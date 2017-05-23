'Coding Is Not Fun, It's Technically and Ethically Complex' (qz.com) 131
An anonymous reader shares an article: For starters, the profile of a programmer's mind is pretty uncommon. As well as being highly analytical and creative, software developers need almost superhuman focus to manage the complexity of their tasks. Manic attention to detail is a must; slovenliness is verboten. Coding isn't the only job that demands intense focus. But you'd never hear someone say that brain surgery is "fun," or that structural engineering is "easy." When it comes to programming, why do policymakers and technologists pretend otherwise? For one, it helps lure people to the field at a time when software (in the words of the venture capitalist Marc Andreessen) is "eating the world" -- and so, by expanding the labor pool, keeps industry ticking over and wages under control. Another reason is that the very word "coding" sounds routine and repetitive, as though there's some sort of key that developers apply by rote to crack any given problem. It doesn't help that Hollywood has cast the "coder" as a socially challenged, type-first-think-later hacker, inevitably white and male, with the power to thwart the Nazis or penetrate the CIA. Insisting on the glamor and fun of coding is the wrong way to acquaint kids with computer science. It insults their intelligence and plants the pernicious notion in their heads that you don't need discipline in order to progress. As anyone with even minimal exposure to making software knows, behind a minute of typing lies an hour of study. It's better to admit that coding is complicated, technically and ethically. Computers, at the moment, can only execute orders, to varying degrees of sophistication. So it's up to the developer to be clear: the machine does what you say, not what you mean. More and more "decisions" are being entrusted to software, including life-or-death ones: think self-driving cars; think semi-autonomous weapons; think Facebook and Google making inferences about your marital, psychological, or physical status, before selling it to the highest bidder. Yet it's rarely in the interests of companies and governments to encourage us to probe what's going on beneath these processes.
"It's Technically and Ethically Complex"
You could say the same about living.
Yeah. Also, I think coding is fun. I did hobby coding ever since I was a child. For fun. Still do.
Maintaining a real-world product brings all the non-fun that comes with any job...but the coding in-and-of-itself is fun.
I don't think that makes me a freak. Maybe I am wrong...and I will admit to a few of the stereotypical social challenges, but even so....coding is fun.
Yeah. Also, I think coding is fun. I did hobby coding ever since I was a child. For fun. Still do.
Agreed. Programming is an enjoyable experience for me. Hard, yes. But also creative and satisfying. And I'm not alone -- the best programmers I know were drawn to programming because it was something they enjoyed.
So I call bullshit on the "coding isn't fun" theme.
...and like life it varies
analysing particle physics data is a technically complex programming task but raises no ethical issues
Someone could use this data to devise a new super-weapon.
Someone could use this data to devise a new super-weapon.

Everything is ethically complex if you really want to be neurotic about it, and TFA seems to be very focused on being neurotic about all the things. I mean someone seriously took a Hollywood representation of a coder seriously, when any of us who do this work for a living know that person resembles as much our job as Riggs and Murtaugh represented
I"m still trying to wrap my head around the tern "ethically" and coding/programming in the same sentence...?!?!
I mean you code for 1 or 2 reasons:
1. Interest/Fun
2. You get paid for it.
WTF does "ethically" come into play here?
Geez, I see more and more people try to interject morals or ethics into things that have never had that connotation before. I see people equate paying taxes to morality....really?
And now, you have supreme ethic
I was answering under the assumption of legal activity, not things that are codified as criminal by law.
I'd say writing embedded software to deal with buggy hardware is far more complex and challenging because you can no longer rely on the computer doing what you instructed it t
"Verboten"?
For that matter, "Slovenliness is verboten?" Uhhhh... the person who wrote that clearly doesn't know very many coders.
Why do you say "verboten"? Do you think that makes you seem smart? Just say "disallowed" or "forbidden". You're speaking English, you hipster douche.
