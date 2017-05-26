Former Mozilla CTO: 'Chrome Won' (andreasgal.com) 57
Responding to Firefox marketing head Eric Petitt's blog post from earlier this week, Andreas Gal, former chief technology officer of Mozilla (who spent seven years at the company) offers his insights. Citing latest market share figures, Gal says "it's safe to say that Chrome is eating the browser market, and everyone else except Safari is getting obliterated." From his blog post (edited and condensed for length): With a CEO transition about 3 years ago there was a major strategic shift at Mozilla to re-focus efforts on Firefox and thus the Desktop. Prior to 2014 Mozilla heavily invested in building a Mobile OS to compete with Android: Firefox OS. I started the Firefox OS project and brought it to scale. While we made quite a splash and sold several million devices, in the end we were a bit too late and we didn't manage to catch up with Android's explosive growth. Mozilla's strategic rationale for building Firefox OS was often misunderstood. Mozilla's founding mission was to build the Web by building a browser. [...] Browsers are a commodity product. They all pretty much look the same and feel the same. All browsers work pretty well, and being slightly faster or using slightly less memory is unlikely to sway users. If even Eric -- who heads Mozilla's marketing team -- uses Chrome every day as he mentioned in the first sentence, it's not surprising that almost 65% of desktop users are doing the same. [...] I don't think there will be a new browser war where Firefox or some other competitor re-captures market share from Chrome. It's like launching a new and improved horse in the year 2017. We all drive cars now. Some people still use horses, and there is value to horses, but technology has moved on when it comes to transportation. Does this mean Google owns the Web if they own Chrome? No. Absolutely not. Browsers are what the Web looked like in the first decades of the Internet. Mobile disrupted the Web, but the Web embraced mobile and at the heart of most apps beats a lot of JavaScript and HTTPS and REST these days. The future Web will look yet again completely different. Much will survive, and some parts of it will get disrupted.
The other big three were slow by comparison. On speed alone, Chrome won.
Mozilla didn't help themselves by firing their employees for not being PC enough.
Mozilla didn't help themselves by firing their employees for not being PC enough.
Maybe it's just me, but every time I see the current Mozilla make a decision, I'm so grateful they immediately ousted Brendan Eich (with his "proven technical and leadership background" bullshit) and appointed the former head of marketing as CEO instead.
I could probably count the number of times I"ve used chrome on one hand.
I don't really know any of my friends that use it either....
Where I work, IE is still the browser of choice for the company....you have to actually get special dispensation for them to allow you to install FF or chrome (usually for testing web apps).
So, in light of my anecdotal experience with it, might I ask those many of you that *do* use chrome as your primary browser.....why?
What benefits does it give over other browsers?
I use mainly Chromium these days. It is a far, far better browsing experience than Firefox ever was.
It's almost as customizable as Firefox (though I still miss Tree Style Tabs), but it does not seem to leak memory as badly and the stability is better. I have kids and thus Chromebooks, and the profile syncs well with those as well as my Android phone. It has critical mass and so pretty much every website works with it.
>Chrome won
It is easier to say that Firefix cocksuckers lost, and their $0.5M a year CTO cocksucker lost
by firing their employees for not being PC enough
Did that actually happen? I know they basically badgered Eich out of the company for his failure to adopt Valley Values(tm) in is political activity, but he voluntarily stepped down. Were any employees actually fired?
Subverted from the inside (Score:3)
Maybe Chrome is winning because Mozilla/Firefox is basically chromified now. I use it basically for a combination of historical reasons and because it feels like I have more control more easily over the privacy and security settings, but I am very dissatisfied with a lot of things that have come into Firefox, including this rapid-versioning system that they adopted. It's friggin' stupid that they've been copying Chrome so much, and there's not a lot of reason to continue to using Firefox except that I'm used to it.
Not with all that resource hogging it hasn't (Score:3)
Firefox is a complete disaster and waaaaaaaaaaaaay slower than Chrome when using multiple tabs.
I don't see how this comment make any sense. I've seen mentions about Firefox using less RAM and well.. Yeah, it wasn't ABLE to use more RAM. Not really a feature, still slow and disturbing as fuck. Edge isn't good for multiple tabs either.
Chrome or possibly Vivaldi (also based on Chrome.)
I switched back to Firefox a couple years ago when I decided Google knows enough about me from Gmail. Additionally, I never really believed or got it straight what Chrome is tracking in its users. Firefox is fine, and I dont care anymore which is the fastest browser as they are all roughly the same in real world use.
It won because you let it. (Score:2)
I didn't know that Eric S. Raymond was involved in the Mozilla Foundation.
Did it? (Score:1)
I'm still on Firefox. Although, I'm tempted to jump ship because with every new release it gets slower. They're recommendation is to get rid of plugins - like ad block and other things to keep all the crap from loading - like that spy company's link - Facebook.
On the Mac OS X machine, I have to shut down fFF once a day or its starts to hang and performance tanks. Based on the bugs, Mozilla is well aware of this.
