is a technically complex programming task but raises no ethical issues. In fact, I imagine there are not many ethically complex programming tasks - self-driving cars is one that comes to mind - since most of the ethics are concerned with how you use the program not how you wrote it.
  • Why do you say "verboten"? Do you think that makes you seem smart? Just say "disallowed" or "forbidden". You're speaking English, you hipster douche.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      For that matter, "Slovenliness is verboten?" Uhhhh... the person who wrote that clearly doesn't know very many coders.

  • It's only typing (Score:3)

    by rudy_wayne ( 414635 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @02:06PM (#54471059)

    The number one problem is that programming involves typing on a keyboard. And so, to politicians and all the other clueless, computer-illiterate masses, programming is nothing more than a simple, routine function that can be handled by any low-level clerk or secretary.

    • If that happens to you, tell them it's like comparing a brain surgeon operating with a laser scalpel to a low-level manager using a laser pointer for a presentation.

  • because it is fun (Score:3)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @02:06PM (#54471061) Journal
    If you don't think programming is fun, then you're really missing out. The reason so many people work on open source code for free is exactly because it is fun, and we can see that the quality of code from people doing things for fun can be quite high.

    If programming isn't fun for you, then something's wrong. Maybe you have a manager who completely stifles you, or maybe you only glue together libraries other people wrote. I can see how that wouldn't be much fun. Or maybe you have a manager who writes code, gives it to you, and says, "here, debug this." That would be hell. Either way, if your job is programming change stuff around until you can really see what is so much fun about it, otherwise you're in for a miserable career.

    • Re:because it is fun (Score:4, Funny)

      by mujadaddy ( 1238164 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @02:14PM (#54471143)

      If you don't think programming is fun, then you're really ---

      --- not a programmer?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by myrdos2 ( 989497 )

      Exactly.

      When it comes to programming, why do policymakers and technologists pretend otherwise?

      I'm not pretending. This is fun. I am having fun. Whee! ...what fun. See?

      It doesn't help that Hollywood has cast the "coder" as a socially challenged, type-first-think-later hacker, inevitably white and male, with the power to thwart the Nazis or penetrate the CIA.

      Me, me, me... also me. Bring on the enigma machine! And if you want to read leaked CIA documents, go nuts, they're on the web.

  • THose two things aren't exclusive (Score:4, Insightful)

    by AuMatar ( 183847 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @02:06PM (#54471067)

    Its complex. And its fun. Part of the reason its fun is that it is complex- if it was easy there'd be no challenge to it. If you don't find the challenge fun, you're in the wrong profession and will be happier elsewhere.

    • Just like with music - if it was easy, it would not be nearly as much fun!

      • Music is the easiest thing in the world. You open up iTunes, click "play" and music starts playing!

      • I suppose people play music for different reasons, but I would venture that most people don't play music because it's challenging, but because they like music and like making it. For me, music has become more fun each time I reach a new level of mastery, as it means that my ability to express myself expands.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Luthair ( 847766 )
        I'm not sure that jives with current popular music which eschews instruments in favour of electronic noises. Its certainly a lot easier to use synth than mastering at least one instrument.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Lets be honest though, if you aren't working in algorithms most of the work doesn't have a whole lot of complexity. Its usually a small part problem solving then a lot of time implementing & testing.

    • From the Article "But you'd never hear someone say that brain surgery is 'fun,'"
      Having worked with doctors, Doing surgery for them is actually fun. Their eyes light up when they get to do a procedure that is challenging or novel. They will not show this to the patients or family, as they need to show a degree of professionalism, as normally when you do surgery on the person is often scared out of their wits.
      When I am in a good coding environment mode, I am actually having a lot of fun, time just flies by,

  • yeah right (Score:3)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @02:07PM (#54471075) Journal

    As well as being highly analytical and creative, software developers need almost superhuman focus to manage the complexity of their tasks. Manic attention to detail is a must; slovenliness is verboten.

    Attention to detail? Slovenliness? These people must not have looked at much corporate code, there's a world of kludges out there.

  • What is ethically complex? (Score:3)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @02:08PM (#54471079) Journal
    What do you mean by ethically complex I don't know.

    Not all of us writing code to throw the switch of a railroad track with an unstoppable locomotive barrelling down towards a group of three deaf people who could not hear it coming, while there is an invalid in a wheelchair on the side track who could not get out even if he could hear it coming. Most of our coding examples are considerably less ethically complicated.