I think it's just a word. It's used a lot in English. Good vocabulary leads to an enriching experience. This is a well written summary, and I, for one, welcome the change. I can't remember the last time someone was called a hipster douche for saying "cest la vie" or "kaput" or "mosquito." Verboten is a great word, and, while not as common as my examples, it's become part of English at this point.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I'll give you mosquito, because I'm not aware of any other way to say that in English, but if you start saying "c'est la vie" or "que sera sera" or "je ne sais quoi", I'm going to start answering you in French, because you're either switching languages or acting like a pretentious try-hard.
Well, in my opinion, you're the one acting like a pretentious try-hard, but cest la vie!
It's only typing
The number one problem is that programming involves typing on a keyboard. And so, to politicians and all the other clueless, computer-illiterate masses, programming is nothing more than a simple, routine function that can be handled by any low-level clerk or secretary.
If that happens to you, tell them it's like comparing a brain surgeon operating with a laser scalpel to a low-level manager using a laser pointer for a presentation.
because it is fun
If programming isn't fun for you, then something's wrong. Maybe you have a manager who completely stifles you, or maybe you only glue together libraries other people wrote. I can see how that wouldn't be much fun. Or maybe you have a manager who writes code, gives it to you, and says, "here, debug this." That would be hell. Either way, if your job is programming change stuff around until you can really see what is so much fun about it, otherwise you're in for a miserable career.
Re:because it is fun (Score:5, Insightful)
If you don't think programming is fun, then you're really ---
--- not a programmer?
Lots of folks do things that aren't fun
The days when tech was dominated by people who wanted to be there are long gone.
Which is unfortunate. Those people make things bad for the rest of us. If they figured out how to enjoy it, things would be better.
Exactly.
When it comes to programming, why do policymakers and technologists pretend otherwise?
I'm not pretending. This is fun. I am having fun. Whee!
...what fun. See?
It doesn't help that Hollywood has cast the "coder" as a socially challenged, type-first-think-later hacker, inevitably white and male, with the power to thwart the Nazis or penetrate the CIA.
Me, me, me... also me. Bring on the enigma machine! And if you want to read leaked CIA documents, go nuts, they're on the web.
Fixing other people's bugs is indeed not fun. If you don't like programming, I suggest you stay out and not make things worse for other pe
While there have been not fun times in my career, there have been quite a few things to offset that.
How is making a 8000 HP engine run on software *you wrote* not fun?
THose two things aren't exclusive
Its complex. And its fun. Part of the reason its fun is that it is complex- if it was easy there'd be no challenge to it. If you don't find the challenge fun, you're in the wrong profession and will be happier elsewhere.
Music is the easiest thing in the world. You open up iTunes, click "play" and music starts playing!
Mastering a synth takes a lot of skill in and of itself. Programming your own patches is a combination of both programming and a solid understanding of sounds. Just because I can produce a pipe organ or a symphony, or weird bleeps on a synth doesn't mean less skill. True, sampling may be a bit of a cheat, but I've seen some pretty wild stuff done with samples that has to take a helluva lot of skill.
Re: (Score:3)
From the Article "But you'd never hear someone say that brain surgery is 'fun,'"
Having worked with doctors, Doing surgery for them is actually fun. Their eyes light up when they get to do a procedure that is challenging or novel. They will not show this to the patients or family, as they need to show a degree of professionalism, as normally when you do surgery on the person is often scared out of their wits.
When I am in a good coding environment mode, I am actually having a lot of fun, time just flies by,
Sometimes it's fun, sometimes it's not. I like the challenge, though I admit when I'm down to the wire and there's a bug that I can't seem to nail down, it's not really fun anymore. But really, it's like anything in life, there are times, when you're in the "zone", when, to borrow from a movie I can't remember the name of, when butter literally flows from your fingers, wow, there's no rush quite like it. But then there are the days when every line of code feels like it's being robbed straight from your bone
yeah right
As well as being highly analytical and creative, software developers need almost superhuman focus to manage the complexity of their tasks. Manic attention to detail is a must; slovenliness is verboten.
Attention to detail? Slovenliness? These people must not have looked at much corporate code, there's a world of kludges out there.
