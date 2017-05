Are There More Developers Than We Think?

JavaScript's npm package manager reports 4 million users , doubling every year, leading to an interesting question from tech industry analyst James Governor:The analyst attributes the increasing number of developers to "the availability, accessibility and affordability of tools and learning," adding "It's pretty amazing to think that GitHub hit 5 million users in 2012, and is now at 20 million." As for the total number of all developers, he offers his own estimate at the end of the essay. "My wild assed guess would be more like 35 million."