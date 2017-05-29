Are There More Developers Than We Think? (redmonk.com) 125
JavaScript's npm package manager reports 4 million users, doubling every year, leading to an interesting question from tech industry analyst James Governor: Just how many developers are there out there? GitHub is very well placed to know, given it's where (so much) of that development happens today. It has telemetry-based numbers, with their own skew of course, but based on usage rather than surveys or estimates. According to GitHub CEO Chris Wanstrath, "We see 20 million professional devs in the world as an estimate, from research companies. Well we have 21 million [active] users -- we can't have more users than the entire industry"...
If Github has 21 million active users, Wanstrath is right that current estimates of the size of the developer population must be far too low... Are we under-counting China, for example, given its firewalls? India continues to crank out developers at an astonishing rate. Meanwhile Africa is set for crazy growth too... You certainly can't just count computer science graduates or software industry employees anymore. These days you can't even be an astronomer without learning code, and that's going to be true of all scientific disciplines.
The analyst attributes the increasing number of developers to "the availability, accessibility and affordability of tools and learning," adding "It's pretty amazing to think that GitHub hit 5 million users in 2012, and is now at 20 million." As for the total number of all developers, he offers his own estimate at the end of the essay. "My wild assed guess would be more like 35 million."
If Github has 21 million active users, Wanstrath is right that current estimates of the size of the developer population must be far too low... Are we under-counting China, for example, given its firewalls? India continues to crank out developers at an astonishing rate. Meanwhile Africa is set for crazy growth too... You certainly can't just count computer science graduates or software industry employees anymore. These days you can't even be an astronomer without learning code, and that's going to be true of all scientific disciplines.
The analyst attributes the increasing number of developers to "the availability, accessibility and affordability of tools and learning," adding "It's pretty amazing to think that GitHub hit 5 million users in 2012, and is now at 20 million." As for the total number of all developers, he offers his own estimate at the end of the essay. "My wild assed guess would be more like 35 million."
no (Score:1, Insightful)
only if you call all js-monkeys as developers
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
The vast majority of people writing code these days don't have a clue about met
Re: (Score:3)
Not that I think you're wrong, but is this really so different to the Visual Basic or PHP "developers" of yesteryear? Maybe JS is just the latest language that everyone automatically has on their computers and where it's easy to find beginner tutorials (good, bad or otherwise) online.
Re: no (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've heard folks complain about the current writing skills of Americans saying Thomas Jefferson was a good writer but folks today aren't. Well TJ was one of the best writers of his generation. Most any luser here on slashdot can write better than the average human of 1760.
90% of everything is crap.
Re: (Score:2)
More low-s
Re: no (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
... And then get themselves fired within only a few weeks of starting as soon as the CTO and programmer lead on that person's team quickly realize that the guy doesn't know jack shit. I've seen it happen. Obviously there's some cost to the company for doi
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There's irony in putting that in an article praising GitHub, i.e. git, written by a guy who resisted source control for so long and then claimed it was because every system was rubbish except his. He knew nothing about process either.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
written by a guy who resisted source control for so long and then claimed it was because every system was rubbish except his.
He kinda had a point, didn't he?
Re: (Score:1)
At least they are using the lesser title of "developer". I don't equate developers with programmers.
"Software engineer" is just a ridiculous, overcompensating title which tells me that the person using it is probably clueless, but wants to make themself look like an expert.
Re: (Score:2)
Whenever people say this it is a glaring red flag that the person is beyond a shadow of a doubt clueless, and doesn't know that in order to design software properly you need to educate yourself in a way that makes you an engineer, not a programmer.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well,
Your post has some truthes but also some falsehoods.
Then again you talk about methodologies and then call other people 'Agile weenies' and even claim they dont like git.
Sorry: that does not make sense.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
(I know,
Re: (Score:2)
(Implementing business logic in itself isn't necessarily bad, it pays the bills).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
simply being able to write software meant you were much smarter than average.
That's definitely not true. IBM tried at one time to hire programmers based on chess ability, but that was definitely not widespread. When Knuth wrote AoCP some of his readers were shocked at the idea that they could write their own data structures and algorithms for common things, instead of using the vendor supplied packages.
Re: no (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
there were no people of average intelligence allowed anywhere near a computer originally.
Why do you even think that? Do you have some kind of research to demonstrate it? We're talking about the late 50s and 60s btw, not when the only computers in existence were at the Institute for Advanced Study or something. Despite what you may believe, not everyone in those days was like Mel [catb.org].
Seriously, look at this code and tell me that it was good [slashdot.org]. I've seen ugly Javascript but never that bad.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:no (Score:5, Funny)
If there were 5 million in 2012 and 20 million in 2017, that's probably only a million JS programmers, they just created new names for everything every few months...
Re:no (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I always wondered about this. Unless something changed, I thought that GitHub's official policy was that one person is only allowed one (non-paid) account, possibly with some exceptions for things like well-known projects. But IME there are mostly only two kinds of developer: those who don't really use GitHub much other than anonymously pulling from the repos, and those who are really into it and often do seem to have several different accounts they use.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In the end, I think there were more SDK downloads than phones sold. Again, that is certainly true in my own case, I didn't buy a single one.