As opposed to what? Academic code? Government code? Open source?
https://xkcd.com/664/ [xkcd.com]
That's not usually development's fault though.
Tight deadlines driven by people who don't code's decisions usually end up in the state most corporate code is in.
What is ethically complex?
Not all of us writing code to throw the switch of a railroad track with an unstoppable locomotive barrelling down towards a group of three deaf people who could not hear it coming, while there is an invalid in a wheelchair on the side track who could not get out even if he could hear it coming. Most of our coding examples are considerably less ethically complicated.
The guy in the wheelchair is invalid, so we should ignore his input.
code is law
Ethically complex?
Well, we can tell that whoever wrote that has never coded for Microsoft, Facebook, or Yelp.
No, programming really can be fun.
I started programming when I was about 6 or 7 years old. It was fun then, and it's still fun today. I don't notice an enormous qualitative difference, in terms of interest and challenge and ah-hah moments today, since then. The game has gotten much more complex, but the basic inner experience is in many ways essentially the same.
It feels similar, to me, like playing a complex board game. I actually enjoy the experience. I don't know that manic attention to detail is really helpful. I agree that attent
Bah.
a) It is fun, if you're doing it because you want to.
b) Slovenliness isn't verboten, it's the norm.
Errr what the heck?
Of course brain surgery is fun. If you're not having fun at work why are you doing it? Also a large portion of structural engineering is in fact very easy. Not to mention fun too. I am an engineer, but I dabble in programming in my spare time
... for fun.
Whoever wrote that shit needs a reality check. Every field promotes itself on the fun and joy of it. No one says: Why not become a lawyer, we have some of the highest divorce and suicide rates in the white collar world.
The problem is the writer has somethin
Every field promotes itself on the fun and joy of it.
I had a college prof say, "Physics is like sex. Sure, there are practical results sometimes, but that's not why we do it." I think that's proof enough that for any thing, there's someone who finds it fun.
Intimidation
Maybe we should start saying that. One of the biggest deterrents to potential rock stars in these fields is the mountain of intimidation before the learning process can even begin. How is that productive?
The point of this article eludes me
So, I read the article and the point completely eludes me. There is no news here. There are no facts. It reads like it is trying to be a think-piece, but contains no actual information. Even a think piece, with a primary purpose of expressing an opinion, needs to have some sort of basis in facts or information.
This "article" reads more like the introduction to a manifest, or some sort of random pontification.
Don't get me wrong, it is sure to prompt a robust discussion here on
/., but the piece itself is not really that exciting.
That said, my perspective is that programming (analysis, coding, testing, etc.) is enjoyable, possibly even "fun," for the simple reason that I enjoy solving complex problems. When I was younger I spent lots of time playing videogames. As I got older and more experienced as a software engineer I began to realize that playing video games (good ones) and developing software are actually the same activity. Except that the former rarely results in a lasting benefit, while the latter is easier to get paid to do.
So, to me, it is the functional equivalent of getting paid to play videogames all day. I can count on one hand the number of days I have not looked forward to going to work in the last few years. So, yes it is complex and has an ethical dimension, but is also lots of fun.
When I was younger I spent lots of time playing videogames. As I got older and more experienced as a software engineer I began to realize that playing video games (good ones) and developing software are actually the same activity. Except that the former rarely results in a lasting benefit, while the latter is easier to get paid to do.
So, to me, it is the functional equivalent of getting paid to play videogames all day. I can count on one hand the number of days I have not looked forward to going to work in the last few years. So, yes it is complex and has an ethical dimension, but is also lots of fun.
Nice analogy, and I agree, though good video games stay with me much as a good book, film, album, etc., does. I don't really care if they are "art," but they influence me.
Presumably, the point is to give uninspired programmers a few positive talking points during their next performance review with their non-technical manager.
IOW, writing a software to accurately model the space shuttle was more fun than flying a space shuttle game.
As a developer I love it...
Programing is fun; anything can become not fun
Personally, i think programming is fun - I thought so when I learned it, otherwise why would I have even pursued it to begin with? Especially as a kid when there are lots of things that are fun.
