Is Amazon's AWS Hiring 'Demolishing The Cult Of Youth'?

Tech analyst James Governor argues that Amazon's cloud business is "demolishing the cult of youth ."In a later post the analyst acknowledges engineering managers are generally older than their reports , but adds that "If AWS sees value in hiring engineering leadership from folks that are frankly a bit older than the norm in the industry, isn't that worth shining a light on?" In response to the article, XML inventor Tim Bray suggested a new acronym: GaaS. " Geezers as a service ," while Amazon CTO Werner Vogels tweeted "There is no compression algorithm for experience."