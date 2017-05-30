As Computer Coding Classes Swell, So Does Cheating (nytimes.com) 54
An anonymous reader shares a report: College students have flooded into computer science courses across the country, recognizing them as an entree to coveted jobs at companies like Facebook and Google, not to mention the big prize: a start-up worth millions. The exploding interest in these courses, though, has coincided with an undesirable side effect: a spate of high-tech collegiate plagiarism. Students have been caught borrowing computer code from their friends or cribbing it from the internet. "There's a lot of discussion about it, both inside a department as well as across the field," said Randy H. Katz, a professor in the electrical engineering and computer science department at the University of California, Berkeley, who discovered in one year that about 100 of his roughly 700 students in one class had violated the course policy on collaborating or copying code. Computer science professors are now delivering stern warnings at the start of each course, and, like colleagues in other subjects, deploy software to flag plagiarism. They have unearthed numerous examples of suspected cheating.
Often it is extremely easy to determine, namely from patterns of mistakes. I once, as a TA, had a case where I refused points for some exercises to several students. They complained, and then I showed them how a comma had become a dash and then had become a quote over several generations of copying (with the dash and the quote making absolutely no sense in the given context). That shut them up pretty fast.
Of course, for simple and correct code fragments you cannot actually detect cheating reliably.
This is a very tough mental field. The campaigns to teach everyone to code make it seem like it's house work. Anyone can do it. I think they are finally realizing it's not so.
I sure do hope so.
How many different ways can you solve a college level problem in a course assigned language? If you have 700 students, I guarantee successful assignments are going to look like they copied each other to varying degrees.
There also some commonly used variables for loops with int i and st as stream and they are repeated all over but generic variables are a different problem.
The key is that there's nearly unlimited ways to solve a problem incorrectly, but when the exact same incorrect solutions keep coming up within the same sets of students it becomes very obvious to the teaching assistant what's going on.
The key is that there's nearly unlimited ways to solve a problem incorrectly,
Point of fact, there are a very small number of ways to solve simple, college level problems. Obfuscation is not a coding methodology we want to be encouraging, afterall.
You have a valid point about incorrect assignments, however.
It's not like that's something new. Nor is it new that those that do it are not really the ones that will become the 7-digit-earners at Google or found million dollar startups.
All we get is more code monkey squeezing out insecure code. Or in the terms used by IT security consultants, job security.
Ah yes, for example the Java "programmers" that can only call existing functions and methods and can only do it with code copied from the web. The job-security aspect for IT security consulting is correct though, I am benefiting from that. Although when I have to explain to a web application programmer how to find out what his code does that is really demented. It is much more satisfying to do this in an academic setting, there I can just fail those that do not understand what they are doing.
the issue is not of creativity but of understanding. same applies to math.
Show me someone doing something creative today in code.
Those obfuscated- and underhanded-programmer ng contest entries come to mind.
Just give them two warnings and on the third time caught kick them out. And of course even on the first time caught, fail them for that course.
Oh wait, this is education for money, i.e. that form were even the most stupid cheater has to make it in order to keep the money flowing. Well, why not make all courses optional and just sell that degree directly?
...of his roughly 700 students in one class...
Can you effectively teach a class with that many students? That's a ridiculously high number.
Pretty standard. Large lecture (likely two times), small labs. TAs do 99% of the teaching.
I can't speak to the effectiveness of this system, but the purpose of course is to save money.
On the other hand, I've known some good programmers to come out of Berkeley, so maybe they're still getting the basics right. If you're learning a linked list, a graduate school advisor can probably teach it almost as well as Donald Knuth.
You can teach that many if you divide the class into multiple sections with a main lecture and the sections led by junior faculty or teaching assistants. Lower-level classes have been handled this way forever in large universities. Or you just teach it online with multiple instructors covering various subsets of the students. You don't think educational methods scale, too?
Welcome to industrialized "education" for money. Where I teach (on the side), they have an absolute class size limit of 30 for all classes, enforced by there simply not being more space in the classrooms. With that, you get actual interaction and that is incredible valuable. I think that somewhere beyond 150 participants or so you lose basically all of the advantages of direct teaching. But the university makes more money and that seems to be key here.
Paired Nicely with the article just below it. Excellent placement of plagiarized example articles.
A+
All of them steal my code!
function main()
{
}
and even using IF statements and DO WHILE! The freaking copycats!
If an instructor expects 30 students to do a bubble sort 30 different ways, he needs to be fired as a CS instructor.
I'll show them!
int main(int argc, char * const argv[])
{
printf("Hello world!\n");
return 0;
}
(WTF? doesn't work anymore? Even in <code> mode?)
asian culture is geared so that test / school cheating is very common and the schools really don't want to kick out full cost paying (some time more then out of state rates) foreign students.
The purpose of labs and other homework is to practice. If you cheat, it's a waste of time.
Proving your skills to the instructor needs to be done in a controlled environment. "Controlled" doesn't always mean audited: In a perfect world a student's sense of ethics would be enough self-control that take-home tests or graded projects would be allowed as nobody would collaborate or use others' work beyond the bounds imposed by the instructor.
If ethics is a problem, either do a better job of teaching ethics, ma
Any student caught cheating should have their name announced/posted in a prominent location so all of their classmates know who the cheaters are.
The rest of the students work too hard to allow cheaters to remain anonymous. They deserve to know who's trying to screw them over.
Back in the early Eighties, I took a programming course from a particular instructor who I later learned from a friend had "cheated" and used some of my work from the class as an example in later classes. Humor aside, cheating is hardly a new thing. Neither is programming.
Some things should be more team based as some of this goes back years of the ivory tower ways of being be hide the times and with professes who at times have little idea of the real world uses of what they are teaching.
boolean done = true;
...
while (!done) {
}
In a class of about 450, they were the only ones who made that fatal mistake. “This is pretty strong evidence that one had copied the other,” Mr. Dunsmore said. “They later both confessed to collusion.”