To say programming can also not be fun, is to illustrate a fundamental truth of life - anything can be not fun if you do enough of it, at a high enough level. Most kids love playing sports but there are a lot of things about professional sports that are not fun. Photography makes a great hobby but can be a gruelin
Programming is fun
Programming jobs may not be fun.
C++ particularly has a lot of everhead to overcome to get into things, it's easier to get to results faster with something like python....
However, in general the results are the interesting parts, rather than getting there. There's a lot in the world where learning to do and the doing of it only is rewarding with some sort of useful goal in mind.
I'm having fun...
I'm having fun. Should I not be? Dang.
Skill, experience and perspective.
... software developers need almost superhuman focus to manage the complexity of their tasks.
It may seem like that to some. To others it's just another Tuesday at the keyboard. Typety, type, type
...
Programming is problem solving.
"Coding is not fun"
To save you the trouble, I read the article.
tl;dr -- Coding is not fun, everybody should know how to do it, and we need to keep the coders in check.
At least now we know where at least one of the Puritans went.
Back in my Commodore 64 days...
Found out the school library had several books on basic programming [...]
Those books are still around on the Atari Archives. For a while I was translating old BASIC games that I could get to work on the Commodore 64 into working Python scripts. A lot of spaghetti code with all the gotos and gosubs.
http://www.atariarchives.org/ [atariarchives.org]
And... ?
You had to be there.
;)
The lesson for kids back then was, nothing ever works as promised, and even if you did absolutely everything right, you would still get screwed over.
There was no websites that kids could check out to find the errata back in the 1980's. Not sure if that info ever bubbled up to the BBS scene at the time.
It depends...
Not everyone in the world is slaving away on death marches managing security/personal information.
Ethically complex? Stupid.
Tell me what endeavor or occupation doesn't have potential ethical implications if you are not paying attention. Selling scrap metal is "ethically complex" if you don't pay attention to whom you are selling it.
As for fun, if solving problems is not fun to you, then writing code is not for you. If it were never fun there would be no such thing as programming games [wikipedia.org].
What's not fun about prorgramming
As an Embedded Engineer, I have to say that unless I'm trying to figure out a
> If during the standard day you find yourself fighting mental fatigue, exhaustion and constantly battling complex problems, you're probably just a bad developer and shouldn't be in the field.
Those are my favourite times! It means I'm working on a challenging project and I'll have a sense of accomplishment when it's completed.
The easy stuff gets difficult when there's too much of it... because it's boring!
Not fun?
Hmmm. If you're in a field in which you don't find a lot of what you do to be fun, perhaps you should investigate others.
Definitely don't pursue a PhD in Computing Science or Data Science. You might get through a Masters with that attitude, but, even if every second is not a fun-filled circus of joy, you might not be doing this as a career, but as a job.
We don't need people who do it as a job.
Unless you're a COBOL coder, we need those.
yeah
Programming is like....
... everything else. There are times when it is fun and times where it is a drag, similar to when you take your hobby and then are start making a living at it. It's not always fun and games for everyone, for some people their 'passion' can become their job but for others it must stay their passion.
We've all heard of burnout, in particular the game industry has lots of people with passion who eventually lose it because of horrible work conditions or too long hours, aka they eventually get out of the indust
Truth in Advertising
Coding is like writing novels not neurosurgery
The comparison to a neurosurgeon is hyperbole, but I would compare it more to a novelist. Writing a novel is hard, so hard that people who don't enjoy it don't do it; yet the only evident work in a novel is simply typing.
The main difference between coders and novelists is that shitty coders can still make bank. Because of that, people who hate coding
machinery to manage bits
One analogy for programming can be bringing down the entropy of the world.
And you can achieve that as long as you only refactor and delete old code and never write any new code.
Written by someone who's not a programmer
You aren't special
A developer attempting to imagine a Greater Purpose for themselves beyond the mundane and generally unimportant details of their life.
.... Said somebody with no talent.