If it weren't for the fact that I find googles business practices creepy as all hell, I'd switch.
What users want (Score:2)
Simple. A browser that does what they want. And they don't give a fuck if it renders the webpage 0.2 seconds faster or whether it uses more or less ram.
What people want from a browser is rather little. "Render the webpage" sums it up for a sizable portion of the user base already. Some more consider certain ad-blocking plugins crucial.
The handful of people that actually have any kind of requirement above and beyond that simply don't count.
I use firefox to browse, chrome only for Hangouts (Score:1)
And Chrome slows down my fairly beefy machine when it loads and spawns off a half dozen processes that I have to kill manually at least once a week when performance gets really bad.
Firefox also runs out of control every 2-3 days and starts to thrash disk, cpu and memory but at least it's easy to kill. Lately, it screws up on youtube videos and they get stuttery but keep playing after it dies.
I'd like a browser that didn't impact performance so badly.
I prefer the noscript plugins on firefox. Does chrome ha
Genius (Score:3)
Chromium's memory issues... (Score:2)
I used Chromium for a while on my (Lubuntu) laptop, only to notice that it had what appeared to be memory leaks in it -- gradually escalating RAM usage until it blew up the entire system, if I didn't kill the process once in a while and restart it.
Now I'm using Opera which doesn't do this, but seems just as fast.
Those aren't memory leaks. That's memory use. Memory is there to be used. If you have 16 gigs of RAM and freak out any time your system goes over 2 gigs then you're doing it wrong.
People bitching that their web browser, one of the heaviest parts of your systems that you probably use as much or more than anything else, uses a couple gigs of cheap as fuck memory really is ridiculous.
Stuck using unsupported versions of Chrome (Score:2)
Duh (Score:3)
It won because you became Chrome Junior with the "australis" interface. That and you cared more about adding video chat than stability or speed.
uses Chrome (Score:2)
How does he still have a job there?
He doesn't use it to browse the web. He uses it for inspiration.
Why I use Firefox (Score:2)
I use Firefox because I can have it both on PC and phone, with synced passwords and history, and with an ad-blocker (u-block) on both.
Chrome didn't allow ad blockers on phone last time I checked. Has it changed?
i think we know why Firefox lost (Score:2)
Chrome hasn't "Won" (Score:3)
Chrome is number one right now.
There was a point where
- Lynx was the most popular browser
- Then it was Netscape
- IE was the most popular browser for a while
- I believe Mozilla was the most popular browser for a year or so
- Now we have Chrome as the most used browser
What is the most popular browser going forwards hasn't been determined yet. Saying "Chrome has won" means that you've given up trying to compete.
Give us a reason to go to Firefox rather than Chrome and then you'll "win", for a while, at least.
Switched to Vivaldi (Score:3)
I tried the Vivaldi browser last week and I have to say that I am enjoying it more than Chrome. It's Blink based so it uses the same engine as Chrome as well as the same extensions. What I notice is that it starts faster and pages load faster. I've also wondered if Google spied on my web usage and by using Vivaldi I no longer worry about that.
As for Firefox, I still use it when I want to test my work against many browsers but I don't use it directly for anything more than that. It's a venerable browser but its day as passed.
Vivaldi is still Chrome.
Game Over Man! (Score:2)
It is a Car Analogy (Score:2)
But people still use Chrome???
He's not going to even bother competing with Chrome because he wants to take on Android?!!! Is that what he's saying?!
Any investors in Mozilla should be pulling their money ASAP
Chrome has better under the hood tech (Score:2)
Chrome had better under the hood technology, better written code, fewer memory leaks. Chrome had sandboxing long before Firefox did (it does not have it yet really). Firefox was too busy adding crap like Pocket than to care about the quality of the core product.
On the other hand, the chrome user interface is HORRIBLE. What Firefox should have done was keep its old UI and add sandboxing and fix the memory leaks and bugs. This would have differentiated itself in UI but would have matched Chrome in relaibility
Why chrome won. (Score:2)
First it plays flash pages without Flash having to be downloaded, same goes for a lot of other crud. the user can download one thing and then surf almost 99% of the intar-woobs.
But it's the ONLY browser that works with youtube perfectly and all other google products (funny that eh?) so it increases adoption even faster.
Lastly, Firefox told a LOT of users "we dont want you" by dropping the 32 bit builds and there are a LOT of 32 bit windows machines out there, hell you can buy brand new 32 bit windows 10
Competition vs What isn't shit (Score:2)
Lets see... EI* is obviously shit, Edge is still mostly IE, Safari (webkit) is ok-ish but has a number of icky usability bugs and is basically in a slower state of development. Firefox is a horrible flaky box of bugs (as good as the developers are, maybe that will change with the effort on building brand new parts).
It's nice to think competition matters, but priority one is not having to wade through shitty bugs as a user. Chromium is the only one that comes close... It's fucking massive, funded by big evil corporations, but it's the only one that isn't shit.