Startup Uses AI To Create Programs From Simple Screenshots
An anonymous reader shares an article: A new neural network being built by a Danish startup called UIzard Technologies IVS has created an application that can transform raw designs of graphical user interfaces into actual source code that can be used to build them. Company founder Tony Beltramelli has just published a research paper that reveals how it has achieved that. It uses cutting-edge machine learning technologies to create a neural network that can generate code automatically when it's fed with screenshots of a GUI. The Pix2Code model actually outperforms many human coders because it can create code for three separate platforms, including Android, iOS and "web-based technologies," whereas many programmers are only able to do so for one platform. Pix2Code can create GUIs from screenshots with an accuracy of 77 percent, but that will improve as the algorithm learns more, the founder said.
It only generates the layout files for the different platforms.
Yep, everybody did win. Back in 1990, when Rapid Application Development (RAD in the hype of the day) tools did this.
Your IDE still has this feature. Drag and drop UI drawing is better than having any UI inferred from a drawing. How do you draw a mask?
Trying to do this well, transparently for multiple different devices plus 'browser' is challenging, to say the least. But...GOOD NEWS...each of these markets is big enough to support a UI team of it's own. Claiming to do it well, automatically from a 'nap
Also bearing in mind the thing you are generating is a layout and it's being generated from a screenshot of that exact thing.
What might have a bit of value is generating real layouts from UI mockups.
How many programmers have you met that could be given a UI screenshot, say "rightio" and go off & implement it on three platforms - without asking a single question?
Maybe when the algorithm is also as experienced as a programmer that could do that, we can expect better.
We've had RAD systems for decades. They make the first 80% easy, but not the last 20%. One is always dealing with things like legacy databases with goofy schemas and domain-specific intricacies.
Tools that may take longer to lay down the basics but can be tuned easier for specifies still seem the best bet.
Plus you have issues of mobile devices such that UI's need to be "responsive" to different screen sizes. These can take a lot of experimentation to get right because context is involved. They are solving 19
Was the first version of ResEdit released in 1984 or 1985? In any case, for more than thirty years, there have been developer tools that allowed you to draw a UI screen, while simultaneously creating a WYSIWYG screen image, an object-oriented description of the elements in the image (e.g. "a checkbox at 50,100"), and code to generate the image.
As nearly as I can tell, the only novelty here is the ability to work off a static image file, rather than being able to work off the time-sequence of the series of d