Re: (Score:3)
You're right to say "no", but for other reasons. For instance, many apps require that their users create Github accounts in order to submit bug reports and feature requests. If you look through issues on user-facing apps, particularly smaller ones with no other channels for submitting feedback, it's usually pretty evident that the majority of people have no background in programming.
Then there are the students and hobbyists who create an account to work on things on a rare basis. They may be in the pool of
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, I'd never have typed that comment, but it's what I was thinking.
I know way too many js people.
Humanities too (Score:2, Interesting)
These days you can't even be an astronomer without learning code, and that's going to be true of all scientific disciplines.
My cousin has to develop a lot of customized software as an economist.
Here's something else - historians.
Historians have been using modern imaging and are digitizing old documents. For example English church records. And using "big data" techniques they have been discovering new things about history.
Although, people like my cousin find the coding a tedious chore that they have to do to solve their problems and dreams of the day when we have computers like on Star Trek: "Computer, what is the relationship be
TIL the CEO of GitHub is a moron (Score:2, Funny)
Well we have 21 million [active] users -- we can't have more users than the entire industry
It's impossible for a single user to register multiple accounts. Impossible, I tell you!!!
Re:TIL the CEO of GitHub is a moron (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
And not all those users are developers.
So yes, they CAN have more users than there is developers.
Re: TIL the CEO of GitHub is a moron (Score:2)
Also, he doesn't understand why people besides "professional developers" might have GitHub accounts.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm a professional developer and have no git hub account.
... there is no point in having a git hub account.
Why would I?
I don't host my professional code on a server out in the internet.
I'm not even legally allowed to do so. All companies I work for have their own git or svn servers.
The few hobby projects I work on I host on my git and on my back ups
Re: (Score:2)
Meanwhile I would never describe myself as a developer, but I do have a github account.
I tinker with the occasional thing at home, an rpi for this or that, or my own server that I "play" with. Having a few web pages, and a bit of home automation does not make me a "developer" but I might be counted in this.
I think they need to realize what while there is probably some overlap between developers and account holders, neither one is a good indication of the actual quantity of the other.
Re: TIL the CEO of GitHub is a moron (Score:2)
Shorter angel'o'sphere: "Stop liking what I don't like!"
Just because you don't see a point to having a GitHub account doesn't mean there is no point for anyone.
Re: (Score:2)
There are reasons to have a GitHub account even if you don't host any code there. The obvious one is to be able to post issues on projects which are dependencies for your projects; slightly less obviously, github.io is in some senses the new Geocities.
What is a developer? (Score:2)
In case of the article a developer is anybody who writes code. In that context, 20 mio is far too low. However, in case you want to count only people who actually write code for a living then these number would go down. Still I think 20 mio is a little low on that, as we have 7000 mio people on the planet.
Re: (Score:2)
"Anybody who writes code"? is that really a sensible metric though?
Does the purpose or quantity of that code count?
Compare to other industries. If I make myself a sandwich at home and I a chef? If I replace the faucet in my bathroom am I a plumber?
If I have my own tiny webpage and an rpi that I tinker with in my spare time, am I a developer?
I would never call myself a developer, any more than I would call myself a chef or a plumber, but I have done all of the above. I have a github account, so I guess I'm s
Ok so... (Score:5, Insightful)
If I doodle am I an artist?
If I put air in my tires am I a mechanic?
If I floss an I a dentist?
If I buy plants am I a horticulturist?
It seems if merely downloading some code makes one a developer... we have a serious respectability problem as a profession.
Re: (Score:1)
If I doodle am I an artist? If I put air in my tires am I a mechanic? If I floss an I a dentist? If I buy plants am I a horticulturist?
It seems if merely downloading some code makes one a developer... we have a serious respectability problem as a profession.
If I'm an H-1B visa with a sketchy education background, am I really a software developer?
Re: (Score:2)
No, you're a slashdot editor.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly.
While there's probably some correlation between people who are developers, and people who have github accounts, I'm quite certain that it's not anywhere near accurate enough to get any sense for the quantity of developers.
They've done the equivalent of counting the number of people who buy groceries at one of the major food chains and assuming that they're all chefs.
Re: (Score:2)
It seems if merely downloading some code makes one a developer...
Nope. But modifying it does. It doesn't mean anyone should hire you, mind you. Getting paid makes you a professional, it doesn't make you a whatever. You can be a hobbyist whatever just by doing whatever. That's all it takes.
Re: (Score:2)
Grow the fuck up, labels are for pussies.
Says the guy who would never think about getting operated on by a back-alley "doctor". Because who cares about labels like "MD", "CPA", or "Professional Engineer", right?
Labels matter very much when you're talking about professional qualifications.
GitHub account != professional developer (Score:5, Insightful)
There is a typical logical disconnect in this summary. A lot of GitHub accounts are for students and people who are just hobbyists. Therefore a GitHub account doesn't equate to a professional developer. Also, multiple GitHub accounts per person is not abnormal.
The researchers indicate that there are 20 million professional developers. In other words, not including students and hobbyists.
