Are There More Developers Than We Think?
JavaScript's npm package manager reports 4 million users, doubling every year, leading to an interesting question from tech industry analyst James Governor: Just how many developers are there out there? GitHub is very well placed to know, given it's where (so much) of that development happens today. It has telemetry-based numbers, with their own skew of course, but based on usage rather than surveys or estimates. According to GitHub CEO Chris Wanstrath, "We see 20 million professional devs in the world as an estimate, from research companies. Well we have 21 million [active] users -- we can't have more users than the entire industry"...
If Github has 21 million active users, Wanstrath is right that current estimates of the size of the developer population must be far too low... Are we under-counting China, for example, given its firewalls? India continues to crank out developers at an astonishing rate. Meanwhile Africa is set for crazy growth too... You certainly can't just count computer science graduates or software industry employees anymore. These days you can't even be an astronomer without learning code, and that's going to be true of all scientific disciplines.
The analyst attributes the increasing number of developers to "the availability, accessibility and affordability of tools and learning," adding "It's pretty amazing to think that GitHub hit 5 million users in 2012, and is now at 20 million." As for the total number of all developers, he offers his own estimate at the end of the essay. "My wild assed guess would be more like 35 million."
The vast majority of people writing code these days don't have a clue about
Not that I think you're wrong, but is this really so different to the Visual Basic or PHP "developers" of yesteryear? Maybe JS is just the latest language that everyone automatically has on their computers and where it's easy to find beginner tutorials (good, bad or otherwise) online.
If there were 5 million in 2012 and 20 million in 2017, that's probably only a million JS programmers, they just created new names for everything every few months...
Humanities too (Score:2, Interesting)
These days you can't even be an astronomer without learning code, and that's going to be true of all scientific disciplines.
My cousin has to develop a lot of customized software as an economist.
Here's something else - historians.
Historians have been using modern imaging and are digitizing old documents. For example English church records. And using "big data" techniques they have been discovering new things about history.
Although, people like my cousin find the coding a tedious chore that they have to do to solve their problems and dreams of the day when we have computers like on Star Trek: "Computer, what is the relationship be
You mean in the US you get a debt and get outsourced to India. Well in, for example Germany, you usually have not a big debt after university, because you get state subsidies and do not have to pay a lot of money to the university. Also you earn 35 to 50 k€ a year (before taxes and social security stuff) or 18 to 25 k€ after all taxes and fees which include healthcare and retirement funds. Good enough to have a comfortable life.
TIL the CEO of GitHub is a moron (Score:2, Funny)
Well we have 21 million [active] users -- we can't have more users than the entire industry
It's impossible for a single user to register multiple accounts. Impossible, I tell you!!!
What is a developer? (Score:2)
In case of the article a developer is anybody who writes code. In that context, 20 mio is far too low. However, in case you want to count only people who actually write code for a living then these number would go down. Still I think 20 mio is a little low on that, as we have 7000 mio people on the planet.
Ok so... (Score:4, Interesting)
If I doodle am I an artist?
If I put air in my tires am I a mechanic?
If I floss an I a dentist?
If I buy plants am I a horticulturist?
It seems if merely downloading some code makes one a developer... we have a serious respectability problem as a profession.
GitHub account != professional developer (Score:1)
There is a typical logical disconnect in this summary. A lot of GitHub accounts are for students and people who are just hobbyists. Therefore a GitHub account doesn't equate to a professional developer. Also, multiple GitHub accounts per person is not abnormal.
The researchers indicate that there are 20 million professional developers. In other words, not including students and hobbyists.
Therefore the GitHub CEO is a moron, or his statement is out of context or is mis-quoted. Or the submitter/story writer is
Am I the only one with multiple github accounts? (Score:1)
> we can't have more users than the entire industry
Sure you can. I personally have 3 different github accounts created with different email addresses. You?
users != developers (Score:2)
And certainly not all users are coders (depending on quite how you term "developer")
Yes, I am a developer, but amongst the activities I use GitHub for, I host a website. Not all of the contributors (who have user accounts and have submitted pull requests), are developers.
What about people just uploading data sets to GitHub for sharing?
What about people that contribute just to the artwork or documentation of a project (where those files are in GitHub)?
What about users who have an account solely to open issue