  • literally http://www.nakedcapitalism.com... [nakedcapitalism.com]

  • Well, we can tell that whoever wrote that has never coded for Microsoft, Facebook, or Yelp.

  • I started programming when I was about 6 or 7 years old. It was fun then, and it's still fun today. I don't notice an enormous qualitative difference, in terms of interest and challenge and ah-hah moments today, since then. The game has gotten much more complex, but the basic inner experience is in many ways essentially the same.

    It feels similar, to me, like playing a complex board game. I actually enjoy the experience. I don't know that manic attention to detail is really helpful. I agree that attent

  • a) It is fun, if you're doing it because you want to.
    b) Slovenliness isn't verboten, it's the norm.

  • Of course brain surgery is fun. If you're not having fun at work why are you doing it? Also a large portion of structural engineering is in fact very easy. Not to mention fun too. I am an engineer, but I dabble in programming in my spare time ... for fun.

    Whoever wrote that shit needs a reality check. Every field promotes itself on the fun and joy of it. No one says: Why not become a lawyer, we have some of the highest divorce and suicide rates in the white collar world.

    The problem is the writer has somethin

  • But you'd never hear someone say that brain surgery is "fun," or that structural engineering is "easy."

    Maybe we should start saying that. One of the biggest deterrents to potential rock stars in these fields is the mountain of intimidation before the learning process can even begin. How is that productive?

  • So, I read the article and the point completely eludes me. There is no news here. There are no facts. It reads like it is trying to be a think-piece, but contains no actual information. Even a think piece, with a primary purpose of expressing an opinion, needs to have some sort of basis in facts or information.

    This "article" reads more like the introduction to a manifest, or some sort of random pontification.

    Don't get me wrong, it is sure to prompt a robust discussion here on /., but the piece

    • Articles like these are just hipsters trying to avoid getting jobs and writing inane stuff for these sites. We used to call them bloggers.
  • I do what I do because I enjoy doing it. there are many many challenges that I enjoy. Learning what others have done in the open source community, modifications, creating your own solution to an interesting problem (and publishing it the world for brownie points on your resume) or even contributing to a minor/major open source project. I see coding as being part architecture, part construction worker, part problem solver, and part interpreter (business requirements gathering is always lots of fun in case yo

  • Personally, i think programming is fun - I thought so when I learned it, otherwise why would I have even pursued it to begin with? Especially as a kid when there are lots of things that are fun.

    To say programming can also not be fun, is to illustrate a fundamental truth of life - anything can be not fun if you do enough of it, at a high enough level. Most kids love playing sports but there are a lot of things about professional sports that are not fun. Photography makes a great hobby but can be a gruelin

  • Programming jobs may not be fun.

  • I'm having fun. Should I not be? Dang.

  • ... software developers need almost superhuman focus to manage the complexity of their tasks.

    It may seem like that to some. To others it's just another Tuesday at the keyboard. Typety, type, type ...

    Programming is problem solving.

  • Uh-oh.

    To save you the trouble, I read the article.

    tl;dr -- Coding is not fun, everybody should know how to do it, and we need to keep the coders in check.

    At least now we know where at least one of the Puritans went.

  • If you subscribed to Compute! or Compute! Gazette (Commodore 64), or got one of the programming books, the more complicated programs required that you had to enter eight three-digit numbers (000-254) and a three-digit checksum for each byte (IIRC). Took hours to enter those programs. If you done everything right, the program works. If it didn't work, you had to double check your numbers or re-enter the whole thing over again. Not for the faint of heart!

  • Not everyone in the world is slaving away on death marches managing security/personal information.

  • "Ethically complex?" Seriously? What a stupid thing to call out.

    Tell me what endeavor or occupation doesn't have potential ethical implications if you are not paying attention. Selling scrap metal is "ethically complex" if you don't pay attention to whom you are selling it.

    As for fun, if solving problems is not fun to you, then writing code is not for you. If it were never fun there would be no such thing as programming games [wikipedia.org].
  • Comparing coders to Neurosurgeons is a bit of a stretch, even for the more liberal minded developers. Some tasks require intense focus, work and time, but for the majority of the tasks we do day to day, it's rather lightweight and easy. If during the standard day you find yourself fighting mental fatigue, exhaustion and constantly battling complex problems, you're probably just a bad developer and shouldn't be in the field.

    As an Embedded Engineer, I have to say that unless I'm trying to figure out a