Therefore the GitHub CEO is a moron, or his statement is out of context or is mis-quoted. Or the submitter/story writer is just making stuff up.
20 million professional developers globally seems a reasonable estimate. Somewhere above 40 million people globally who code regularly is not unrealistic.
Re: (Score:2)
I think I'm the only person in my group with a GitHub account. Nothing we develop is opensource. None of our compilers are opensource. (NXP just released a VLE enabled GCC).
At my company, competitors, and others in industry there are easily millions of embedded developers that aren't being counted.
Re: (Score:2)
20 million professional developers globally[??] seems a reasonable estimate.
Reasonable estimate? As git hub clients/customers. Perhaps. As anything else, no.
According to Stackoverflow Germany has 700,000 software developers from about 80,000,000 inhabitants and 40,000,000 work force.
I would imagine that scales to far more than 20M developers world wide.
Am I the only one with multiple github accounts? (Score:2)
> we can't have more users than the entire industry
Sure you can. I personally have 3 different github accounts created with different email addresses. You?
Re: (Score:3)
It's because I don't want customers of my customer relationship software to know that I also create firmware for flesh colored fake assholes that have a sucking mechanic.
I mean, that's what I could imagine HIS reason is...
Re: (Score:2)
users != developers (Score:2)
And certainly not all users are coders (depending on quite how you term "developer")
Yes, I am a developer, but amongst the activities I use GitHub for, I host a website. Not all of the contributors (who have user accounts and have submitted pull requests), are developers.
What about people just uploading data sets to GitHub for sharing?
What about people that contribute just to the artwork or documentation of a project (where those files are in GitHub)?
What about users who have an account solely to open issue
Depends... (Score:1)
I was talking with my cousin over the weekend and he thought programming was just sitting at a computer inputing data from spreadsheets.
The hard truth is, developers are sitting in front of a computer making things happen. It can't be that hard cause they're just sitting in front of a computer, right?
AMIRITE?!
Re: (Score:1)
No he's just a jack-of-all-trades that doesn't know a whole lot when it comes to computers.
Give him a welder and some random metal scraps and I'm sure he could come up with something nice.
My point was simply that there are a lot of people like him, not just the older folks.
Re: (Score:3)
No. Just too many codemonkeys.
Likewise, there aren't too many managers. We only have too many beancounters.
Why do they try so hard (Score:2)
Top Tech School in the Word (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Best? or most popular? The two aren't necessarily correlated.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
So... basically, it's all a giant conspiracy theory... right....
Double counts? (Score:1)
Promotion Paths (Score:2)
Depends (Score:2)
This depends on what we define as "developers".
Are we talking about people who have had formal comp sci education? Or people who read an html tutorial once and thought, "Oh yeah this is easy! I am a developer now!"
The number of people I've run into who think they are gods gift to software development, but don't actually know WTF they're doing, is staggering. Worse is when these guys have just enough charisma and knowledge to bullshit their way through interviews with people who don't actually know better
Let's not forget that there remains a great chasm (Score:2)
Yes there are a lot of bad or unprofessional programmers, but in terms of general thinking ability the bar goes so much lower.
Go ahead and count them.
What fraction of developers use github? (Score:2)
How can any stats at GitHub give you a clue about the total number of developers, unless you just happen to be the one person in the entire world who, magically, has a vague idea of what fraction of developers use GitHub?
What fraction of developers use GitHub? 0.1%? 1%? 10%? 31.6%? If you pull 20% out of your ass (and that's exactly where you would be finding this number) and just to play contrarian, I say "No, you're wrong, it's only 10%" or "you idiot, it's more like 40%" can you explain how closer to ri
Re: (Score:2)
You mean in the US you get a debt and get outsourced to India. Well in, for example Germany, you usually have not a big debt after university, because you get state subsidies and do not have to pay a lot of money to the university. Also you earn 35 to 50 k€ a year (before taxes and social security stuff) or 18 to 25 k€ after all taxes and fees which include healthcare and retirement funds. Good enough to have a comfortable life.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
> And what you call your 'comfortable life', the US calls 'lower middle class'.
Median wealth per adult is in fact $5000 more in Germany than the USA. That represents how much the average joe is able to save. It's a meaningful measure of how well people are doing *after* all taxes and costs are deducted.
Re: (Score:1)
Dude, even I don't pay 50% tax and I'm in the upper 10% of the country. If you exaggerate, at least do it at a sensible level.
The main difference is that you actually get something out of your taxes over here in Europe. My taxes pay well for my safety, not because we have tons of police, more because simply everyone here has enough to lose to not mug you for the maybe 20 bucks in your wallet. And for my healthcare, my retirement, my potential unemployment, accidents that might happen...
In other words, that
Re: (Score:2)
And what you call your 'comfortable life', the US calls 'lower middle class'.
Does your lower middle class enjoy fewer worries about medical emergencies or about getting shot by a cop at a traffic stop like the German one does? By the way, purely financially, what are you complaining about anyway? [eduardoporter.com]
And after 30 years of work, when people in the US have long since paid off their debt, you are still paying
Someone already mentioned that the median wealth figure doesn't quite support this claim.